Afghanistan: Taliban Leaders Meet Ex-Prez Hamid Karzai Amid Talks to Form Govt

Anas Haqqani, a Taliban commander and senior leader of of the insurgent group – Haqqani network – on Wednesday, 18 August, met former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, news agency Reuters reported, citing Taliban sources.

Karzai had served as the president of the crisis-ridden country from 2002-2014.

Former High Council for National Research Chairman Abdullah Abdullah was also present at the meeting, which was held in Kabul.

The meeting between the Taliban and the former officials of the Afghan government comes days after the militant organisation seized control of the country on 15 August after it advanced into the presidential palace in Kabul following its vacation by former President Ashraf Ghani.

'Want a Government That Includes All Sides': Taliban

The Taliban, addressing the media on Tuesday, stated that it did not have enmity towards anyone and claimed that based on their leader's orders, the group had pardoned everyone.

Noting that that they will reach a settlement soon, through which an Islamic government will be established in Afghanistan, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid was quoted as saying by TOLONews, "We want to establish a government that includes all sides."

The security of foreign embassies is important to Taliban and they will be completely safe, Mujahid had added.

Addressing the concerns about how life would be for women under Taliban rule, the spokesperson stated that the group is committed to providing women their rights as permitted by Islam, TOLONews reported.

(With inputs from Reuters and TOLONews)

