Centurion, Jan 17 (IANS) South Africa bowled out India for 151 in their second innings, registering a 135-run victory in the second cricket Test here on Wednesday. With this win, the hosts have clinched the three-match cricket series.

Chasing a target of 287, India resumed the day at 35/3. Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with 47.

Debutant pacer Lungi Ngidi picked up six wickets for 39 runs.

--IANS

