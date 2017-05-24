Agassi `positive for Djokovic and good for tennis', believes Murray

Johannesburg [South Africa], May 25 (ANI): World No. 1 Andy Murray has been surprised by Novak Djokovic's decision to appoint Andre Agassi as coach for the upcoming French Open, but believes it's "a positive thing for Novak and its good for tennis".

Djokovic on Sunday named former world number one Agassi as his coach for the French Open, which starts May 28, minutes after losing the Italian Open final to Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-3.

"To be helped by Andre, it's definitely a positive thing for Novak and it's good for tennis. When the great players of tennis stay in the sport, it creates lots of interest," Sport24 quoted Murray, who was beaten by Djokovic in the 2016 French Open final, as saying.

"It was a little surprising because I didn't think he (Agassi) would decide one day to become a coach," he added.

47,-year-old Agassi, who won eight Grand Slam titles in his career but has never coached before, has largely stayed away from the tour since his retirement in 2006, though he has occasionally played in exhibition events with other retired players.

Earlier this month, Djokovic parted with long-time coach Marian Vajda, having also ended a three-year relationship with six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker at the end of last season, in a bid to get back to his brilliant best.

Out of Djokovic's 12 Grand Slam titles in his career, half came while working with Becker - twice in Australia (2015, 2016) and Wimbledon (2014, 2015) and once in French (2016) and US Open (2016) (ANI)