Centurion, Jan 15 (IANS) South Africa reached 90/2 in their second innings after bowling out India for 307 in their first innings on the third day of the second cricket Test at the SuperSport Park here on Monday.

South Africa have a lead of 118 runs with AB de Villiers (50) and Dean Elgar (36) at the crease as bad light and rain disrupted majority of the post-tea session.

--IANS

