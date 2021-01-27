Agri-tech provides huge potential for technical textile industry: Irani

Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said the agri-tech sector provides the technical textiles industry a huge opportunity to partner with the government as well as the agrarian community and leverage their capabilities.

'I feel that agri tech is one large area where the industry can partner not only with the government, but also citizens in the agrarian part of our economy. My hope is that given the agricultural expanse of our economy, the chamber (IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry) will assist in discussion on issues concerning agri-tech,' the minister said.

She was addressing an inaugural session at the virtual conference on 'Technical Textile – The Future of Indian Textile Industry' organised by IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Irani also said agri-tech will give equal opportunities to those who are from agricultural families to leverage their capabilities.

Besides agri tech, there is a huge growth potential in med-tech, geo-tech, sports-tech, and infra-tech, among others, she said.

The minister further said it is important to reach out to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and standards have been made known to them so that they can also be part of the growth.

'I appeal IMC to reach out to the SMEs and share the know-how of the standard manufacturing process so that the country witness a growth in the downstream as well as in the smaller components of the industry,' she stated.

Irani said there were only two manufacturers of N95 masks in March 2020, which has now increased to 200.

'By transforming a COVID-19 crisis to an opportunity, India has proven its ability to innovate and rise to the challenge with limited resources and time,' she added.

The government has embarked on a journey for the National Technical Textiles Mission and is committed to ensuring that skill development in technical textile commences with the introduction of six new courses, she said.

'Another 20 new courses for enhancement on upgradation of skills are currently under preparation,' she added.

IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Rajiv Podar said the domestic textiles and apparel industry contributes 2 per cent to India's GDP, 7 per cent of industry output in value terms and 12 per cent of the country's export earnings.

Technical textile accounts for about 13 per cent of India's total textile and apparel market and contributes to 0.07 per cent of India's GDP, he said.

There is a huge potential to fulfil a large demand gap as the consumption of technical textiles in India is still only at 5-10 per cent as against 30-70 per cent in some of the advanced countries, Podar added.

'The domestic demand for technical textile products is picking up. Companies in India have started developing technical textiles for automobiles, safety-related textiles such as used by soldiers at high attitudes, ballistic fabrics, even for healthcare such as PPE kits,' he said.

He said the technical textiles sector in India is estimated to be growing at 12 per cent per annum.

To achieve the potential of nearly 20 per cent annual growth in this sector, there is a need for proactive approach towards expanding the existing market, promoting usage of technical textiles, encouraging international collaborations, and investment promotions, among others, he added.