S. Africa reach 182/2 till tea on Day 1

Centurion, Jan 13 (IANS) South Africa reached 182/2 in their first innings at tea on the first day of the second cricket Test against India at the SuperSport Park here on Saturday.

Opening batsmen Aiden Markram (94) and Dean Elgar (31) gave South Africa a strong start by putting up a 85-run partnership. Both of them perished to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Hashim Amla (35 batting) and AB de Villiers (16 batting) were at the crease when the umpires called for the end of the second session of play with one more session to go in th day.

Resuming the session at 78/0, South Africa quickly lost experienced left-handed batsman Elgar, who stepped out of the crease but his uppish drive to a rising delivery from Ashwin went to close-in fielder Murali Vijay.

But an unflustered Markram joined hands with Amla and the pair continued to control the Indian bowlers. Markram even though fell six runs short of his third career century in five game, gave a good accout of his talent. He was in a punishing mood but with a sensible approach.

He deal with disdain whenever the Indian pace bowlers erred in line and length and was also good against Ashwin.

Ashwin moved round the wicket to force a faint edge of the 23-year-old's bat for an easy catch for Parthiv Patel, who came into the Indian eleven in place of an injured Wriddhiman Saha

Gujarat wicket-keeper Parthiv later, however, dropped a half chance on Amla when he was batting on 30. Amla went after Ishant's wide delivery on the leg stump but coulnd't connect it properly. A fully stretched Parthiv dived to the left but the ball evaded his left hand.

Brief scores: South Africa: 182/2 (Aiden Markram 94, Dean Elgar 31; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/54) vs India till tea on Day 1.

--IANS

pur/vm