Afghanistan President extends support to India amid COVID-19 surge

ANI
·2-min read
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani (File photo)
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani (File photo)

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 25 (ANI): Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday expressed his solidarity with the people of India amid the record upsurge in COVID-19 infections in the country.

"Our hearts go out to the Indian people and government as they fight the horrendous outbreak of COVID. On behalf of the Afghan people and government, we send our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wish a quick recovery to those who are suffering from the virus," Ghani tweeted.

This comes as India recorded 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 2,767 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Mohammed Haneef Atmar, the Foreign Minister of Afghanistan also extended support to India.

"Our hearts and prayers go to all the great people of India at this time of national struggle against COVID-19. India has the prayers and support of all those nations that it has assisted generously with COVID vaccines. India will come out of it even stronger," Atmar tweeted.

Earlier today, the European Union (EU) said it will do its utmost to support India, amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country which has led to shortage of hospital beds and medical-grade oxygen in some parts of the country.

"The EU together with its Member States will do its utmost to support India in this difficult moment," said Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to India and Bhutan.

Several other countries including the US, Iran, Russia, Australia, Bhutan, and the EU have extended support to India.

India's total infection count has mounted to 1,69,60,172 cases, while 1,92,311 people have succumbed to the viral infection so far. There are 26,82,751 active COVID-19 cases in the country, said the official data of the ministry. (ANI)

Latest stories

  • Covishield vs Covaxin: All You Need to Know before Getting the Vaccine Jab

    These are the only two vaccines available. Imported, fully ready-to-use foreign vaccines like Sputnik V will also become available in the open market later.

  • Jadeja Goes Berserk Against Purple Cap Holder Harshal Patel and it is Raining Memes on Twitter

    Ravindra Jadeja smashed Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel for 37 runs in the final over of Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL clash on Sunday.

  • ‘Like being in a war zone’: desperate Australians trapped in India as Covid crisis unfolds

    The Baxter family’s repatriation flight was cancelled when the Morrison government imposed new travel restrictions ‘There’s Covid everywhere. We’ve just holed up in our house’: Australian teachers Pippa and Chad Baxter are in Bangalore with their children Emma, 4, and Kate, 6. Photograph: Baxter family In Bangalore, a city besieged by India’s disastrous second wave of coronavirus, Pippa Baxter and her young family remained stoic. From their empty house, living out of bags packed in anticipation, they could see a way out. They would be on a repatriation flight back home to Australia in little over a week, leaving a nation where crematoriums and burial grounds are being overwhelmed by the dead. It would mean an end to Baxter’s constant anxiety for her two daughters, six-year-old Kate and four-year-old Emma, who has a condition that leaves her vulnerable to respiratory illnesses. But, about 10am on Friday, Baxter’s phone rang. An official with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade had bad news. The flight was cancelled and nothing else would be available until late June. “There’s only so much we can take,” Baxter told the Guardian, just minutes after receiving Dfat’s call. The department was acting on new restrictions, announced by the prime minister, Scott Morrison, a day earlier, that cut direct flights from India by almost one-third to ameliorate the risk from the country’s second wave, which has smashed records for daily transmissions and caused mass death. chart Baxter and her husband, Chad, teachers in India for the past two years, have watched the situation deteriorate quickly from their suburb of Rajanukunte, in the northern outskirts of Bangalore. “There’s Covid everywhere. We’ve just holed up in our house, we have been isolating, and we continue to isolate … but it is literally everywhere,” she says. “Shops are shut. You can get food deliveries but you’re obviously aware of getting too many deliveries, because the likelihood of that person having Covid is too high. “We’re just trying to stock up. It’s like being in a war zone.” Bibhas Dutt was one Australian who was lucky enough to escape India before the new restrictions. Dutt returned to Delhi in 2019, before Covid, to attend marriages in his family and planned to live there. But money became tight during the second wave and he accessed superannuation early to get him through. He spent $5,500 on a flight back to Sydney. “I was feeling so lucky when I was on that flight that flew off from Delhi,” he tells the Guardian from quarantine. “I was feeling that I was in that movie, 2012, where everything was burning and I was on that flight.” The chef is preparing to start his life in Australia all over again, finding a new job and home. The solution is not to shut off flights to people like him who are trying to escape, he says. Facilities like Howard Springs, which he praises as “perfect”, should be expanded and used to reduce the risk of any quarantine outbreaks. “At the moment, it is out of control in India,” he says. “I think the government should not stop or reduce flights, but make a plan to send at least two flights to India or whatever so they can bring them in a constant manner.” Even those who are offered spots on repatriation flights are not safe. The flights are only leaving from Delhi and Chennai, both epicentres of the second wave. That leaves those in other regions facing a risky journey to catch the flight. Pippa and Chad Baxter are stuck in Bangalore, India, until late June after their repatriation flight was cancelled. Photograph: Baxter family “To get to Delhi we have to take a domestic flight and go and get tested for Covid at one of the Qantas testing facilities,” Baxter says. “Obviously we’ll need to take a taxi to get to the testing centre, and stay overnight so we can catch the flight.” “So we’re going to one of the epicentres of the virus to try and leave, and then, if we’re unlucky enough to catch Covid on this treacherous journey, we won’t be allowed to take our repatriation flight back to Australia.” The longer the second wave rages on, the harder it gets. Other nations have either considered or implemented bans, restrictions or travel cautions for India. The UK last week added India to its “red list” of countries, banning travel for non-UK and non-Irish citizens to the UK from India. Hong Kong, Pakistan and New Zealand have also enacted temporary bans on travellers from India. There is also some agitation for a full suspension of travel in Australia, aired chiefly by the Western Australian premier, Mark McGowan. His state is dealing with a quarantine outbreak linked to returned travellers from India. A similar quarantine outbreak has been witnessed in Howard Springs, but the Northern Territory health minister, Natasha Fyles, says her government has a “humanitarian responsibility” to repatriate vulnerable Australians. For Baxter, there is little option now but to wait. “There is literally no option available except for rowing a boat back to Australia, on my own.”

  • 50% Drop From its Peak, Mumbai Covid-19 Cases at 3-week Low. Is CM's 'Lockdown' Strategy Working?

    The daily positivity rate has also dropped to below 15 percent from the 18 percent recorded last week.

  • Oxygen Crisis: 25 Die at a Delhi Hosp; Another Releases Patients

    Delhi’s Saroj Hospital’s is closing the admissions because of an oxygen shortage and are discharging the patients.

  • 'We Failed as a Collegium in Appointing Women Judges to SC': CJ Bobde Says After Demitting Office

    Last week, Chief Justice Bobde had said that time has come for the country to have its first woman chief justice, while hearing a case related to the appointment of judges.

  • Centre Asks Twitter to Take Down Some Tweets Critical of Its Covid-19 Handling

    Among them were tweets from a lawmaker named Revanth Reddy, a minister in the state of West Bengal named Moloy Ghatak and a filmmaker named Avinash Das.

  • India Witnesses Record 3.46 Lakh Covid-19 Cases; 2,624 Deaths in a Day

    With a steady increase, active cases in the country reached 25,52,940 and comprise 15.37 per cent of the total infections.

  • Serum Institute Defends Covid-19 Vaccine Pricing, Says Initial Rates Based on Advance Funding

    Serum Institute of India (SII), which manufactures AstraZeneca's vaccine Covishield at its Pune facility, earlier this week announced a price of Rs 600 per dose and at Rs 400 for state governments and any new contract by the central government.

  • IPL 2021, RR beat KKR at the Wankhede: Records broken

    Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Saturday.KKR were abysmal with the bat, managing just 133/9 in 20 overs on a decent surface at the Wankhede in Mumbai.Chris Morris claimed four wickets.In reply, RR chased down the paltry target in style.Here's more.

  • Rahul Dravid Struggling to Act Angry in Behind-the-Scenes of Viral Commercial is Too Pure

    Tanmay Bhat, who co-wrote the CRED commercial featuring Rahul Dravid has now released the behind-the-scenes footage on his popular YouTube channel.

  • New Covid Outbreak Could Be Due to Lack of Antibodies in Seropositive People: CSIR Survey

    The CSIR conducted a serosurvey on 10,427 people comprising the staff members of its 40 laboratories and their family members from 17 states and two union territories.

  • COVID-19: Germany limits passenger traffic with India

    Berlin [Germany], April 24 (ANI): Germany has announced temporary limitations on the passenger traffic with India as the country is witnessing a record rise in coronavirus infections amid the second wave.

  • After PM Modi's Push, 551 More Oxygen Plants to Come up in India via PM CARES Fund

    162 such pressure swing adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants are already in process and 551 more have now been sanctioned, an official said.

  • Owners Of Manchester United Set 4 Billion Pounds Asking Price to Sell Club - Report

    Manchester United were bought by the American Glazer family for 790 million pounds in 2005.

  • COVID is a 'mild disease', less than 5% of patients need ventilator, says AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria

    Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, the AIIMS director, appealing to the public not to hoard Remdesevir or oxygen cylinders at home, said 85 to 90 percent of people get only mild coronavirus infections

  • Afghanistan stands in solidarity with India in fight against COVID-19

    New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Afghanistan Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay on Saturday expressed his solidarity with the people of India as the country is witnessing a record surge in COVID-19 numbers.

  • Greta Thunberg Urges Global Assistance to India’s Covid-19 Crisis, Desis Call it ‘Internal Matter’

    Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has also expressed solidarity with India as it experiences a huge surge in Covid-19 infections.

  • West Bengal Election 2021 Voting: BJP, TMC fight for 34 seats in Phase 7 tomorrow; date, time of polling

    All eyes will be on the Bhabanipur constituency, of which TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is the sitting MLA and a resident

  • Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni: Statistical comparison (IPL)

    Two of India's greatest captains are set to clash as Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2021 on April 25. Both Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are leading their sides from the front this season. The two captains have led their franchises to several heights in the cash-rich league. Let us compare their IPL numbers.