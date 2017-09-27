Agassi to continue as Djokovic's coach in 2018

Johannesburg [South Africa], Sept 27 (ANI): Serbian tennis maestro Novak Djokovic will keep Andre Agassi as his coach when he makes a return to the game after recovering from an elbow injury.

Djokovic roped in Agassi into his team only in May, prior to the French Open.

The duo worked together for just two months before the 30-year-old tennis maestro suffered the elbow injury during the quarter-finals clash of Wimbledon which eventually forced him to cut short his season in July.

Following the Wimbledon, they were doubts whether the partnership would continue.

However, Djokovic's team confirmed that Agassi would remain his coach in 2018, Sport24 reported.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion brought Agassi to repair his form. However, Djokovic went on to suffer a defeat in the last-eight of the French Open as well as Wimbledon while clinching a victory in between at Eastbourne for his first title in six months.

Djokovic is likely to make a return to the tennis court at the Australian Open in January. (ANI)