In an initiative to strengthen the relationship between India and Bangladesh, the second bus service from Agartala to Kolkata via Dhaka was launched, named Maitre-2. The buses red in color were flagged off by the Chairman of Tripura Road Transport Corporation, Rajendra Reang, and MLA Ratan Das in Agartala. Tripura shares a solid relationship with Bangladesh and West Bengal, because of the density of the Bengali populated densities.