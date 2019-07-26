Agra gets its first-ever wax museum

Agra got its first-ever wax museum and tourists got another reason to visit this beautiful city. The museum has wax statues of the famous personalities from all over the world. Tourists can click selfies with wax statute of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Salman Khan. There are also wax statues of US President Donald Trump, Michael Jackson and Harry Potter. Einstein, Mother Teresa and Queen Victoria's wax statues were also created here. India has wax museums in various big cities and now, tourists can enjoy it here as well.