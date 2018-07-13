Afghanistan targeting to increase trade with India to $2 billion by 2020: Afghan envoy to India

Shaida Abdali, Afghanistan's Ambassador to India said that trade between India and Afghanistan is on a high trajectory. "It is on high trajectory. The level of trade has increased to almost $900 million between India and Afghanistan and goal is to improve it further", said Shaida Abdali. "Our target for trade by 2020 is US$ 2 billion and Projects like Chabahar Port is giving hope that the trade between the countries will be much bigger in future", he added.