S.Africa's ruling party likely to seek President's resignation

Cape Town, Feb 12 (IANS) With allegations against South African President Jacob Zuma stirring "discord" in the governing African National Congress (ANC) party, its leaders, which met on Monday to decide his fate, are likely to ask him to quit, reports said.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) is likely to ask the South African President to step down, a BBC report said.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the issue was causing "disunity and discord" as Zuma faced a number of corruption charges after nine years in power.

"There are 112 members of the NEC, and many may want to share their views during the meeting in Pretoria -- meaning they may not finish until late on Monday," the BBC report said, adding that Zuma is not legally obliged to step down if the NEC asks him to.

"However, he would then be expected to face a confidence vote in parliament. The date for this has already been set for February 22," the report noted.

Ramaphosa on Sunday said that the people "want this matter to be finalised" and that the ANC would comply.

Acknowledging that his party was going through "a period of difficulty, disunity and discord", he said he was seeking "a new beginning".

Last week, an NEC meeting was called off as Zuma and Ramaphosa directly met for talks to reach a conclusion.

Zuma faces the allegations of corruption as his links in recent years to a wealthy India-born Gupta family is believed to have influenced the government.

However, both the President and the Guptas have denied the allegations levelled against them.

Zuma has not been found guilty in any of the 18 corruption charges levelled against him. The allegations stem from a 1990s arms deal which were dropped before he became President in 2009, following incumbent Thabo Mbeki's resignation in 2008.

--IANS

qd/vd