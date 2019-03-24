Afraid these attacks are happening as per political plans: PC Chacko on mob attack incident
While speaking to ANI on the issue of mob attacking a family in Gurugram, senior Congress leader PC Chacko said, "It's most unfortunate that such things are happening in India. Police and law enforcing agencies are not acting promptly. These anti-social elements will have political patronage also, these types of incidents are affecting India's image. I am afraid that this types of attacks are happening as per political plans."