Afghanistan thanks India for its crucial support in training Afghan defence forces

New Delhi, Mar 12 (ANI): Afghanistan Envoy-designate to India, Farid Mamundzay on Afghan National Defence and Security Forces day thanked Government of India for providing defence and security assistance. “As most reliable regional partner and largest regional contributor to Afghanistan's development I'd like to thank Govt of India for providing much-needed defence and security assistance by helping us with military hardware and providing much-needed training opportunities to many of our cadets at the finest. Indian military academies along with some of the finest Indian military officers,” said Farid Mamundzay.