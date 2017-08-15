Afridi wishes India on Independence Day

Karachi, Aug 15 (IANS) Former Pakistan cricket skipper Shahid Afridi on Tuesday wished India on its 71st Independence Day, calling for peace and tolerance between the two neighbouring countries.

"Happy Independence Day India! No way to change neighbours, let's work towards peace, tolerance and love. Let humanity prevail.# HopeNotOut," Afridi tweeted.

The 37-year-old had recently thanked India captain Virat Kohli for donating a cricket bat for his foundation.

The India team had also given Afridi a signed jersey on his retirement last April.

The shirt had a message from the Team India captain, saying, "To Shahid Bhai, best wishes, always a pleasure playing against you."

