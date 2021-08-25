Afghanistan news – live: UK flies 2,000 people out of Kabul in 24 hours, as Taliban urges women to stay home

The UK has evacuated around 2,000 people from Kabul within 24 hours, the foreign secretary Dominic Raab has said.

This means that Britain has airlifted a total of 9,000 UK citizens and Afghan nationals out of Afghanistan since the Taliban overran the capital on 15 August.

The foreign office’s latest update shows an increase in the speed of the evacuations, which comes as US president Joe Biden rejected a request from Boris Johnson to extend America’s 31 August withdrawal deadline, insisting that “the sooner we can finish the better”.

As the UK government has said its troops will not remain in Afghanistan without US military support, British evacuations look set to end on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a Taliban spokesperson on Tuesday urged women to stay home — at least for now — since their “fighters” have not been trained to respect them. Earlier that day, UN Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet warned the group that women’s rights were a “fundamental red line”.

Key Points

UK evacuates 2,000 people in 24 hours

Taliban spokesperson urges women to stay home

Biden rebuffs requests for Afghanistan evacuation extension

White House claims Afghanistan evacuation ‘a success'

US military veterans trying to evacuate Afghan interpreters

UN vows to remain in Afghanistan

08:38 , Rory Sullivan

The UN will stay in Afghanistan amid the political upheaval, its secretary-general Antonio Guterres has said.

“We remain in the country and will continue to remain and do everything we can, both for the safety of staff, and to deliver for the Afghan people who have suffered so much,” he promised.

The @UN has been working for and with the people of Afghanistan for decades.



We remain in the country and will continue to remain and do everything we can, both for the safety of staff, and to deliver for the Afghan people who have suffered so much. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 24, 2021

Raab denies he was paddle-boarding while Kabul fell

08:16 , Rory Sullivan

Last week, Dominic Raab resisted calls to resign as foreign secretary over his handling of the Afghanistan crisis. He was particularly criticised for not calling his Afghan counterpart to ensure the safety of local allies before the Taliban seized Kabul.

And now, he has fended off allegations that he was paddle-boarding on holiday in Crete when Kabul fell.

Here’s our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn with more details:

Raab dismisses calls to resign as he denies he was paddle-boarding while Kabul fell

UK evacuates 2,000 people in 24 hours

07:47 , Rory Sullivan

The UK has evacuated around 2,000 people from Kabul in the last 24 hours, Dominic Raab has said.

The foreign secretary added that almost all British citizens without dual nationality had now been flown out of Afghanistan.

“The lion share, almost of them who want to come out, have been brought home,” he told Sky News.

In total, Britain has airlifted 9,000 people out of Kabul since the Taliban took power in the capital on 15 August.

Biden rebuffs requests for Afghanistan evacuation extension

07:39 , Rory Sullivan

Joe Biden has rejected requests from Boris Johnson and other leaders to delay his 31 August exit deadline.

Following an emergency meeting of the G7 on Afghanistan, the US president said his country was “on a pace” to finish its evacuations by Tuesday, adding “the sooner we can finish the better”.

He cited security concerns as a reason for his decision, saying that “each day of operations brings added risk to our troops” from potential terrorist threats.

Mr Biden has been strongly criticised for his swift withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in recent months, which allowed the Taliban to sweep to power.

White House claims Afghanistan evacuation ‘a success'

07:16 , Rory Sullivan

The US evacuations from Kabul cannot be called “anything but a success”, the White House’s press secretary has claimed.

Speaking on Tuesday, Jen Psaki told reporters that the operation was set to become “the largest airlift in US history”, adding that the vetting processes in places were “stringent”.

Her comments come as Joe Biden insisted that the withdrawal deadline of 31 August would not be extended, despite requests from its allies.

Psaki says Afghanistan evacuation cannot be called ‘anything but a success’

16 out of 78 Afghan evacuees that landed in India test positive for Covid-19

06:28 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Sixteen out of 78 evacuees that landed in India from Afghanistan yesterday have tested positive for Covid-19.

Authorities said that all 78 have been quarantined.

All 16 positive cases, however, are reported to be asymptomatic.

Three of the evacuees were those who carried copies of the Sikh holy scriptures back to India from Kabul.

Mr Puri told the media that so far a total of 626 people — including 228 Indian citizens — have been evacuated from Afghanistan. He said that 77 among them were Afghan Sikhs.

Veteran groups pop up across the US to help ‘rescue’ Afghan interpreters

06:17 , Maroosha Muzaffar

The US military veterans are leading a mission to evacuate their former interpreters from Afghanistan.

Several veteran groups are popping up across America, NBC reported, and these groups are responding to frantic SOS calls from their former interpreters and their families.

One former Marine was quoted as saying: “We can’t leave them behind.”

Another recounted the phone call from his Afghan interpreter. “I need help. The Taliban are trying to hunt me,” the person on the phone told him.

The recently retired Marine, who is leading the rescue efforts from California said: “He said he was already getting death threats and he was worried about his family.”

Meanwhile, reports said that the US was “on pace” to withdraw from Afghanistan by 31 August.

World Bank halts financial support to Taliban

06:05 , Maroosha Muzaffar

The World Bank has dealt a blow to the Taliban by halting all its financial support to Afghanistan amid fears about women and their rights under the militant group.

Marcela Sanchez-Bender, World Bank spokesperson said in a statement: “We are deeply concerned about the situation in Afghanistan and the impact on the country’s development prospects, especially for women.”

The statement added: “We have paused disbursements in our operations in Afghanistan and we are closely monitoring and assessing the situation in line with our internal policies and procedures.”

According to the World Bank website, the agency has committed more than $5.3 billion for development projects in Afghanistan.

And the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund — which is administered by the World Bank — has raised more than $12.9 billion.

Taliban spokesperson urges women to stay home

05:50 , Maroosha Muzaffar

A Taliban spokesperson on Tuesday urged women to stay home — at least for now — since their ‘fighters’ have not been trained to respect them.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesperson called it a “temporary” measure “intended to protect women. He said: “We are worried our forces who are new and have not yet been trained very well may mistreat women.”

He added: “We don’t want our forces, God forbid, to harm or harass women.”

Mr Mujahid said that women should stay home “until we have a new procedure” and added that “their salaries will be paid in their homes.”

Deputy head of the Taliban’s cultural affairs committee had told the New York Times this week that the Taliban had no problem with working women as long as they wore hijabs.

Two US Congressmen made ‘secret’ trip to Kabul amid evacuation chaos

05:39 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Two US Congressmen made a “secret” trip to Afghanistan on Tuesday amid the evacuation chaos, irking the White House officials.

Representatives Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) travelled to Kabul on Tuesday and said in a joint statement that “as Members of Congress, we have a duty to provide oversight on the executive branch. There is no place in the world right now where oversight matters more.”

The joint statement noted that “We conducted this visit in secret, speaking about it only after our departure, to minimise the risk and disruption to the people on the ground, and because we were there to gather information, not to grandstand.”

The statement added: “We left on a plane with empty seats, seated in crew-only seats to ensure that nobody who needed a seat would lose one because of our presence.”

However, Associated Press reported that the Biden administration officials, the department of state and the defence departments were “furious” with their trip.

The two former military veterans were also rebuked by Nancy Pelosi.