Asaduddin Owaisi, president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in a protest meeting held at Hyderabad against the mob lynching said, "BJP now says that they will form government in Telangana. CM K Chandrashekar Rao is a staunch Hindu, if Modi goes to 2 temples, KCR goes to 6 temples. BJP knows that it can't defeat KCR in the name of Hinduism. We're not against Hinduism, but are against Hindutva."