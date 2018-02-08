Afridi's side prevails in Ice Cricket opener

St.Moritz, Feb 8 (IANS) Former India opener Virender Sehwag's half century went in vain after his side Palace Diamonds suffered a six-wicket loss to the Shahid Afridi-led Royals in the first match of the inaugural St. Moritz Ice Cricket 2018 at the ski resort here on Thursday.

Electing to bat after winning the toss, Palace Diamonds scored 164/9 in 20 overs, thanks to Sehwag's 31-ball 62, laced with four fours and five sixes. In response, Royals reached 166/4 in 15.4 overs with former England batsman, Owais Shah scoring 74.

Sehwag was given company by former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds, who smashed 40 off 30 balls. For Royals, former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq was the bowling star with figures of 4/18.

In reply, Diamonds lost Graeme Smith (23) and Matt Prior (8), but Shah batted brilliantly in the company of Jacques Kallis (36).

After Kallis' dismissal, Shah partnered with Grant Elliott to help Diamonds romp home with 28 balls to spare.

The second match will be played on Friday.

--IANS

tri/bg