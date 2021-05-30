Aligarh: FIR To Be Filed Against ANM Niha Khan Who Was Found Not Injecting Covid-19 Vaccine After Inserting Needle

In the latest development in the vaccine wastage case in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district, an FIR will be filed against suspended ANM (auxiliary nurse midwife) Niha Khan accused of throwing 29 vaccine-loaded syringes in the dustbin, reports Zee Hindustan.

Khan, who was deputed at Jamalpur urban primary health centre (UPHC), is accused of allegedly throwing the vaccine jabs in the dustbin. She used to insert the needle inside the recipient's body but did not inject the Covid-19 vaccine.

Niha Khan, nurse at a PHC in Aligarh used to push needle without injecting vaccine in the body. Her act came to light when someone saw loaded syringes in a bin. An FIR has been registered against her. Inquiry has also been instituted against Dr Afreen who covered up nurse's act. pic.twitter.com/NbGUSLksTk — Vikas Saraswat (@VikasSaraswat) May 29, 2021

The matter came to light after 29 injections with vaccine doses inside them were found in the dustbin as the said UPHC. Dr Bhanu Pratap Kalyani, the chief medical officer (CMO) of Aligarh, had ordered a probe into the incident by a committee of additional CMO Dr MK Mathur and deputy CMO Durgesh Kumar.

The probe committee interrogated the staff, including ANM Khan, of Jamalpur UPHC and submitted its report following which the District Magistrate of Aligarh Chandra Bhushan Singh sent a show-cause notice to Khan. The DM has also instructed the health department to terminate her from the service.

Additionally, the medical officer in charge of UPHC Dr Afreen has been found guilty of hiding the details of the case. She neither took any action against Khan nor did she bother to inform her superiors about Khan’s acts.

It should be noted that the recipients who were duped by Khan belong to the 18-44 age group. What is even more worrisome is that their details were updated on the COWIN portal saying that they have received the doses.