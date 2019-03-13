Aga Khan named patron of Prince of Wales's Trust

London, March 13 (IANS) The Aga Khan, the 49th hereditary Imam of the Ismaili sect of Shia Muslims, has been named the Global Founding Patron of the Prince of Wales's charitable trust.

The Aga Khan, who also heads the Aga Khan Development Network, will now support the delivery of the work of The Prince's Trust in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and through local partners in India, Jordan, Pakistan, Malta, Barbados and Greece, the trust said in a statement.

"Founded by His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, The Prince's Trust has been helping vulnerable young people across the UK since 1976, and is now helping to tackle the global issue of youth unemployment, and supporting young people and their communities to have more positive futures," it said.

The Aga Khan met Prince Charles at the Buckingham Palace, where he was thanked for his support.

Supporters of the charity's work such as Amal and George Clooney, and long-term Ambassadors Benedict Cumberbatch and Sir Tom Jones were also present.

The announcement comes at a time when the Prince's Trust is expanding its work and network of expertise globally.

