Agreement on Kartarpur fell short of finalization because of Pakistan's inflexibility: MHA Joint Secy

The Pakistani team returned to their side after India-Pakistan's third meeting regarding Kartarpur corridor, held at Attari-Wagah Border on September 04. Talking to media, S C L Das, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs on India-Pak's 3rd meeting on Kartarpur corridor said, "Owing to certain differences on a few issues, the agreement couldn't be finalised. Pakistan has insisted on charging a service fee for allowing pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, which is not agreeable in spirit." He added, "Pakistan has also shown its unwillingness to allow the presence of Indian Consular or Protocol officials at the Gurdwara premises. Pakistan side was urged to reconsider its position."