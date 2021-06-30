In Aftermath of Jammu Airport Blast, Rajouri District Imposes a Ban on Use of Drones, Flying Toys by Public

In the aftermath of the dreadful twin blasts in high-security Jammu Air Force station, the Rajouri district of Jammu & Kashmir has imposed a ban on the storage, sale, possession, use, and transportation of drones and flying objects or toys in the frontier district with immediate effect.

“It has been observed that the Anti-National elements are using drones and flying objects to cause damage, injury and risk to the human lives in certain parts of the Union Territory,” read order by Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan.

The decision was taken after two explosions rocked the high-security technical area of Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday. Two IAF personnel were injured in the explosions. The attack at the IAF station in Jammu is a terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh said, adding that the police and other agencies were working together with IAF officials to unravel the plan behind the attack.

Forty-eight hours after India faced its first drone terror attack in Jammu, the Centre raised the threat at a United Nations General Assembly conference.

Speaking at the second High-Level conference of the heads of counter-terrorism agencies of member states, VSK Kaumudi, special secretary at MHA’s internal security, raised the issue of drones and the threat of Pakistan-based terror groups targeting India.

“Being a low-cost option and easily available, utilisation of these aerial/sub-surface platforms for sinister purposes by terrorist groups such as intelligence collection, weapon/explosives delivery and targeted attacks have become an imminent danger and challenge for security agencies worldwide,” Kaumudi said while intervening in the session on ‘Global scourge of terrorism: Assessment of current threats and emerging trends for the new decade’.

He further said that Covid-19 and resultant isolation has made people take to internet even more, making them vulnerable to terror propaganda. “Spreading terror propaganda through indulging in video games is another strategy deployed by terror groups during the pandemic,” Kaumudi added.

