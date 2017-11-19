Afghanistan win U-19 Asia cup creates history

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov. 19 (ANI): Afghanistan U-19 cricket team thrashed Pakistan on Sunday to bag the Asia Youth Cup trophy in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

The team inflicted a 185-run defeat on Pakistan, making it a history for the Afghanistan cricket, reported Geo News.

Afghanistan's Ikram Ali Khelof bagged the 'man of the match' title by scoring 107 not out, while Mujeeb Zadran was named the best player of the tournament for taking an overall 20 wickets in the tournament.

Pakistan had won the toss and opted to field first. They managed to restrict Afghanistan to 248 for 7 off 50 overs. (ANI)