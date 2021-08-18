Afghanistan news – live: US investigating human remains found in wheel well of USAF C-17 aircraft

US Air Force officials have confirmed that human body parts were discovered in the wheel well of a US C-17 cargo plane that left the international airport in Kabul amid chaotic scenes.

The Air Force has not said how many people died, but that it was probing “the loss of civilian life.”

Meanwhile, the leader of the Taliban in Afghanistan landed at Kandahar airport, as the Islamist group gave their first press conference on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Taliban said Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund arrived earlier today with his delegation, he is widely tipped to become the next country’s leader.

The group gave their first press conference to the media where Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group “don’t want to repeat any conflict” and added that women’s rights would be respected within Islamic law.

It comes after the group said that it will accept women in a future government in Afghanistan and announced a more general “amnesty” in the country.

But there have already been reports of recriminations taking place, with Afghanistan’s UN ambassador warning the body’s Security Council of images allegedly showing “mass executions of military personnel and [targeted] killing of civilians” in various cities.

Meanwhile, the UK’s foreign secretary Dominic Raab said the situation at Kabul airport was “stabilising” on Tuesday morning after thousands of panicked people took to the runway in an attempt to flee the country.

05:44 , Stuti Mishra

There they sat, beneath black and white flags, in their black and white Pashtun robes, looking not wholly unlike an Isis hostage video, with the slight tweak to the format being that the hostage was not an unlucky IT contractor from Wisconsin but an entire country.It says “Everybody has been pardoned,” and there will be no revenge. It also assures women’s rights will be provided “within the framework of Sharia”.

The new Taliban is smarter than the last time. It’s learnt that it pays to just say it’s doing one thing while actually doing the complete opposite.Is the new media-savvy Taliban is here to stay? Tom Peck has the story.

The Taliban held a press conference and told some lies. I wonder where that idea came from? | Tom Peck

Biden popularity drops in new poll in wake of Afghan chaos

05:01 , Graeme Massie

Joe Biden’s popularity has slumped by 7 percentage points to its lowest level in the wake of the chaotic scenes as the Taliban swept back into power in Afghanistan, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The national opinion poll, which was conducted on Monday, found that 46 per cent of American adults approved of Biden’s performance in office, the lowest number since he took office in January.

That was down from 53 per cent who felt that way in a similar poll carried out on Friday, according to Reuters.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Air Force launches investigation after body parts found in wheel well of Kabul flight

04:21 , Graeme Massie

Air Force officials confirmed that human body parts were discovered in the wheel well of a US C-17 cargo plane that left the international airport in Kabul amid chaotic scenes.

The plane was mobbed by Afghan people desperate to escape on a flight out of the country, with some seen climbing on the outside of the aircraft as it took off, and even fell from it as it climbed into the sky.

The Air Force has not said how many people die, but that it was probing “the loss of civilian life.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Canada not planning to recognise Taliban

03:43 , Graeme Massie

Canada says it does not plan on recognising the Taliban as Afghanistan’s official government, after it swept into power in Kabul this week.

“Canada has no plans to recognize the Taliban as the Government of Afghanistan,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday.

“They have taken over and replaced a duly elected democratic government by force.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Why did US leave Afghanistan and how much did America spend?

02:58 , Graeme Massie

The US is fully withdrawing fromAfghanistan, leaving the country after 20 years of war and more than 100,000 lives lost between Afghan civilians, military, coalition troops and militant fighters.

In the wake of the pull-out, critics from both sides of the political aisle have criticised Joe Biden’s decision to end the US’s presence in the country.

Graig Graziosi has the story.

Why did US leave Afghanistan and how much did America spend?

Afghanistan: White House aide clarifies comments to insist that all Americans will be brought back home

02:17 , Graeme Massie

Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser has clarified his comments to insist that all Americans will be brought home from Afghanistan.

Jake Sullivan took to Twitter to confirm that the Biden administration is committed to achieving that goal before US troops leave the country at the end of the month.

White House aide clarifies comments to insist that all Americans will be brought back home

US military evacuated 1,100 US citizens on Tuesday

01:37 , Graeme Massie

Officials say the 1,100 US citizens left Afghanistan on 13 flights, officials said.

Earlier lawmakers were told that there are between 10,000 and 15,000 US citizens in the country, tweeted CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

The military evacuated approximately 1,100 U.S. citizens, U.S. permanent residents and families on 13 flights today. Administration officials told lawmakers earlier they believe there are about 10-15k Americans in Afghanistan. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 18, 2021

US government watchdog issues scathing report on America’s efforts in Afghanistan

01:30 , Graeme Massie

A US government watchdog has issued a scathing report on America’s efforts in Afghanistan.

The report was issued amid the chaotic scenes in the country, which has seen the government collapse and the Taliban sweep back into power.

More below.

US government watchdog issues scathing report on America’s efforts in Afghanistan

A recap of today’s developments:

01:00 , Lamiat Sabin

The UK government pledges to take in 20,000 Afghan refugees over five years

President Biden and PM Boris Johnson have their first talk about the Taliban takeover

US Air Force said human were remains found in wheel well of USAF C-17 aircraft bound for Qatar from Kabul

UN Human Rights Council announces that it will hold special session on Afghanistan crisis next week

The EU said it will engage with the Taliban since they have “won the war” in Afghanistan

The Taliban has promised to the US that it will allow a safe passage for civilians to reach Kabul airport

Afghan women protest on the streets of Kabul for their rights to live in a fair and just society

Taliban holds first press conference where spokesperson says women’s rights to be respected within Islamic law

Afghan women will be expected to wear hijab but not burkha, Taliban spokesperson says

Taliban spokesman claims that the group does not want anymore conflict or war

Afghanistan must not slip “back to a hotbed for international terrorism”, UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said

Russia claims that Afghanistan under the Taliban is better than it was under President Ashraf Ghani

Surreal footage emerges showing Taliban members riding bumper cars and attempting to use gym equipment in Kabul

Woman news anchor loses job on state TV

Wednesday 18 August 2021 00:40 , Lamiat Sabin

A state TV news anchor in Afghanistan has been replaced by a male Taliban official.

Khadija Amin was taken off air on Monday after the Taliban took control of the country.

Khadija Amin the new anchor on state TV last week.

Taliban taking over her seat as of Monday.

Ms. Amin told us her boss informed her Taliban have banned women from returning to work at state television.#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/S4BfISKkaG — Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) August 17, 2021

The New York Times reported that her boss told her that the Taliban have banned women from returning to work on state TV.

She told the newspaper: “What will I do next? The next generation will have nothing, everything we have achieved for 20 years will be gone.

“The Taliban is the Taliban. They have not changed,”

Socialist MPs slam ‘failed’ occupation of Afghanistan

Wednesday 18 August 2021 00:20 , Lamiat Sabin

Socialist Labour MPs have called on the British government to have its own foreign policy and cease being an “unquestioning partner” in military interventions led by the US.

The statement, which criticised the “failed” 20-year-long occupation of Afghanistan, came ahead of an emergency House of Commons debate on Wednesday on the Taliban’s takeover.

Jeremy Corbyn, Islington North MP and former Labour Party leader, said the statement by the Socialist Campaign Group of Labour MPs – that he co-signed – was “welcome” ahead of the debate.

Welcome statement ahead of Parliamentary debate. https://t.co/J2sqsYUzDP — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) August 17, 2021

State Department: US could remain in Kabul past 31 August

Wednesday 18 August 2021 00:01 , Lamiat Sabin

The US could extend diplomatic presence in Kabul beyond 31 August “if safe”.

The State Department has spoken to the Taliban to ensure the safe evacuation of about 11,000 people with US nationality, including diplomats, contractors and Afghan people who helped US forces.

The department’s spokesman Ned Price said today that the US could decide to keep its core diplomatic presence, now operating out of the airport after the embassy was shut down, into September.

“If it is safe and responsible for us to potentially stay longer, that is something we may be able to look at,” Mr Price said.

US to probe ‘a series of mistakes’ made over the last 20 years

Tuesday 17 August 2021 23:40 , Lamiat Sabin

Members of the US Congress are increasingly frustrated with events in Afghanistan, they said in vowing to investigate a “series of mistakes made by Republican and Democratic administrations over the past 20 years”.

Senator Bob Menendez, Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, added: “We are now witnessing the horrifying result of many years of policy and intelligence failures.”

Mr Menendez said his committee would hold a hearing on US policy toward Afghanistan, including negotiations between the Trump administration and the Taliban, and the Biden administration’s execution of withdrawal of troops.

The date of the hearing was not immediately announced.

Reporting by Reuters

Canada has ‘no plans' to recognise a Taliban government

Tuesday 17 August 2021 23:30 , Lamiat Sabin

Canada has “no plans” to recognise the Taliban as Afghanistan’s government, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today.

He told reporters: “They have taken over and replaced a duly elected democratic government by force.”

Priti Patel urges other countries to resettle Afghan refugees

Tuesday 17 August 2021 23:15 , Lamiat Sabin

Home Secretary Priti Patel has called on other countries to help take in Afghan refugees, saying the UK “cannot do this alone”.

It comes as the government pledged to take in 20,000 Afghan refugees over the next five years, with 5,000 to be resettled in Britain this year.

Ms Patel wrote in the Daily Telegraph: “The UK is also doing all it can to encourage other countries to help.

“Not only do we want to lead by example, we cannot do this alone.”

‘No time to waste’ in rescuing Afghans, Lib Dem MP says

Tuesday 17 August 2021 23:02 , Lamiat Sabin

Layla Moran said the government’s aim to take in 20,000 Afghan refugees over the next five years should be the starting point, not the target number – and that rescue efforts should start immediately.

We need these vulnerable people out of the country ASAP, instead of the vague promise of the ‘long-term’. Govt have kicked this into the long grass when Afghans need help now.



20k should be the starting point of this scheme, not the target. 🧵(1/3)https://t.co/KXtB1Q52wx — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) August 17, 2021

The Lib Dem MP added: “It has never been more urgent to secure a corridor escape route to an international border. Kabul airport cannot be the only route out of the country.

“We must work with our international allies to make this happen before it’s too late.

“There is no time to waste. The Taliban are knocking on doors right now and making lists of those they plan to kill.

“Every hour brings a new horror story of the devastating impact to women and girls stuck in the country.”

UK government vows to take in 20,000 Afghan refugees

Tuesday 17 August 2021 22:43 , Lamiat Sabin

The British government has pledged to allow 20,000 Afghan refugees into the UK over the coming years.

The scheme will be open to those most at risk of persecution by the Taliban, such as women, children, those forced to flee their homes, those who have had threats of persecution, and those who worked to help UK forces.

PM Boris Johnson – who will address MPs tomorrow at an emergency Commons session on the crisis in Afghanistan – has promised that up to 5,000 Afghans can find refuge in Britain this year, with up to 20,000 in the longer term.

However, opposition parties have said the plans do not go far enough and are too vague to make a difference.

Adam Forrest has the details

Just 5,000 Afghans to be offered refuge in UK over next year

Biden and Johnson have first talk about Taliban’s return

Tuesday 17 August 2021 22:28 , Lamiat Sabin

Joe Biden and Boris Johnson spoke on the phone today about the developing situation in Afghanistan, a No 10 spokesperson said.

The US President’s conversation with Prime Minister Mr Johnson is believed to be the first talk he has had with a world leader since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital Kabul.

Mr Johnson stressed to Mr Biden the importance of preserving gains made in Afghanistan over the last 20 years, of protecting the UK and US against emerging threats of terrorism and of continuing to support Afghan people, Downing Street said in a statement.

The statement also says: “The Prime Minister and President looked forward to discussing this issue further at a virtual meeting of G7 leaders in the coming days.”

Biden speaks with Boris Johnson in first foreign call after Kabul’s fall

Biden’s approval rating plummets amid Taliban takeover

Tuesday 17 August 2021 22:03 , Lamiat Sabin

US president Joe Biden’s approval rating dropped by 7 per cent and hit its lowest level so far, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The national opinion poll, conducted on Monday, found that 46 per cent of American adults approved of Mr Biden’s performance in office, the lowest recorded in weekly polls that started since he succeeded Donald Trump in January.

It is also down from the 53 per cent who felt the same way in a similar Reuters/Ipsos poll that ran on Friday.

Mr Biden’s popularity dropped as the US-backed Afghan government collapsed over the weekend after the Taliban took hold of Kabul.

Human remains found in wheel well of USAF C-17 aircraft

Tuesday 17 August 2021 21:38 , Lamiat Sabin

The US Air Force said today that it was investigating the circumstances surrounding human remains found in the wheel well of one of its C-17 aircrafts that flew out of Kabul to Qatar.

The military plane flew out of Kabul on Monday amid ultimate chaos at the airport. The tarmac had been crowded with thousands of people desperate to leave Afghanistan during the Taliban’s takeover.

Extraordinary footage shows hundreds of Afghan people clinging on to one C-17 aircraft, but it is not confirmed whether this is the same plane in which human remains were found.

In a statement, the Air Force said that the aircraft landed at Kabul’s airport on Sunday and was surrounded by hundreds of Afghan civilians trying to get on board.

“Faced with a rapidly deteriorating security situation around the aircraft, the C-17 crew decided to depart the airfield as quickly as possible,” the statement said.

Afghan-born councillor: ‘Taliban can't be trusted’ to fulfil vows

Tuesday 17 August 2021 21:20 , Lamiat Sabin

A London councillor, who is believed to have been the first person of Afghan origin in the UK to be elected to public office, said the Taliban cannot be trusted.

Peymana Assad, who was born in Kabul and came to the UK as a refugee with her parents at the age of three, arrived back on a flight from Afghanistan on Tuesday morning.

The Harrow councillor told Channel 4 News: “I don’t believe the Taliban. I don’t trust the Taliban.

“I think that... I was one of (the) people who supported peace negotiations and coming to a compromise. But what I don’t believe in is the Taliban ruling by the force of a gun and not through the ballot.”

It comes after the Taliban held a press conference where they promised to respect women’s rights and ensure Afghanistan does not become a haven for terrorists.

Ms Assad added: “So, they say one thing to the international media, but they do another thing on the ground.”

Government urged to take in interpreters who helped UK

Tuesday 17 August 2021 21:11 , Lamiat Sabin

An Afghan interpreter in Britain has pleaded with the government to help families “who offered their sons when your sons needed help”.

The 35-year-old man, who gave his name only as Mr Hottak to protect his family’s identity, started helping British forces when he was just 17 before emigrating to the UK in 2011.

Although he is now a British citizen, his brother – who also helped British soldiers – and parents remain trapped in Kabul.

His parents are in hiding while his brother – having finally been granted asylum in Britain – is desperately trying to leave Kabul.

Mr Hottak is to hold a protest outside Parliament tomorrow to demand the UK offers asylum to all interpreters and their families.

Addressing the government, he said: “We supported you in that war against terror, many of us carry mental and physical scars.”

The protest is due to take place at Parliament Square at 10am on Wednesday 18 August.

‘We’ve seen what they’ve done before’: Biden advisor Jake Sullivan says ‘heart goes out’ to Afghan women and girls

Tuesday 17 August 2021 20:45 , Joe Middleton

President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, expressed concern for the women and girls of Afghanistan in the face of a Taliban takeover on Monday, while defending the administration’s decision to withdraw US troops from the country.

At the White House’s first press briefing since Kabul fell on Sunday, Mr Sullivan said that the Taliban’s track record on women’s rights provided great cause for concern, and asserted that the US would continue to advocate for the safety and rights of women even as the military occupation ended.

“Truly, deeply, my heart goes out to Afghan women and girls today under the Taliban. We’ve seen what they’ve done before,” Mr Sullivan said of the Taliban’s history. “That was a very hard thing for us to face.”

John Bowden reports

Biden adviser Jake Sullivan says ‘heart goes out’ to Afghan women and girls

Bipartisan group of US senators calls for ‘humanitarian parole category’ for Afghans

Tuesday 17 August 2021 20:22 , Joe Middleton

A group of US senators have sent a letter to leaders in the Biden administration asking for the creation of a special category for Afghans trying to escape the country.

Of the 46 Senators who signed the letter, 43 are members of the Democratic caucus and three are Republicans. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also signed the letter, while Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and James Inhofe of Oklahoma were the Republicans.

Eric Garcia has the details.

Bipartisan group of senators calls for ‘humanitarian parole category’

UN Human Rights Council to hold special session on Afghanistan crisis

Tuesday 17 August 2021 20:14 , Joe Middleton

The UN Human Rights Council is to hold a special session next week on the situation in Afghanistan to address “serious human rights concerns” after the Taliban takeover, a United Nations statement said on Tuesday.

The Geneva forum is set to convene on August 24 at the request of Pakistan and nearly 90 other countries supporting the move, it said. Convening a special session requires support from one-third of the Council’s 47 member states.

Backers so far include members Britain and France - but not China or Russia - while the United States was not among supporting countries with observer status, a provisional UN list showed.

Reuters

Crowds surround Kabul Airport amid flight cancellation chaos

Tuesday 17 August 2021 20:02 , Joe Middleton

Crowds of people have been filmed flocking to Kabul airport after the Afghani capital was taken over by the Taliban.

Swarms of people were captured outside the gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport as desperate families attempted to flee.

Shocked onlookers covered their faces as they watched the citizens scramble to get into the airport.

All commercial flights were said to have been cancelled from the airport after chaos ensued when Taliban militants claimed the city.

It comes as desperate Afghans were filmed climbing onto a departing US Air Force plane.

Watch: Crowds surround Kabul Airport amid flight cancellation chaos

Veteran: ‘Young Afghan people abandoned to the wolves'

Tuesday 17 August 2021 19:50 , Lamiat Sabin

Western governments who gave young Afghan people hope have now “abandoned them to the wolves”, a veteran trapped in Afghanistan has said.

Paul Farthing, a former Royal Marine Commando and founder of the Nowzad animal charity, tried to organise his wife’s escape from Afghanistan via Kabul Airport on Tuesday, but said she became “crushed” in the uncontrolled crowd.

After serving in the Afghan province of Helmand in the mid-2000s, Mr Farthing, known as Pen, set up the sanctuary which has been rescuing stray dogs, cats and other animals for 15 years.

He has urged the British government to help his staff, their dependants and the animals leave Afghanistan under a campaign called Operation Ark, which aims to fundraise £200,000.

The veteran said he will not leave the country without the 71 refugees.

Biden ‘not spoken to world leaders’ about Taliban takeover

Tuesday 17 August 2021 19:45 , Lamiat Sabin

US president Joe Biden “has not yet spoken with any other world leaders” since the Taliban’s takeover, according to his national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

At the White House’s first press briefing since Kabul fell on Sunday, Mr Sullivan expressed concern for Afghan women and girls, and defended the administration’s decision to withdraw US troops from the country.

John Bowden reports

Biden adviser Jake Sullivan says ‘heart goes out’ to Afghan women and girls

Three Western Balkan nations to host refugees for US

Tuesday 17 August 2021 19:35 , Lamiat Sabin

North Macedonia will temporarily take in 450 Afghans by the end of the week.

The refugees will be hosted by the country while they seek visas to enter the US, the Skopje government said today.

North Macedonia is the third country in the Western Balkans, along with Albania and Kosovo, to have approved a request by the US administration.

EU says it must talk to the Taliban as they have “won the war”

Tuesday 17 August 2021 19:30 , Lamiat Sabin

The EU must engage with the Taliban since they have “won the war” in Afghanistan, the bloc’s foreign policy chief has said.

After an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss the crisis, Josep Borrell said Brussels has decided that it was necessary to talk with Afghanistan’s new ruling power.

Adam Forrest reports

EU must talk to Taliban, says bloc’s foreign policy chief

Taliban promises safe passage for civilians to reach airport

Tuesday 17 August 2021 19:15 , Lamiat Sabin

The Taliban has told US national security adviser Jake Sullivan that it will provide a safe passage for civilians to reach the airport in Kabul.

Mr Sullivan has also told a White House news briefing the US believes the evacuation of people from Afghanistan can continue until 31 August, and that it is talking to the Taliban about the exact timeline and how it will play out.

It comes after Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen had said that the US should “withdraw all their forces” from Afghanistan by 9/11, but that it was “committed not to attack” remaining soldiers in the country after that date.

UK government urged to take in 20,000 Afghan refugees

Tuesday 17 August 2021 19:03 , Lamiat Sabin

Boris Johnson has been urged to allow at least 20,000 Afghan refugees to settle in Britain.

The Prime Minister is expected to unveil a new “bespoke” scheme for people fleeing Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover.

It has been reported that it will be based on the Syrian Vulnerable People’s Resettlement Scheme, a programme that was set up in 2014 and helped around 20,000 Syrians settle in the UK.

Beth Gardiner-Smith, chief executive of Safe Passage International, said: “We’re calling on the government to commit today to resettle at least 20,000 Afghan refugees over the next two years, in addition to their emergency relocation programme.

“This commitment should go hand in hand with a pledge of a long-term global resettlement scheme, which helps an additional 10,000 refugees a year.”

Robina Qureshi, director of Positive Action in Housing, said: “We should not forget that there are thousands of Afghan asylum seekers already in the UK who are unable to build a life because they are still waiting for their asylum claim decided upon.

“We are therefore calling on the Prime Minister to recognise the plight of Afghans already here and grant them asylum and not to differentiate between those who arrived by boat, lorry or other ‘irregular’ means.”

UK security services concerned about potential terrorist activity in ‘ungoverned spaces’

Tuesday 17 August 2021 18:45 , Joe Middleton

British intelligence agencies are monitoring the impact of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan on jihadists in the UK and groups that may take advantage of “ungoverned spaces”.

In a 2020 deal that ensured the withdrawal of US troops, the Taliban pledged to ensure terrorist groups including al-Qaeda and Isis were not able to use Afghan territory to train and plot foreign attacks.

But there are concerns that the agreement may not be honoured, or that the Taliban may lose control of parts of the country to its rivals.

The Independent’s security correspondent Lizzie Dearden reports.

UK security services concerned about potential terrorist activity in Afghanistan

Tuesday 17 August 2021 18:27 , Joe Middleton

Kabul airport is still ‘very chaotic’ -French defence minister

Tuesday 17 August 2021 18:22 , Joe Middleton

The main challenge in evacuating French citizens and Afghan staff who worked for French authorities is the difficulty of reaching Kabul airport, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said today

Parly spoke as a first flight with 40 evacuees - French, Afghan and other nationals - landed at a Paris airport.

“The situation at Kabul airport remains very chaotic and access to the airport is extremely difficult,” Parly told reporters.

She said that France relies on the United States army to provide security for Kabul airport and that further evacuation flights would depend on getting landing slots.

How US media reacted to President Biden’s speech

Tuesday 17 August 2021 18:12 , Joe Middleton

President Joe Biden’s national address on Monday following the fall of Kabul to Taliban forces drew mixed reactions in the media and broader Washington political sphere, with many calling for the Biden administration to own its inability to remove greater numbers of Americans out of the country before it fell.

The president told the American people that he stood “squarely” behind his decision to remove combat troops from the country by the end of August and proceed with the military withdrawal started by former President Donald Trump, and he defended that decision as the morally right thing to do with no guarantee of achieving a better outcome if troops remained for years or decades.

“I am President of the United States of America, and the buck stops with me. I’m deeply saddened by the facts we now face. But I do not regret my decision to end America’s war fighting in Afghanistan,” he said.

John Bowden has the details

‘95% of Americans would support Biden speech’: How US reacted to president’s Afghanistan address that Brits said was ‘devoid of empathy’

Women hold up signs in protest against Taliban in Kabul

Tuesday 17 August 2021 18:01 , Joe Middleton

Four Afghani women held up signs asking for their rights to live in a fair and just society on the streets of Kabul, Afghanistan, after the Taliban have retaken control of the city.

In the above video, you can see the four women wearing black abayas and black and green hijabs peacefully hold up their signs while people look on all around them.

It is the first such protest by a group of women since the militant group retook control of Kabul on Sunday (15 August), after US President Joe Biden pulled troops from the country.

Watch: Women hold up signs in protest against Taliban in Kabul

EU will only work with Taliban if rights are respected

Tuesday 17 August 2021 17:46 , Joe Middleton

The EU will only cooperate with the Afghan government following the Taliban’s return to power if it respects fundamental rights, including women, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said on Tuesday.

“Cooperation with any future Afghan government will be conditioned on a peaceful and inclusive settlement and respect for the fundamental rights of all Afghans, including women, youth and persons belonging to minorities, as well as respect for Afghanistan’s international obligations, commitment to the fight against corruption and preventing the use of Afghanistan’s territory by terrorist organisations,” Josep Borrell said in a statement.

It came after an emergency meeting of European Union foreign ministers to discuss events in Afghanistan.

He said that, to address “the worsening humanitarian situation in Afghanistan“, the EU would continue to provide assistance to the Afghan people.

Borrell called on all actors to allow safe and unhindered access for humanitarian assistance to Afghan women, men and children in need, including to the large number of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

“The EU calls on the Taliban to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law in all circumstances. The EU will also support Afghanistan‘s neighbours in coping with negative spill overs, which are to be expected from an increasing flow of refugees and migrants,” he added.

Reuters

Female mayor in Afghanistan says she’s waiting for Taliban to ‘come ... and kill me’

Tuesday 17 August 2021 17:29 , Joe Middleton

One of Afghanistan’s first female mayors has said that she is waiting for the Taliban to find her and kill her.

Zarifa Ghafari, the 27-year-old former mayor of Maidan Shar in Wardak province, told the i newspaper: “I’m sitting here waiting for them to come. There is no one to help me or my family”.

“I’m just sitting with them and my husband. And they will come for people like me and kill me.

“I can’t leave my family,” she said. “And anyway, where would I go?”

Celine Wadhera has the details.

Female mayor in Afghanistan says she’s waiting for Taliban to ‘come ... and kill me’

Afghanistan will not longer cultivate opium, claims spokesman

Tuesday 17 August 2021 17:15 , Joe Middleton

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has confirmed at today’s press conference that the group wants the country to be free of opium.

Afghanistan is at the moment the largest exporter of opium in the world. But Mr Mujahid said the group wanted “international help” to get production down to zero.

“Afghanistan will not be a country of cultivation of opium anymore”



Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says the country will need “international help” but will see opium production reduced to “zero again”



Latest: https://t.co/2f6JMTG6t0 pic.twitter.com/dAtTAl1dID — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 17, 2021

No10 confirms Boris Johnson and Imran Khan have spoken about Afghanistan

Tuesday 17 August 2021 17:04 , Joe Middleton

A Downing Street spokesperson said:“The Prime Minister spoke to Pakistani Prime Minister Khan this afternoon about the situation in Afghanistan.

“The Prime Minister stressed his commitment to work with international partners to avoid a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan and the wider region.

“The Prime Minister underlined that any recognition of the new government in Afghanistan to happen on an international, not unilateral basis.

“He said that any the legitimacy of any future Taliban government will be subject to them upholding internationally agreed standards on human rights and inclusivity.

“The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Khan agreed their governments will keep in close contact in the coming days on the evolving situation.”

German evacuation plane to Afghanistan left with just ‘7 people on board’

Tuesday 17 August 2021 16:57 , Joe Middleton

The first German evacuation plane to Afghanistan managed to leave with just seven people on board, Berlin’s foreign ministry confirmed.

Germany has the second largest military contingent in the country after the United States and wants to airlift thousands of dual nationals out as well as people who worked with them, such as activists and lawyers.

They managed to land a A-400M aircraft at Kabul airport but could only get a few people on board due to the “chaotic” situation.

German evacuation plane to Afghanistan left with just ‘7 people on board’

First protest against Taliban by Afghan women takes place

Tuesday 17 August 2021 16:43 , Joe Middleton

Afghan women staged their first protest against the Taliban since the militant group seized Kabul on Sunday.

Four women in black abayas and black and green hijabs can be seen in a video of the protest, holding up signs, demanding that the Taliban give them proper rights.

In another clip more women are seen marching through the streets of Kabul, chanting and holding their paper signs above their heads.

Celine Wadhera has the details

First protest against Taliban by Afghan women takes place

‘Women’s rights will be within Islamic law’ - Taliban spokesman

Tuesday 17 August 2021 16:26 , Joe Middleton

Zabihullah Mujahid. the Taliban’s spokesman, added at the group’s first press conference that women’s rights would be honoured.

The Taliban’s previous regime had been renowned for its harsh treatment of women. Mr Mujahid clarified that the women’s rights would be within Islamic law.

He said the Taliban wanted private media to “remain independent”, but stressed journalists “should not work against national values”.

Mr Mujahid also stressed that Afghanistan would not allow itself to harbour anyone targeting other nations.

That was a key demand in a deal the militants struck with the Trump administration in 2020 that led to the ultimate US withdrawal under current President Joe Biden.

We don’t want to anymore conflict or war - Taliban spokesman

Tuesday 17 August 2021 16:20 , Joe Middleton

The Taliban’s spokesman added: “The Islamic Emirate - after the freedom of this nation - is not going to revenge anybody, we do not have any grudges against anybody.

“We know that we have been undergoing very challenging periods and crises, a lot of mistakes were made that were in the advantage of the occupiers.

“We want to make sure that Afghanistan is not the field of conflict, the battlefield of conflict, any more.”

He added: “We have pardoned anyone, all those who have fought against us. We don’t want to repeat any conflict, any war, again, and we want to do away with the factors for conflict.

“Therefore, the Islamic Emirate does not have any kind of hostility or animosity with anyone, animosities have come to an end, and we would like to live peacefully.

“We don’t want any internal enemies and any external enemies.”

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told the press conference: “Freedom and independence-seeking is a legitimate right of every nation.”

‘We have emancipated our country’ says Taliban spokesman

Tuesday 17 August 2021 16:13 , Joe Middleton

Speaking to the media in Afghanistan’s capital, the group’s spokesman said: “This is a proud moment for the whole nation.”

He said nobody should be “worried about our norms and principles”, and that the rights of women would be respected within the “frameworks of Sharia” law.

He said: “Our women are Muslim, they will also be happy to be living within our framework of Sharia.”

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has told a press conference in Kabul that “after 20 years of struggle, once again we have emancipated our country”.

VP of scattered Afghan government says he is ‘legitimate caretaker president'

Tuesday 17 August 2021 16:05 , Andy Gregory

The vice president of the scattered Afghan government has said he is still in the country and is still the “legitimate caretaker president” after Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday as the Taliban took Kabul.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Amrullah Saleh said that it was “futile” to argue with Joe Biden, who has decided to pull out US forces – but Mr Saleh called on Afghans to show that the country “isn't Vietnam & the Talibs aren't even remotely like Vietcong”, in a reference to comparisons made with the US withdrawal from Saigon.

Mr Saleh said that unlike the US and Nato, “we haven't lost spirit and see enormous opportunities ahead. Useless caveats are finished JOIN THE RESISTANCE."

He added that he would “under no circumstances bow” to “the Talib terrorists”, and would “never betray” Ahmad Shah Massoud, the leader of the Northern Alliance who was assassinated by two al Qaeda operatives just before 9/11.

Taliban co-founder tipped as next president ‘arrives in Kandahar’, spokesperson says

Tuesday 17 August 2021 15:52 , Andy Gregory

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the co-founder of the Taliban in Afghanistan, has landed with a delegation at Kandahar airport, a spokesperson for the group said.

غادر بعد ظهر اليوم وفد رفيع المستوى من إمارة أفغانستان الإسلامية برئاسة الملا بارادار أخوند قطر ووصل إلى بلدنا الحبيب عصر الیوم وهبط في مطار قندهار. — Dr.M.Naeem (@IeaOffice) August 17, 2021

The group’s political chief was released with the help of the Trump administration after years in a Pakistan prison, eventually signing the Doha agreement, and is tipped by some to become the country’s next leader.

Afghanistan’s all-girls robotics team ‘begging’ Canada to help them escape Taliban

Tuesday 17 August 2021 15:38 , Andy Gregory

An all-girls robotics team in Afghanistan, which recently made headlines for innovating a prototype using old car parts, is desperately asking Canada to take them in and help them flee the country, my colleague Shweta Sharma reports.

The 20-member team, known as the “Afghan Dreamers”, includes girls between ages 12 and 18. They are “extremely terrified” after they watched national capital Kabul fall to the Taliban, human rights lawyer Kimberley Motley told CBC News Network on Sunday.

Afghanistan’s all-girls robotics team ‘begging’ Canada to help escape Taliban

Taliban to hold first press conference

Tuesday 17 August 2021 15:28 , Andy Gregory

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a tweet that he will soon hold a news conference at a media centre in Kabul, which was previously used by the Afghan government.

Belgian to evacuate people from Afghanistan

Tuesday 17 August 2021 15:26 , Andy Gregory

Belgium is sending planes to Islamabad, Pakistan's capital, from where they will fly to Afghanistan to evacuate people in the wake of the Taliban’s takeover, Reuters cites Belgian media as reporting.

Peter Mandelson: Biden’s humiliating indifference towards the UK over Afghanistan is humiliating

Tuesday 17 August 2021 15:24 , Andy Gregory

Writing for Independent Voices, Peter Mandelson – a Labour peer and trusted strategist to Tony Blair – questions whether Britain still has the drive to “command attention” in the world, in the wake of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

“There is a big question for Britain hanging over President Joe Biden’s Afghan scuttle and so far the only person I have heard pose it is Tom Tugendhat, the outspoken Conservative chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee when he asked: is British foreign policy now entirely made in Washington?”

Read his full piece here:

Biden’s indifference towards the UK over Afghanistan is humiliating | Peter Mandelson

Afghanistan must not slip ‘back to a hotbed for international terrorism’, Starmer says

Tuesday 17 August 2021 15:02 , Andy Gregory

Efforts must be made to prevent Afghanistan from slipping “back to a hotbed for international terrorism” and to safeguard women’s rights, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Following a meeting with national security adviser Sir Stephen Lovegrove, deputy leader Angela Rayner, shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy and shadow defence secretary John Healey, Sir Keir said he was concerned “that Afghanistan could become a place where international terrorism emanates again.

“Everything needs to be done to guard against that, that's why it is very important that the prime minister and our government step up to the role of leading and bringing countries together, to have an assertive approach to that very question,” he told broadcasters.

“But there are broader questions than that. We can't have as our goal here simply that Afghanistan doesn't slip back to a hotbed for international terrorism.

“There have been important developments over the past 20 years, particularly for women and girls, advancements throughout the country, and we must do what we can, working with our partners, to make sure we safeguard some of that progress.”

India’s pledge to evacuate Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan sparks backlash

Tuesday 17 August 2021 14:56 , Andy Gregory

The Indian government is facing a backlash over comments which appeared to prioritise Hindus and Sikhs as a key focus of the repatriation efforts from Afghanistan.

“We are in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities. We will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan,” India’s foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement on Monday.

Soon after the statement, several people questioned the religious bias in providing relief since a mere 650 Sikhs and 50 Hindus are estimated to make up Afghanistan’s 38 million-strong population.

Reportedly, a few members of the Hindu and Sikh community met with Taliban representatives in Kabul and they have been assured of “peace and safety”. Stuti Mishra has the story here:

India’s pledge to evacuate Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan sparks backlash

Taliban says US must stick to 9/11 exit date but ‘we will not attack them’

Tuesday 17 August 2021 14:41 , Andy Gregory

The US should “withdraw all their forces” from Afghanistan by 11 September, but the Taliban is “committed not to attack them”, a spokesperson for the militant group has said.

Joe Biden should respect the Doha agreement signed by the Trump administration last year, which had committed Washington to pulling out of Afghanistan by mid-May, said Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban’s negotiator during the talks in the Qatari capital.

That deadline was extended to 11 September, the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks that led to the US invasion in 2001, after Mr Biden took office in January. Gino Spocchia has the details:

Taliban says US must stick to 9/11 exit date but ‘will not attack’

Unicef ‘quite optimistic’ about Taliban cooperation on girls’ education

Tuesday 17 August 2021 14:35 , Andy Gregory

Some local Taliban representatives have expressed support for educating girls and allowing women to work, the UN’s children agency has said.

Unicef’s chief of field operations, Ben Messaoud, said the agency is still delivering aid to most parts of Afghanistan and is still hopeful for cooperation with the Taliban on girls’ education – but has not yet established a direct line of communication with Taliban leaders in Kabul.

“We have ongoing discussions, we are quite optimistic based on those discussions. We have not a single issue with the Taliban in those field offices,” he said, adding that 11 out of 13 field offices were currently operational.

While UN chief Antonio Guterres warned on Monday of mounting violations against women and girls, Unicef cited some Taliban local representatives as saying they were waiting for guidance from their leaders on the issue of educating girls, while others have said they want schools “up and running”.

One Taliban health director in Herat had also asked female employees to report to duty, Mr Messaoud said.

British student says he is trapped in Kabul after Googling ‘the most dangerous cities to visit’

Tuesday 17 August 2021 14:21 , Andy Gregory

A British student claims he is trapped in Afghanistan after deliberately choosing to holiday in one of the most dangerous places on earth, Arpan Rai reports.

Miles Routledge , 22, a physics student from Birmingham, said he was fully prepared for death and had accepted his fate, as the country was taken over by the Taliban.

Talking about his final rush to enter a safe compound, he said: “Went to the airport, didn’t have anything, found British troops. This is based in like a UN or NATO compound that’s holding out so I’m safe here.”

You can read the full story below:

British student says he is trapped in Kabul after Googling ‘the most dangerous cities to visit’

Afghan women will be expected to wear hijab but not burkha, Taliban spokesperson says

Tuesday 17 August 2021 14:13 , Andy Gregory

The Taliban will force women to wear a hijab but not a burkha under their rule, the militant group’s negotiator during talks in Doha has indicated.

Asked by Sky News why the group felt it could dictate to women what they can wear, Suhail Shaheen said: “These are not our rules, these are Islamic rules. And Muslim women, not only in Afghanistan, but in all Islamic countries, the women observe hijab, so it is a part of our belief.”

Pressed on the contestation of this interpretation of hijab, he eventually added: “That is for their security.”

He added that there will be “no problem” for women to retain their basic rights to education and work.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen says women will be expected to wear the hijab but not the burka in Afghanistan, adding: "That is for their security."https://t.co/Bb4o4gFI3G pic.twitter.com/kDo5QGy7zL — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 17, 2021

Taliban is showing commitment to ‘amnesty’ by its ‘actions and deeds’, spokesperson says

Tuesday 17 August 2021 13:54 , Andy Gregory

Asked what assurances the Taliban can give that they will not revert to the heights of brutality seen during their previous rule once foreign troops leave the country, spokesperson Suhail Shaheen told Sky News: “This is propaganda ... but this is not the facts.

“We have already announced a general amnesty to all Afghan people, all those who have worked in the Kabul administration, who have worked with foreigners, who work in the embassies.

“We have announced to them that their property will be saved and their honour and their [lives] are safe. And we practically are showing [this] by our actions and deeds every day, so they should not be worried about that.”

Conservatives attack Joe Biden’s ‘grotesque’ Afghanistan speech

Tuesday 17 August 2021 13:45 , Andy Gregory

Tory MPs have reacted with anger at Joe Biden’s speech justifying his decision to pull US troops out of Afghanistan while placing blame on the country’s political leaders, our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn reports.

The US president used a national address the day after Kabul was seized by the Taliban to say he stood “squarely behind” his decision to withdraw troops from the region, and argued the country’s “military collapsed” and its political leaders “gave up and fled the country” — rather than resist the insurgents.

The speech provoked anger among some quarters of the Conservative Party, with the MP Simon Clarke posting on social media: “The more you reflect, the more you realise the speech POTUS gave last night was grotesque.”

Conservatives attack Biden’s ‘grotesque’ Afghanistan speech as ‘devoid of empathy’

Russia says Afghanistan under the Taliban is better than it was under Ghani

Tuesday 17 August 2021 13:21 , Andy Gregory

Russia’s ambassador to Afghanistan has claimed that the Taliban has made Kabul “better” than it had been under the Afghan government.

While Dmitry Zhirnov did not yet officially acknowledge the Taliban – which is still designated a terrorist organisation in Russia – to be the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan, his comments reflect an effort by Moscow to deepen ties with the Taliban.

Speaking on Moscow’s Ekho Moskvy radio on Monday, Mr Zhirnov said that he was impressed with the Taliban’s “reasonable and business-like” conduct so far, adding: “The situation is peaceful and good and everything has calmed down in the city.”

My colleague Celine Wadhera has the full story here:

Russia says Afghanistan under the Taliban is better than it was under Ghani

Taliban offers countrywide ‘amnesty’ and urges women to join its government in Afghanistan

Tuesday 17 August 2021 12:56 , Joe Middleton

A senior member of the Taliban on Tuesday announced a general “amnesty” for everyone in the country and urged women to join the government, days after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Enamullah Samangani, a member of Taliban’s cultural commission, claimed on Afghan state television that women in Afghanistan had no reason to be afraid.

He said: “The Islamic Emirate doesn’t want women to be victims.” He added: “The structure of government is not fully clear, but based on experience, there should be a fully Islamic leadership and all sides should join.”

Maroosha Muzaffar reports

Taliban urges women to join its government in Afghanistan

Taliban have broken ‘the shackles of slavery,’ says Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Tuesday 17 August 2021 12:47 , Joe Middleton

The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan said that the Taliban are “breaking the chains of slavery,” inviting the wrath of locals trapped in Afghanistan.

During a ceremony launching the first phase of the single national curriculum across schools in Pakistan, Mr Khan said that adopting someone else’s culture was worse than actual slavery. He said: “When you adopt someone’s culture you believe it to be superior and you end up becoming a slave to it.”

Maroosha Muzaffar has the details

Taliban have broken ‘the shackles of slavery,’ says Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Uganda accepts US request to take in 2,000 refugees

Tuesday 17 August 2021 12:35 , Joe Middleton

Uganda said today it had agreed to a request from the United States to take in temporarily 2,000 refugees from Afghanistan.

The east African nation has long experience receiving people escaping conflict and currently hosts about 1.4 million refugees, most from South Sudan.

“The request was made yesterday by the U.S. government to H.E. (President Yoweri Museveni) and he has given them an OK to bring 2,000 (Afghan) refugees to Uganda,” Esther Anyakun Davinia, Uganda’s junior minister for relief, disaster preparedness and refugees, told Reuters.

“They are going to be here temporarily for three months before the U.S. government resettles them elsewhere.”

Albania and Kosovo have also accepted a US request to temporarily take in Afghan refugees.

UK military arrives in Kabul to evacuate British nationals amid Taliban insurgence

Tuesday 17 August 2021 12:22 , Joe Middleton

Footage captures British forces arriving in Afghanistan to help assist in evacuations of British nationals and staff after the Taliban entered the city

Video released by the UK Ministry of Defence on August 15 captures soldiers boarding military planes.

Upon arriving in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul the soldiers unload supplies.

The evacuations include those eligible for relocation under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy, according to a Ministry of Defence press release.

600 members of the Armed Forces are leading the evacuations.

It comes as the UK’s foreign secretary Dominic Raab said he was “surprised” by the speed of the Taliban takeover.

Watch: UK military arrives in Kabul to evacuate British nationals amid Taliban insurgence

US remains committed to evacuations, Pentagon spokesperson says

Tuesday 17 August 2021 12:10 , Andy Gregory

The US remains committed to evacuating as many US citizens and Afghan interpreters as possible in coming weeks, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has said.

“We remain committed to completing this drawdown in a safe and orderly way, and to doing what we can to getting as many of our American citizens out as well as many of those interpreters and translators”, he told MSNBC.

“We're going to work really hard in the coming weeks to get as many of them out of the country as we can.”

Tuesday 17 August 2021 12:05 , Andy Gregory

Here’s an insightful thread seeking to explain the enduring support for the Taliban in parts of Afghanistan, from a lecturer on the history of Islamic law, the Ottoman Empire, and the modern Middle East at London’s Royal Holloway College.

James E Baldwin argues that support for the Taliban has endured in part because, despite being “brutal and oppressive”, its legal system is arguably “‘just’ on its own terms” – and to some Afghans has previously been viewed as preferable to the status quo.

The Taliban's version of sharia law is misogynistic, placing extreme restrictions on women's lives, & imposes brutal criminal punishments. This obviously very bad. People often call it a strict interpretation, but this is misleading. If you strictly applied sharia you wouldn't 2/ — James E. Baldwin (@james_e_baldwin) August 16, 2021

homes and stone people? Some do, but many others don't, and tacitly support, or decline to oppose, the Taliban anyway. Why?

(NB: this is not an argument about morality. Obviously you can say that such people are still culpable, but it doesn't help us understand the situation) 4/ — James E. Baldwin (@james_e_baldwin) August 16, 2021

On this measure, the Taliban's legal system scores well, at least in comparison with the other legal regimes on offer in Afghanistan. The Taliban's central pitch to the population has always been a legal system that's harsh but fair. In the 90s, when the country was ruled by 6/ — James E. Baldwin (@james_e_baldwin) August 16, 2021

In the context, many found the Taliban better than the status quo. A functioning legal system, even one as oppressive as the Taliban's, allows people (or at least men) to function economically better than no legal system, or a hopelessly corrupt one. 8/ — James E. Baldwin (@james_e_baldwin) August 16, 2021

Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel discuss future human rights measures for Afghanistan

Tuesday 17 August 2021 11:39 , Andy Gregory

Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel have discussed the need for internationally-agreed measures to gauge the Taliban’s future record on human rights, according to Downing Street.

In a call this morning, the prime minister told the German chancellor of his plans to reconvene a meeting of the G7 to discuss this, No 10 said.

“They agreed that global cooperation was crucial, both on the urgent need to evacuate foreign nationals and others from Afghanistan, and the longer-term importance of preventing a humanitarian crisis in the country and region,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

“Both leaders resolved to use their bilateral and multilateral influence to encourage international partners to adopt a joined-up approach to the challenges ahead. The prime minister also stressed the need to agree shared international standards on human rights that any future Taliban government in Afghanistan will be held to by the international community.

“The prime minister outlined his intention to convene G7 leaders for a virtual meeting to discuss this at the earliest opportunity.”

Tuesday 17 August 2021 11:09 , Andy Gregory

Here are more images from TOLONews showing its female broadcasters reporting in Kabul today.

News anchor Beheshta Arghand had earlier been pictured interviewing a Taliban member in the broadcaster’s studio.

Our brave female journalists out and about in Kabul this morning ⁦@TOLOnews⁩ pic.twitter.com/tAC29Y2zIG — Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) August 17, 2021

Nato campaign in Afghanistan was doomed from the start, Gorbachev says

Tuesday 17 August 2021 10:54 , Andy Gregory

Mikhail Gorbachev – the leader who oversaw the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989 after Moscow's failed decade-long campaign there – has claimed that Nato's campaign there was doomed from the start.

“They should have admitted failure earlier,” the 90-year-old was cited by Russia’s RIA news agency as saying. “The important thing now is to draw the lessons from what happened and make sure that similar mistakes are not repeated.”

“It was a failed enterprise from the start even though Russia supported it during the first stages,” he added.

The Soviet-backed authorities in Afghanistan managed to survive for three years in the wake of Moscow’s withdrawal of its main forces – a nine-month process ending in February 1989.

But the Soviet-backed Afghans never recovered from a Russian decision to cut aid to them after the Soviet collapse in January 1992, and fell later that year.

‘Pitiful’: Raab criticised for suggesting aid spending in Afghanistan could rise by 10% after multi-million pound cuts

Tuesday 17 August 2021 10:36 , Andy Gregory

Dominic Raab has been accused of offering “pitiful” support to Afghanistan as he suggested aid spending could be increased by 10 per cent — despite millions already being removed from the budget due to government cuts.

The foreign secretary told the BBC’s Today programme that the UK will “reconfigure” the aid budget in Afghanistan, stressing that “security capacity building money” that has previously been given to the country’s government would not be handed to the Taliban.

“I expect that we will increase our aid budget for development and humanitarian purposes probably by 10 per cent is what I have in mind on last year,” he said. “We want to try and make sure it won’t go through the Taliban, but make sure we can alleviate humanitarian suffering.”

Our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn has the full story:

‘Pitiful’: Raab criticised for suggesting aid spending in Afghanistan could rise by 10% after multi-million pound cuts

Armed Taliban militants appear to ride dodgems and merry-go-round

Tuesday 17 August 2021 10:24 , Andy Gregory

Surreal footage is emerging from Kabul, appearing to show members of the Taliban riding dodgems at an amusement park.

Other footage purports to show Taliban fighters lifting weights in the gym at the newly captured presidential palace, but questions have been raised over its validity.

I deleted two videos of Taliban fighters as someone smarter than me helpfully pointed out that one of the videos was not from the presidential palace as initially thought. I took both videos down to avoid confusion. Apologies. — Sune Engel Rasmussen (@SuneEngel) August 17, 2021

Tuesday 17 August 2021 10:08 , Andy Gregory

Here’s more on the “bespoke” resettlement scheme touted by Downing Street to be announced by the prime minister in the coming days

The concept could be similar to that used to take in Syrian refugees in 2015, which saw women with children, people with serious medical conditions and survivors of torture prioritised, The Telegraph has reported.

While the Syrian programme enabled 20,000 to be resettled over six years, the paper said the government had yet to determine how many Afghan refugees could benefit from a similar initiative.

And asked on Monday whether women's rights activists could be among those to be welcomed to Britain, armed forces minister James Heappey said: “It is not in my gift as the minister for the armed forces to say here and now, yes they should, but I know their cries are not falling on deaf ears.”

UK will need to support tens of thousands of Afghan refugees, Labour says

Tuesday 17 August 2021 10:00 , Andy Gregory

The UK will need to support tens of thousands of refugees from Afghanistan, according to Labour’s shadow foreign office minister, Stephen Kinnock.

Speaking about government plans for a “bespoke” resettlement scheme for vulnerable Afghans, Mr Kinnock told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that “it needs to be a bold and ambitious and generous offer”.

Asked if that meant tens of thousands of people rather than a few thousand, Mr Kinnock said: “I would have thought so, yes, yes – we, of course, need to see the detail, but I think this needs to be a significant offer.”

He added: “We need to see an offer that is also backed up with the capacity to process it.

“As you pointed out, the situation on the ground there is so difficult at the moment that we have got to ensure that we don't open up an offer that we can't actually deliver on. So we need to see the detail of the plan from the government, but it is absolutely right that we make an ambitious and bold offer.”

Some Taliban fighters swap AK-47s for US-made guns

Tuesday 17 August 2021 09:42 , Andy Gregory

In something of a propaganda coup, the Taliban has posted footage and pictures on social media showing fighters carrying US-made M4 carbines and M16 rifles, discarded by Afghan army units. Other images show Taliban forces capturing abandoned government vehicles.

But while the American guns are more accurate and have greater range than the AK-47s and their derivatives typically used by militant groups, this may not necessarily translate to added capability on the battlefield.

“Some of the hardware might be useful to have if looking to intimidate rival warlords, but that's about it,” Grant Newsham, a retired United States Marine Corps colonel, told Reuters. “They’ve done rather well with what they already had.”

Political commentator John Rentoul to host ‘Ask Me Anything’ as parliament is recalled

Tuesday 17 August 2021 09:23 , Andy Gregory

As MPs prepare to return to parliament after the House of Commons was recalled early to debate the ongoing situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday, our chief political commentator John Rentoul will be on hand at 4pm today for an “Ask Me Anything” session ahead of the discussion.

He suggests that, while many have questioned the usefulness of parliament meeting after the fall of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, it makes sense in principle that our representatives should discuss a significant moment in British foreign policy – even if it is too late to affect the immediate outcome.

A Downing Street source had earlier said that Boris Johnson was seeking a recall, which was quickly granted by Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, as influential Tory MPs lined up to criticise Western inaction.

Afghanistan: John Rentoul to host ‘Ask Me Anything’ as parliament is recalled

West must be ‘pragmatic’ with Taliban, Raab says

Tuesday 17 August 2021 09:12 , Andy Gregory

The West will have to be pragmatic in its relations with the Taliban and attempt to “moderate” the new regime, Dominic Raab has said.

Told by Sky News’s Kay Burley that the Taliban were a “red tag bunch of thugs”, Mr Raab said: “I’m not going to dissent from that view but they are now in power, and we now need to deal with that reality.”

“We want to do everything we can, through the full range of diplomatic-economic sanction measures, to make sure we can use as much leverage as we conceivably have, and I'm realistic about that, to try and moderate and exercise some form of positive influence around the regime," the foreign secretary said.

“As long as there is an engagement ... We want to test whether there is scope to moderate the kind of regime that we will now see in place,” Raab said, adding: “Our message is going to be this: Afghanistan must never be used to launch terrorist attacks against the West, we’ve had 20 years of success in that regard.”

Tuesday 17 August 2021 08:55 , Andy Gregory

Here’s more on Afghanistan’s UN ambassador’s comments to the UN Security Council, who he urged to use every means possible to bring an immediate halt to violence and to “prevent Afghanistan descending into a civil war and becoming a pariah state”.

Claiming to be “speaking on behalf of millions of people in Afghanistan, whose fate hangs in the balance and are faced with an extremely uncertain future”, Ghulam Isaczai – who was appointed by Ashraf Ghani's ousted government – warned of ongoing violence across the country.

“We have seen gruesome images of Taliban's mass executions of military personnel and target killing of civilians in Kandahar and other big cities,” he said.

“Kabul residents are reporting the Taliban have already started house-to-house searches in some neighbourhoods, registering names and looking for people in their target list. There are already reports of target killings and looting in the city. Kabul residents are living in absolute fear right now.”

The ambassador also called for the urgent establishment of “a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of those at risk of Taliban’s retributions and attacks” and for neighbouring countries to open their borders to people trying to escape.

Taliban announces ‘amnesty’ and calls for women to join government

Tuesday 17 August 2021 08:49 , Andy Gregory

The Taliban has announced an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and called for women to join its government, as the militant group attempts to calm fears about its new control over the country.

While there have not yet been major reports of widespread abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed home and remain fearful after the insurgents’ takeover saw prisons emptied and armouries looted. Older generations remember their ultra-conservative Islamic views, which included stonings, amputations and public executions during their rule two decades ago.

"The Islamic Emirate doesn't want women to be victims" said a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, Enamullah Samangani, using the militants' term for Afghanistan. “They should be in government structure according to Shariah law.”

He added: “The structure of government is not fully clear, but based on experience, there should be a fully Islamic leadership and all sides should join.”

Female anchor returns to Afghan news channel

Tuesday 17 August 2021 08:36 , Andy Gregory

A female news anchor has been reported as interviewing a Taliban member live on a major news channel.

The broadcaster’s head of news tweeted out images of his colleague Beheshta Arghand back on air, which have been widely shared by journalists.

Sharif Hassan, a reporter with the New York Times, suggested it could be “the most important development in the last two days”.

Female anchor of TOLONEWS is interviewing a Talib official. It is the most important development in the last two days, I think. Taliban are actually showing they are different now. Photo via @MiraqaPopal pic.twitter.com/SbJgxXq9Jn — Sharif Hassan (@MSharif1990) August 17, 2021

Japan closes Kabul embassy

Tuesday 17 August 2021 08:23 , Andy Gregory

Japan has closed its embassy in Kabul and the last remaining personnel have left Afghanistan, the country’s foreign ministry has said.

“Due to the rapid worsening of the security situation in Afghanistan, we are temporarily closing our embassy there,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that it was relocating the embassy's duties to an office in Istanbul.

“Twelve remaining embassy personnel have been flown out of Kabul airport on a military flight provided by a friendly nation and been evacuated to Dubai.”

‘No one saw this coming,’ says Dominic Raab on swift Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Tuesday 17 August 2021 08:20 , Andy Gregory

Dominic Raab has claimed no one saw the swift Taliban takeover in Afghanistan “coming” and suggested the UK government would have taken action earlier if they had, our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn reports.

“We saw a very swift change in the dynamics and of course this has been part and parcel of the withdrawal of Western troops, but it’s also been the way and approach of the Taliban, and of course it’s been a test for the Afghan security forces,” Mr Raab said.

The frank admission came as the foreign secretary also said he would not have taken a holiday overseas in “retrospect” after the rapid fall of Kabul to the insurgents over the weekend.

‘No one saw this coming,’ says Dominic Raab on swift Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Flights begin to resume in Kabul

Tuesday 17 August 2021 07:54 , Andy Gregory

Some flights appear to be slowly resuming at Kabul airport, where seven people are reported to have died in recent days amid desperate attempts to flee the country after the capital fell to the Taliban.

Stefano Pontecorvo, NATO's senior civilian representative to Afghanistan, posted video online showing the runway empty with American troops on the tarmac. What appeared to be a military cargo plane could be seen in the distance from behind a chain-link fence in the footage.

Runway in HKIA #Kabul international airport is open. I see airplanes landing and taking off #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/9nueT20G7W — Stefano Pontecorvo (@pontecorvoste) August 17, 2021

And overnight, flight-tracking data showed a US Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules plane at the airport, later taking off for Qatar. There were no other immediate flights seen in Afghan airspace, which has been taken over by the American military.

Position at Kabul airport is ‘stabilising’, Raab says

Tuesday 17 August 2021 07:30 , Andy Gregory

The situation at Kabul airport is “stabilising”, following a new “surge” of US troops, and 600 additional personnel from the UK, according to the foreign secretary.

Speaking to Sky News this morning, Dominic Raab said 150 British nationals had been repatriated on Sunday, with 289 Afghans who had helped the UK effort there having also been evacuated in the past week.

Challenged that this was considerably below a target of 1,500 evacuations per day previously cited by the defence secretary Ben Wallace, Mr Raab said: “It depends if you’re talking about the ARAP programme or nationals… ARAP is translators or other Afghans who have served the UK.”

Adding that some 2,000 British nationals had contacted the Foreign Office, he said: “Given the nervousness and the fear on the ground, you’ve seen a lot of people effectively heading for the door.

“We’ve got to make sure that we can stabilise the situation, and I think ultimately the British people would expect us to prioritise our nationals – including dual nationals – in Afghanistan, but also those who have so loyally served us. That’s what we’re doing.”

Australia to allow Afghan citizens to remain in the county after their visa expires

Tuesday 17 August 2021 07:10 , Stuti Mishra

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday that Afghan nationals in the country on temporary visas will not be forced to return to Afghanistan after their visas expire and can remain in the country in light of the Taliban’s takeover.

“They’ll be able to remain … under the visas they’re currently on,” Mr Morrison said Tuesday in Canberra, the capital.

He also expressed his disappointment that the Australian government will not be able to help all Afghans who worked with and supported Australian troops. However, Mr Morrison said he was “optimistic” about a current Australian Defence Force operation to Kabul that is seeking to repatriate 130 citizens as well as Afghan nationals.

Kabul’s situation better under Taliban: Russian ambassador

Tuesday 17 August 2021 06:42 , Stuti Mishra

The Taliban’s approach to ruling Afghanistan was “good, positive and business-like,” said Russia’s ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov.

He said the hardline group, which overtook Kabul on Sunday and pushed the country into chaos, has made Kabul “better” in the first 24 hours than it had been under previous authorities.

“The situation is peaceful and good and everything has calmed down in the city. The situation in Kabul now under the Taliban is better than it was under (President) Ashraf Ghani,” Mr Zhirnov told Moscow’s Ekho Moskvy radio station, according to Reuters.

“Yesterday the regime fell like a house of cards. There was a feeling of disorder, a power vacuum, and looters came out on the streets,” Mr Zhirnov said.

Mr Ghani fled the country on Sunday after the Taliban marched to the capital and took over the presidential palace. Russia’s news agency RIA Novosti earlier reported that Mr Ghani fled from Kabul with four cars and a helicopter full of cash.

Republicans reunite in criticism of Biden’s Afghanistan handling

Tuesday 17 August 2021 06:06 , Stuti Mishra

The fall of the Afghan government and the Taliban’s swift return to power has reunited Republicans in criticism of Joe Biden. Longtime opponents of a withdrawal argued on Monday that the president should have seen the disaster coming. Even those who cheered his decision to pull out troops turned to slamming him for doing it badly.

It was a rare moment of cohesion for a party that has been divided between an old guard that long pushed for US military aggression and supporters of former President Donald Trump who prioritised “America First.”

Read the full analysis here:

GOP hits Biden despite divides over Afghanistan withdrawal

‘Our Hearts Are Heavy’ George Bush reacts to chaos in Afghanistan

Tuesday 17 August 2021 05:33 , Stuti Mishra

Former President George W Bush, whose administration launched the war in Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks, broke his silence on the chaos in Afghanistan on Monday night.

In a detailed statement issued by him and former first lady Laura Bush, the 43rd president of the US said: “Our hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much and for the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much.”

“The United States government has the legal authority to cut the red tape for refugees during urgent humanitarian crises,” the statement further said. “And we have the responsibility and the resources to secure safe passage for them now, without bureaucratic delay.”

Indian embassy officials, including ambassador, evacuating Kabul

Tuesday 17 August 2021 05:07 , Stuti Mishra

India on Tuesday said it is evacuating its officials from Kabul, including the ambassador, after the US and several other European countries moved their diplomatic staff to the airport.

“In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately,” Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a Twitter post.

In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 17, 2021

India has so far remained tight-lipped on its evacuation plans, but recent Indian media reports stated that an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft left Kabul on Tuesday with the second batch of officials. The aircraft is bringing 120 officials back home, according to Hindustan Times.

Afghan athletes to now miss Paralympic Games

Tuesday 17 August 2021 05:01 , Graeme Massie

Zakia Khudadadi would have been the first woman to represent the country in Tokyo later this month, but with the Taliban’s takeover that is now not happening.

Two Paralympic athletes from Afghanistan were scheduled to compete in the Games, which starts on 24 August, taekwondo athlete Zakia Khudadadi and track athlete Hossain Rasouli.

“Regrettably, NPC (National Paralympic Committee) Afghanistan will no longer participate in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games,” IPC spokesman Craig Spence said.

“Due to the serious ongoing situation in the country, all airports are closed and there is no way for them to travel to Tokyo.”

Former Obama adviser urges Biden to continue Kabul evacuations

Tuesday 17 August 2021 04:30 , Graeme Massie

Ben Rhodes took to Twitter to say that the White House should evacuate “as many Afghans as possible.”

“Trying to evacuate as many Afghans as possible isn’t just the right thing to do by them - it will be good for America in ways that we can’t even foresee today. Which is what the story of America is all about,” he wrote.

Trying to evacuate as many Afghans as possible isn’t just the right thing to do by them - it will be good for America in ways that we can’t even foresee today. Which is what the story of America is all about. https://t.co/9ZCX6tqRRO — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 17, 2021

News organisations ask White House for help

Tuesday 17 August 2021 03:45 , Graeme Massie

The Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Washington Post have asked the Biden administration to help them get 200 journalists and others working for them to safety.

“As employers, we are looking for support for our colleagues, and as journalists we’re looking for an unequivocal signal that the government will stand behind the free press,” the organisations wrote.

(AFP via Getty Images)

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to brief press Tuesday

Tuesday 17 August 2021 03:15 , Graeme Massie

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Press Secretary Jen Psaki will brief reporters at the White House on Tuesday, according to the administration’s daily schedule.

(Getty Images)

Facebook bans Taliban as group takes power in Afghanistan

Tuesday 17 August 2021 02:45 , Graeme Massie

The social media giant says it is “proactively” removing content from its platforms that promotes the Taliban.

The group is on Facebook’s list of dangerous organisations and any content promoting the group is banned by the company.

“We are relying on that policy to proactively take down anything that we can that might be dangerous or that is related to the Taliban in general,” said head of Instagram Adam Mosseri.

“Now this situation is evolving rapidly, and with it I’m sure the risk will evolve as well. We are going to have to modify what we do and how we do it to respond to those changing risks as they happen.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Afghan reporter becomes emotional at Pentagon briefing as she demands to know where her president fled to

Tuesday 17 August 2021 01:45 , Tom Batchelor

An Afghan reporter became emotional at a Pentagon briefing when she demanded to know where the country’s president had fled to.

Journalist Nazira Karimi fought back tears as she demanded answers from the Biden administration about the chaotic state of her country.

Read the full report here:

Afghan reporter becomes emotional as she asks where president fled to

America First: How Trump and then Biden botched the US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Tuesday 17 August 2021 00:45 , Tom Batchelor

The president may blame his predecessor for timing of the US withdrawal, but the manner in which it was carried out is on him, Richard Hall writes.

Here is his analysis:

How Trump and then Biden botched the US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Socialist MPs slam ‘failed’ occupation of Afghanistan

Wednesday 18 August 2021 00:00 , Lamiat Sabin

The Socialist Campaign Group of Labour MPs has urged the British government to have an “independent foreign policy” and resist being an “unquestioning partner” to US military interventions.

The statement comes ahead of an emergency House of Commons debate on Wednesday on the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

Islington North MP and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said it was a “welcome statement” ahead of the debate, that MPs had to be recalled for during the summer recess.

Welcome statement ahead of Parliamentary debate. https://t.co/J2sqsYUzDP — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) August 17, 2021

Analysis: Biden heads into uncertain political territory amid Afghanistan’s collapse

Monday 16 August 2021 23:59

President Joe Biden is facing shaky unknown political consequences after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban quicker than expected amid his plan to withdraw US troops by the end of this month.

Mr Biden cut short a visit to Camp David to address the situation on Monday as media reports during the weekend showed Afghan people clinging to planes departing from Kabul, and Taliban leaders in the Afghan presidential palace.

The images contrast with the US president’s pledge last month that “there’s going to be no circumstance where you’re going to see people being lifted off the roof of a embassy of the United States from Afghanistan”, when there was , in fact, video of just that.

Continue reading:

Political ramifications for Biden are unclear amid Afghanistan’s collapse

Full text of Joe Biden’s speech on withdrawal from Afghanistan

Monday 16 August 2021 23:48

Joe Biden has defended his decision to pull US armed forces out of Afghanistan, as images of the chaos unfolding in Kabul as the Taliban took power spread around the world.

At least eight people died on Monday at Kabul’s main airport, and people mobbed the runway trying to force their way onto military evacuation flights. All civilian air travel out of the city has been suspended.

In remarks at the White House, Mr Biden blamed the country’s rapid collapse mostly on its own political leaders and military, even though the US has been occupying Afghanistan and influencing its affairs for two decades.

Read the speech here:

Full text of Joe Biden’s speech on withdrawal from Afghanistan

Washington Post publisher calls on Biden to evacuate journalists and families

Monday 16 August 2021 23:38

The publisher of the Washington Post has sent a plea to the Biden administration for help evacuating US journalists and their families from Afghanistan as the Taliban seizes control of the country.

Fred Ryan, the publisher, sent an email on Monday to National Security adviser Jake Sullivan requesting assistance for the reporters and their families.

“Jake, Urgent request on behalf of the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post is to have our 204 journalists, support staff and families transported by US Military from the civilian side of the Kabul airport to the military side of the airport where they can be safe as they await evacuation flights,” Mr Ryan wrote, according to NBC News.

Mr Ryan claimed that journalists at the papers are “currently in danger” and “need the US government to get them to safety.”

Continue reading:

Washington Post publisher calls on Biden to evacuate journalists and families from Afghanistan

