Agreement signed for military aviation service centre in Hyderabad

Moscow, Sep 5 (IANS) India-based Space Era Materials and Processes and Russias KRET, a part of Russian state corporation Rostec, have signed an agreement to set up a service centre for military aviation in Hyderabad.

A Rostec release said on Wednesday that the agreement was signed during the 'Army-2018' forum in Moscow last month, adding that the service facility is already under construction.

"The Radio-Electronic Technologies Concern (KRET) and Space Era Materials and Processes have concluded an agreement on the participation of the Russian firm in establishing the service centre in India," the release said.

Under the agreement, KRET and the Hyderabad-based company will develop a joint work plan for the next five years and build necessary logistics and exchange of specialists and information to create the necessary material base for the project.

According to KRET's Deputy General Director Vladimir Zverev, the service centre will enable maintenance and repair of on-board electronics and radar equipment on Russia-made aircraft.

He said that the Indian firm is building a facility spread over about 30,000 square metres that will also have helipads.

The release said that the agreement will allow the Russian firm to participate in competitions held by India to provide after-sales service of military hardware supplied by Russia, apart from creating a service centre for Russia-made aircraft and helicopters.

Rostec's Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy Viktor Kladov said that India is one of its main partners in the region and the company is ready to provide advanced technology.

Space Era develops and renovates military equipment, including electronic warfare systems and equipment used in aircraft, radar installations and other electromechanical components.

Rostec is a Russian corporation which facilitates development, production and export of high-tech products for civilian and military applications. KRET is the largest Russian holding in the radio-electronic industry and develops systems and avionics for use in civil and military aircraft, airborne radar stations and friend-or-foe identification equipment.

