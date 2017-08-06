Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan Joins Adelaide Strikers in Big Bash League

Big Bash league team Adelaide Strikers on Sunday signed Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan for the upcoming season of Australian Big Bash League. Rashid had a terrific season in the Indian Premier League for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The teenage sensation picked up 17 wickets in 14 matches at an economy of 6.62 for SRH.

While playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, he shared the dressing room with Moises Henriques who expressed interest in luring him for this summer for various BBL club.

David Warner, post his stellar performance against Gujarat Lions back in April, was all praises for the teenager. “He’s a superstar in the making. He adds a great dynamic to our team … he’s stepped up to the mark as a youngster and he’s helped us out tremendously.” stated David Warner according to cricket.com.au.

BBL teams have been making big moves behind the scenes. Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers are among those set to make the aggressive moves.

“The Strikers policy is not to comment on contract negotiations before announcing. However following the in-principle signing of the MOU last week, we hope to be able to make some exciting announcements about our squad in the near future,” claimed a spokesperson.

Rashid, who also features in the Bangladesh Premier League and Carribean Premier League for Comilla Victorians and Guyana Amazon Warriors, will make his first appearance in the league down under.