Afghans living in Delhi express concern as Taliban tightens grip over Kabul

New Delhi, Aug 14 (ANI): As the Taliban has entered the gates of capital city Kabul, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani is expected to abdicate within the next few hours, Sputnik reported on Sunday. With the current situation, the Afghan nationals who flew to India over the years are "extremely worried" following unprovoked attacks on civilians and executions of captured soldiers. The Afghan nationals residing in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar with the status of 'refugee' expressed their concerns for fellow Afghan nationals who are still living in Afghanistan.