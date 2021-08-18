Afghans in Bhopal Fear for Family; Students Say They Don't Want to Return if Taliban Stays in Power

The Taliban’s intimidating return to power in Afghanistan, with videos and photos of thousands trying to flee the country to safe asylums, have worried people across the globe. A handful of Afghan nationals in Bhopal — people who settled here years ago or youngsters studying in the state — are restless and concerned.

Advocate Waheed Khan and his wife Gulnama are among those who are keeping their eyes peeled for news from the strife-torn country — with one eye on their mobile phones and the other on the television set. The couple has been unable to sleep ever since Kabul fell to the Taliban. They have been praying that their family, who are still in Afghanistan, are able to make a safe passage out of trouble as soon as possible.

Md Naeem Khan, Waheed’s father, left behind his family in Afghanistan and settled in Bhopal in 1942. Waheed’s uncles live in Kunar and Kabul-Zalalabad areas of Darae Noor district in Afghanistan. Their children, Waheed’s cousins, also live there. The couple, speaking to News18, said their family back in Afghanistan are terrified and wish to reach India as soon as possible.

ALSO READ: Afghanistan News LIVE UpdatesThe couple pleaded hope the Centre will make efforts to help citizens stranded in Afghanistan, adding that the Taliban’s return to power means their families aren’t safe. Khan candidly claimed that the Taliban was a radical outfit that has nothing to do with Islam and went on to blame Pakistan for aiding the dreaded militia.

Azeem Mukhlis, a student who lives in the Kolar area of Bhopal, is uncertain of his own future and worried about his family. A complete breakdown of the system means his family may not be able to send him money. This means trouble as he lives in India on a student visa and cannot work to earn a living. “My family can no longer contact me on the phone,” he said hoping his family is able to escape soon.

Azeem is also not sure if an Indian degree will be valid under the Taliban rule. “I won’t return to my country if the Taliban remains in power,” said an emotional Azeem and added that he was not only concerned for his family but for his country as they had worked very hard to rebuild the nation in the last two decades. An athlete of mixed martial arts, Azeem came to India in 2014 and has won a gold medal in Bhopal.

Salauddin Khan, who has a publication business in Bhopal, has also been glued to the TV after the recent crisis. Khan migrated to Bhopal but he too has family back in Afghanistan. He said he has had no contact with them after the Taliban returned to power. Watching for live updates 24×7, Khan and his family, who live close to the Central Library, are praying for the safety of their kin.

Bhopal, the city, has a historical connection to Afghanistan. A Pashtun fighter with the Mughal army, Dost Mohammad Khan, was hired by Gond queen Rani Kamlapati for fighting on her behalf. He received Bhopal, a village, in lieu of payments. After the queen’s death, Khan killed her son and annexed Bhopal into areas earlier won by him. He turned Bhopal into a fortified city and started ruling it as a Nawab, a title used by Muslim rulers of the erstwhile princely states of India.

