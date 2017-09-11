Afghanistan supports India's bid for permanent membership of UN Security Council: FM Salahuddin Rabbani
Afghanistan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani on Monday said that Afghanistan strongly and openly supports India's bid for permanent membership of United Nations Security Council. However, he also added their friendship with India or any other country does not mean hostility with others in their neighborhood. The FM also touched upon the problem of terrorism faced by both the nation saying, terrorism and violent extremism threaten the region's stability.