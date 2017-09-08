Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan Takes First Ever Hat-trick in CPL T20, Watch Video

Khan’s all three victims were bowled as they failed to pick the google

New Delhi: There is no stopping Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan as he continues to trouble the batsmen all over the world. After his successful stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the spinner is now plying his trade in the Carribean Premier League (CPL).

Playing for Guyana Amazon Warriors, the Afghan spinner has entered record books by becoming the first bowler in CPL T20 history to claim a hat-trick. Khan achieved the feat against Jamaica Tallawahs in an Eliminator match.

At the start of 15th over Jamaica Tallawahs were 116/4 when Khan was reintroduced into the attack.

On the very first ball of his third over, the spinner cleaned up Andre McCarthy with a googly. He then removed Jonathan Foo and Rovman Powell on subsequent deliveries to register a hat-trick. Interestingly, Khan’s all three victims were bowled as they failed to pick the google.

Here’s the video:

After Khan wrecked havoc Jamaica Tallawahs were reduced to 118/7 after 15 overs. However, veteran Kumar Sangakkara’s unbeaten half-century helped Tallawahs post decent 168/8 in 20 overs. Khan finished with figures of 3/32 in his quota of four overs.

Guyana Amazon Warriors eventually won the contest as they chased down the target in 17.5 overs with five wickets in hand and knocked out defending champions.

Guyana Amazon Warriors then faced Trinbago Knight Riders in the second qualifier but lost the match by six wickets as the latter made it to the finals. Knight Riders will now face St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the summit clash.