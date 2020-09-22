As Aggrieved Masses Take to Social Media, is BJP’s Digital Edge Being Blunted & are Rivals Catching Up?

For the past three weeks, the going has been quite tough in the virtual world for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the champion of digital media in India. The party which had been the pioneer in the use of social media for carrying out the most articulate and impactful political campaigns and building a massive support base has now been confronted by a series of social media drives, including the dislike campaign on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat episode that aired on August 31.

What catches the eye and should be a cause for worry for the saffron party and its leaders is that none of these popular campaigns including the ones with hashtags like #5baje5minute, #9baje9minute, #Nationalunemploymentday, etc, had been planned or executed by the opposition political parties. All of these trends were driven by students and youths from across the country.

The question is are these apparently autonomous, self-built campaigns indications of a new wave on social media. One that is reflecting some sort of changing political mood and larger demographic change in the digital world. The question also arises as to what it means politically and how much hope can opposition parties draw from these new trends. The BJP's rivals, particularly the Congress and Samajwadi party in Uttar Pradesh, have tried to tap into these campaigns and build a new hold among certain sections of the populace.

THE NEW WAVE

The number of internet users in India has seen a significant rise in the past few years, and so has the number of those who have taken to social networking sites like Facebook and Twitter. According to data available online, the number of internet users in India stands at around 70 crore. In 2019, this figure was about 63.6 crore. Way back in 2015, when the BJP had left opponents far behind in digital campaigning, the number of Indians using the internet was just 30 crore.

Clearly, in the past five years, the number of internet users has more than doubled in the country. Data suggests that by the time India goes to the next general elections in 2024, this figure would be touching around 93 crore. Another interesting data shows that Indians have also been warming up to the use of social networking and microblogging sites.

In comparison to 2015, the number of social networking site users has more than doubled in 2020. In 2015, only 14.22 crore Indians had a presence on networking and microblogging sites like Facebook and Twitter. In 2020, this number stands at 37.6 crore and is expected to grow by another 10 crore till 2024.

Research data online shows that as of now Indians are the biggest users of Facebook. While 29 crore Indians use the social networking behemoth, in the United States of America, where it was born, the number of users stands at 19 crore. When it comes to Twitter, around 1.7 crore Indians are using it, the number being the third highest after the US and Japan.

WHAT IT CAN MEAN POLITICALLY

In a country of such stark demographic differences, often strongly defined by caste, religious and linguistic lines, urban-rural and rich and poor divide, democratisation of internet usage and ever increasing easy access to data services can clearly make a lot of difference. Sociologists feel it means a greater voice for the people at large. Deprived and discriminated sections of society are quickly understanding the importance of the internet and social media platforms.

Dr Pradeep Sharma, a Lucknow-based prominent sociologist who is also studying the expansion and changing demographic profile of internet users, says, “From 2018 to this day, a series of events and protests spiralled through use of social media, which reflects a radical change. In 2018, the first big instance of collective use of internet and social communication tools like WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter was seen in the massive mobilisation for changes in the SC/ST Act. The Bharat Bandh call was not given by mainstream political parties or Dalit groups. The protest was largely mobilised by unrecognised faces and lesser-known groups through social media. Now in 2020, amid a big impact on the economy following the lockdown, increasing joblessness, campaigns and protests are again being increasingly built through social media. Clearly, there is a new class of Indian citizens that has arrived on the digital platforms and is increasingly getting used to promulgating its issues and politics.”

