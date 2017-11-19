Afghanistan Win U-19 Asia Cup Cricket Tournament, Thrash Pakistan in Final

Afghanistan were earlier fantastic in the league stage too. They topped the table that also had Pakistan, Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates.

New Delhi: Afghanistan hammered Pakistan in the final of the U-19 Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. Afghanistan won the final by a whopping 185 runs. Put into bat, the victors made 248 for seven in their allotted 50 overs. The top scorer of the innings for them was wicketkeeper Ikram Ali Khil who made 107 not out. Muhammad Musa on the other hand bagged three scalps for Pakistan.

In response, Pakistan were shot out for 63 in 22.1 overs. Top scoring for Pakistan was Mohammad Taha who made 19. For the Afghans, Mujeeb bagged a cool five wickets.

They might be deprived of state of the art cricketing infrastructure and facilities but they know no excuses to win the Championship. Well done colts ! #ACCYouthAsianCup pic.twitter.com/Y4jq0DKykC — Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) November 19, 2017





The other group had comprised of Bangladesh, Nepal, India and Malaysia. While Pakistan beat Bangladesh in the first semi-final, Afghanistan had got a victory against Nepal in the second semi-final.