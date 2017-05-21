Philadelphia, May 22 (AP) Three people died and another was injured in an early morning fire in a Philadelphia home. Authorities said the blaze was reported around 5 a.m in western Philadelphia neighbourhood. Police say a 70-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene. An 84-year-old man was pronounced dead at […]

View photos Agassi to coach Djokovic at French Open More

Johannesburg [South Africa], May 22 (ANI): Novak Djokovic on Sunday revealed that former world number one Andre Agassi will coach him at the French Open, which starts May 28.

“I spoke to Andre the last couple weeks on the phone, and we decided to get together in Paris. So he’s gonna be there. We’ll see what future brings. We are both excited to work together and see where it takes us,” Sport24 quoted the world number two as saying after he was beaten 6-4, 6-3 in the Italian Open final on Sunday by Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

“We don’t have any long-term commitment. It’s just us trying to get to know each other in Paris a little bit,” he added.

47,-year-old Agassi, who won eight Grand Slam titles in his career but has never coached before, has largely stayed away from the tour since his retirement in 2006, though he has occasionally played in exhibition events with other retired players.

Earlier this month, Djokovic parted with long-time coach Marian Vajda, having also ended a three-year relationship with six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker at the end of last season, in a bid to get back to his brilliant best.

Out of Djokovic’s 12 Grand Slam titles in his career, half came while working with Becker – twice in Australia (2015, 2016) and Wimbledon (2014, 2015) and once in French (2016) and US Open (2016).

Djokovic was also the runner-up at three other Grand Slam tournaments during his time with Becker, thus making it to finals in nine of the 12 majors during their partnership.

“He (Agassi) will not stay the whole tournament. He’s gonna stay only to a certain time, and then we’ll see after that what’s gonna happen,” Djokovic said of Agassi.

“Obviously, Andre is someone that I have tremendous respect for as a person and as a player. He has been through everything that I’m going through.”

“You know, on the court he understands the game amazingly well. I am enjoying every conversation that I have with him. But also, on the other hand, he’s someone that nurtures the family values, philanthropy work,” he added. (ANI)

This is published unedited from the ANI feed.