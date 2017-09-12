S. Africa beat India in Red Bull university cricket meet

Colombo, Sep 12 (IANS) Northwest University (NWU) of South Africa entered the semi-finals of the Red Bull Campus Cricket World Finals, trouncing India's Marathwada Mitra Mandal College of Commerce (MMCC) by 72 runs here on Tuesday.

Despite giving a tough battle, MMCC Pune, which has retained the title of Red Bull Campus Cricket India this year, suffered their second defeat in two days and thus failed to book the semi-final berth in the tournament where top university teams are playing.

After NWU scored 169/4 in 20 overs, MMMC College was bowled out for 97.

NWU's all-rounder Ruan Haasbroek starred again, slamming 45 off 37 balls before taking one wicket for two runs.

Earlier, on Sunday, Jinnah Government College Nazimabad, Karachi, (JGCN) defeated MMCC college by seven wickets.

Teams from Sri Lanka, Australia, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and the United Arab Emirates earned qualification and have lined up here for the group stages from September 10-12. The semi-final and final will be played at Galle on September 16 and 17.

--IANS

