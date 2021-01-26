Agri unions, Left parties hold rally in Telangana in support of farmers' protest in Delhi

Hyderabad, Jan 26 (PTI) Leaders and activists of Left parties, farmers' associations and others on Tuesday held a rally here in support of the farmers protest in Delhi and demanded repeal of the new farm laws.

The 'farmers' parade', organised by the Telangana unit of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), condemned the 'police action against farmers' in the national capital on Tuesday, a release said.

The rally demanded the abrogation of the farm laws, it said.

CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, his CPI(M) counterpart Tammineni Veerabhadram, Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) leader Kodandaram and leaders of various other unions attended the event.