Aghadi govt's hypocrisy out in open; Implemented farm bills in August, PM Modi condemns outrage

The outrage, the anger, and the politics over the farm bill have created a massive uproar over the farm bill. The Congress party has fought tooth and nail over the farm laws.

The Maharashtra government had implemented the contentious farm bill way back in August this year. A 2-page notification that was dated August 10 ordered all agricultural produce and livestock market committees. The district agriculture cooperatives have strictly implemented the three ordinances.

The opposition has lashed out at the Aghadi government, calling out the duplicity of the Aghadi government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the burning of the tractor near the India Gate at the National Capital. This was seen as an insult to those farmers and equipment that are worshipped by the farmers.