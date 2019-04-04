S African coaches to conduct cricket camp in Kenya

Nairobi, April 4 (IANS) Three cricket coaches from South Africa will fly to Nairobi on Friday to conduct coaching workshops in an attempt to promote the game in Kenya.

The coaches are drawn from the Gary Kirsten Cricket Academy (GKCA) that entered into a partnership with Kenya's Star Field Sports in February to spearhead development of the game in East Africa through a series of high-profile sports events, reports Efe news.

"We believe the partnership will double down on the strengths of each organisation to make a perfect fit to take over the east African market and develop the game of cricket," said Karan Kaul, director of Star Field Sports, on Thursday.

Ryan Cook, assistant coach of Bangladesh national cricket team and head coach of GKCA, Jimmy Cook, former South African national team player, and Garreth van Hoesslin, director of coaching at GKCA, will conduct the coaching sessions from April 6 to 12.

The two-day coach education workshop will start on Saturday, while the high-performance camp will run from April 8 to 12 and will include both professional and young aspiring cricketers.

Gary Kirsten is South African cricket legend who coached India's national cricket team to World Cup victory in 2011.

During his heyday, he played 101 Test matches and 185 One Day Internationals for South Africa between 1993 and 2004, mainly as an opening batsman.

His vision is to develop an internationally renowned cricket services business to develop the game and help spread his coaching legacy globally.

His state-of-the-art facility in Centurion, Gauteng Province, provides coaching to cricketers from around the world.

--IANS

kk/pcj