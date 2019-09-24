'Agli baar Trump sarkar': PM Modi campaigned openly for political party, criticizes Ashok Gehlot

While speaking to media in Jaipur on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "It must have happened for the first time in the last 70 years that a Prime Minister of a country campaigned for a political party openly, 'Agli sarkar Trump sarkar.'' "We have followed the foreign policy of non-alignment," Gehlot added. "The more we criticise it the less it is. We can't imagine how the relations will be of the two countries (India and USA) if a person from an Opposition party becomes the president," he further stated.