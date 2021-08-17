Afghanistan news – live: Biden ‘squarely behind’ withdrawal amid warning of Taliban’s ‘targeted killings’

Scenes of panic and chaos continued to play out in Afghanistan on Monday as thousands of people rushed to Kabul airport in an attempt to flee the country after the Taliban’s takeover.

Joe Biden, the US president, has defended the decision to withdraw troops from the country, but warned the Islamist group that any hostility would be met with a “swift and forceful” response.

Seven people have died at the airport in their bid to seek sanctuary abroad, including two people who are believed to have dropped from the sky after falling from a US Air Force C-17 aircraft.

The pandemonium – resulting in tragic and shocking images of many Afghans clinging onto the C-17 aircraft that was about to lift off – led to all remaining military evacuation flights to be grounded.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan´s UN ambassador said that the Taliban has been engaged in targeted killings of military personnel and civilians.

Key points

Seven dead amid Kabul Airport pandemonium

Evacuations ‘set to resume’ after overcrowding grounded flights

British forces going to fight the Taliban ‘not on the cards'

Afghanistan´s UN ambassador warns of ‘targeted killings’ and calls for halt to violence

Biden: Choice between Trump-negotiated agreement or return to fighting

‘Our Hearts Are Heavy’ George Bush reacts to chaos in Afghanistan

05:33 , Stuti Mishra

Former President George W Bush, whose administration launched the war in Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks, broke his silence on the chaos in Afghanistan on Monday night.

In a detailed statement issued by him and former first lady Laura Bush, the 43rd president of the US said: “Our hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much and for the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much.”

“The United States government has the legal authority to cut the red tape for refugees during urgent humanitarian crises,” the statement further said. “And we have the responsibility and the resources to secure safe passage for them now, without bureaucratic delay.”

Indian embassy officials, including ambassador, evacuating Kabul

05:07 , Stuti Mishra

India on Tuesday said it is evacuating its officials from Kabul, including the ambassador, after the US and several other European countries moved their diplomatic staff to the airport.

“In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately,” Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a Twitter post.

In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 17, 2021

India has so far remained tight-lipped on its evacuation plans, but recent Indian media reports stated that an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft left Kabul on Tuesday with the second batch of officials. The aircraft is bringing 120 officials back home, according to Hindustan Times.

Afghan athletes to now miss Paralympic Games

05:01 , Graeme Massie

Zakia Khudadadi would have been the first woman to represent the country in Tokyo later this month, but with the Taliban’s takeover that is now not happening.

Two Paralympic athletes from Afghanistan were scheduled to compete in the Games, which starts on 24 August, taekwondo athlete Zakia Khudadadi and track athlete Hossain Rasouli.

“Regrettably, NPC (National Paralympic Committee) Afghanistan will no longer participate in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games,” IPC spokesman Craig Spence said.

“Due to the serious ongoing situation in the country, all airports are closed and there is no way for them to travel to Tokyo.”

Former Obama adviser urges Biden to continue Kabul evacuations

04:30 , Graeme Massie

Ben Rhodes took to Twitter to say that the White House should evacuate “as many Afghans as possible.”

“Trying to evacuate as many Afghans as possible isn’t just the right thing to do by them - it will be good for America in ways that we can’t even foresee today. Which is what the story of America is all about,” he wrote.

Trying to evacuate as many Afghans as possible isn’t just the right thing to do by them - it will be good for America in ways that we can’t even foresee today. Which is what the story of America is all about. https://t.co/9ZCX6tqRRO — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 17, 2021

News organisations ask White House for help

03:45 , Graeme Massie

The Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Washington Post have asked the Biden administration to help them get 200 journalists and others working for them to safety.

“As employers, we are looking for support for our colleagues, and as journalists we’re looking for an unequivocal signal that the government will stand behind the free press,” the organisations wrote.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to brief press Tuesday

03:15 , Graeme Massie

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Press Secretary Jen Psaki will brief reporters at the White House on Tuesday, according to the administration’s daily schedule.

Facebook bans Taliban as group takes power in Afghanistan

02:45 , Graeme Massie

The social media giant says it is “proactively” removing content from its platforms that promotes the Taliban.

The group is on Facebook’s list of dangerous organisations and any content promoting the group is banned by the company.

“We are relying on that policy to proactively take down anything that we can that might be dangerous or that is related to the Taliban in general,” said head of Instagram Adam Mosseri.

“Now this situation is evolving rapidly, and with it I’m sure the risk will evolve as well. We are going to have to modify what we do and how we do it to respond to those changing risks as they happen.”

Afghan reporter becomes emotional at Pentagon briefing as she demands to know where her president fled to

01:45 , Tom Batchelor

An Afghan reporter became emotional at a Pentagon briefing when she demanded to know where the country’s president had fled to.

Journalist Nazira Karimi fought back tears as she demanded answers from the Biden administration about the chaotic state of her country.

Afghan reporter becomes emotional as she asks where president fled to

America First: How Trump and then Biden botched the US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Tuesday 17 August 2021 00:45 , Tom Batchelor

The president may blame his predecessor for timing of the US withdrawal, but the manner in which it was carried out is on him, Richard Hall writes.

How Trump and then Biden botched the US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Analysis: Biden heads into uncertain political territory amid Afghanistan’s collapse

Monday 16 August 2021 23:59

President Joe Biden is facing shaky unknown political consequences after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban quicker than expected amid his plan to withdraw US troops by the end of this month.

Mr Biden cut short a visit to Camp David to address the situation on Monday as media reports during the weekend showed Afghan people clinging to planes departing from Kabul, and Taliban leaders in the Afghan presidential palace.

The images contrast with the US president’s pledge last month that “there’s going to be no circumstance where you’re going to see people being lifted off the roof of a embassy of the United States from Afghanistan”, when there was , in fact, video of just that.

Political ramifications for Biden are unclear amid Afghanistan’s collapse

Full text of Joe Biden’s speech on withdrawal from Afghanistan

Monday 16 August 2021 23:48

Joe Biden has defended his decision to pull US armed forces out of Afghanistan, as images of the chaos unfolding in Kabul as the Taliban took power spread around the world.

At least eight people died on Monday at Kabul’s main airport, and people mobbed the runway trying to force their way onto military evacuation flights. All civilian air travel out of the city has been suspended.

In remarks at the White House, Mr Biden blamed the country’s rapid collapse mostly on its own political leaders and military, even though the US has been occupying Afghanistan and influencing its affairs for two decades.

Full text of Joe Biden’s speech on withdrawal from Afghanistan

Washington Post publisher calls on Biden to evacuate journalists and families

Monday 16 August 2021 23:38

The publisher of the Washington Post has sent a plea to the Biden administration for help evacuating US journalists and their families from Afghanistan as the Taliban seizes control of the country.

Fred Ryan, the publisher, sent an email on Monday to National Security adviser Jake Sullivan requesting assistance for the reporters and their families.

“Jake, Urgent request on behalf of the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post is to have our 204 journalists, support staff and families transported by US Military from the civilian side of the Kabul airport to the military side of the airport where they can be safe as they await evacuation flights,” Mr Ryan wrote, according to NBC News.

Mr Ryan claimed that journalists at the papers are “currently in danger” and “need the US government to get them to safety.”

Washington Post publisher calls on Biden to evacuate journalists and families from Afghanistan

Biden: withdrawal was the ‘right choice’ for the US

Monday 16 August 2021 23:25 , Joanna Taylor

President Biden has reiterated his message that withdrawal from Afghanistan was the “right choice” for US citizens.

His stance has been criticised by those that say the global superpower failed to help restore stability in the nation, despite retaining troops in the country for two decades.

I know my decision on Afghanistan will be criticized. But I would rather take all that criticism than pass this responsibility on to yet another president.



It’s the right one for our people, for the brave servicemembers who risk their lives serving our nation, and for America. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 16, 2021

Jill Biden posts message of support to US veterans

Monday 16 August 2021 23:13 , Joanna Taylor

First Lady Jill Biden has said that her heart is with with the families of those who “served and sacrificed in Afghanistan” in the last two decades.

My heart is with all the families of those who served and sacrificed in Afghanistan for the last 20 years. As the President said, “I cannot – and I will not – ask our troops to fight on endlessly...” (1/3) — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) August 16, 2021

Shocking photos show 640 Afghans crammed into fleeing US Air Force plane

Monday 16 August 2021 22:58

On Sunday, as it became clear that Kabul would fall to the Taliban, nearly 650 Afghans packed onto the floor of a departing US Air Force transport plane, according to a shocking new photo.

The image shows roughly 640 Afghans who had been cleared to evacuate crammed inside the C-17 Globemaster II cargo jet, believed to be the most people ever inside such a plane and far more than the aircraft’s original designated load of passengers.

“The crew made the decision to go,” a defence official told military news site Defense One, which obtained the image. “Approximately 640 Afghan civilians disembarked the aircraft when it arrived at its destination.”

Shocking photos show 600+ Afghans crammed in fleeing US Air Force plane

US ‘working to decide who to recognise as legitimate govt’

Monday 16 August 2021 22:46 , Joanna Taylor

The US State Department has told press that it is working with its international partners on deciding who to recognise as Afghanistan’s legitimate government.

Spokesman Ned Price declined to say whether Ashraf Ghani is still recognised as the nation’s president now that he has left the country.

Boris Johnson announces new resettlement scheme

Monday 16 August 2021 22:36 , Joanna Taylor

Boris Johnson is set to announce a “new and bespoke resettlement scheme” for Afghans most in need.

Downing Street say that the prime minister will offer more information about the scheme in coming days.

British Armed Forces in Afghanistan are, meanwhile, being bolstered to 900 amid efforts to evacuate UK nationals and certain Afghans out of the country.

Prince Harry calls on veterans to ‘reach out to each other’

Monday 16 August 2021 22:24 , Joanna Taylor

Prince Harry has called on veterans to support each other as the Taliban take over Afghanistan.

The Duke of Sussex is patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, which supports veterans, and spent a decade in the army.

He released a joint statement with foundation’s chair Lord Allen of Kensington and chief executive Dominic Reid, in which he encouraged veterans to “reach out to each other and offer support”.

Biden: no amount of US force could deliver stable Afghanistan

Monday 16 August 2021 22:14 , Joanna Taylor

President Biden has said that the Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops proves that “what is happening now could just as easily have happened five years ago”.

He added in a tweet that “no amount of American military force would ever deliver a stable, united, secure Afghanistan”.

The events we are seeing now are sadly the proof that no amount of American military force would ever deliver a stable, united, secure Afghanistan.



What is happening now could just as easily have happened five years ago — or fifteen years in the future. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 16, 2021

Raab: protecting ‘our nationals’ is immediate priority

Monday 16 August 2021 22:10 , Joanna Taylor

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says that he has discussed the situation in Afghanistan with his US counterpart.

Mr Raab tweeted that he and Secretary of State Antony Blinken had discussed the need for “international coordination to prevent Afghanistan being used as a base for terrorist groups”.

He stressed that his priority is to ensure the safety of “our nationals”.

Useful discussion with @SecBlinken on Afghanistan. Our immediate priority is ensuring the safety of our nationals & those who supported our work over the last 20 years. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/p7bU25MHgh — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) August 16, 2021

Human rights crisis unfolding, British diplomat says

Monday 16 August 2021 22:04 , Joanna Taylor

Afghanistan is facing a “catastrophic human rights crisis”, British diplomat James Kariuki has said.

Mr Kariuki, the UK’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told an emergency security council session that evidence of Taliban abuses including harsh restrictions on women and allegations of civilians being used as human shields are a “tragedy”.

Watch his full address here:

Watch: Afghanistan facing ‘catastrophic human rights crisis’, says UK representative to UN

Biden to return to Camp David retreat

Monday 16 August 2021 21:52 , Joanna Taylor

President Biden is to return to Camp David after cutting his trip to the country retreat short to address the US on the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

The president defended his decision to withdraw troops from the country, saying he stands “squarely behind” it – but added that the takeover had happened “more quickly” than “anticipated”.

Camp David, in Maryland, was built as a camp for federal agents but has housed visiting presidents since the 1940s.

Biden admits that Taliban took over Afghanistan quicker than administration expected

Monday 16 August 2021 21:44 , Joanna Taylor

President Joe Biden has admitted that the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan happened faster than he and his administration anticipated.

The president said that he stands “squarely behind” his decision to withdraw troops from the country, but added: “This did unfold more quickly than we anticipated.”

Just six weeks ago, Biden said that he believed a Taliban takeover to be highly unlikely.

Biden admits that Taliban took over Afghanistan quicker than administration expected

Satellite images show chaos as Afghans swarm Kabul airport to escape Taliban takeover

Monday 16 August 2021 21:39

Satellite images captured scenes of chaos at Kabul’s main airport on Monday, as thousands of desperate Afghans attempted to flee the Taliban takeover of the country.

The photos show dense crowds of people on the tarmac itself, surrounding parked civilian airplanes, whose flights have been suspended until further notice.

Satellite images show chaos as Afghans swarm Kabul airport to escape Taliban takeover

Joe Biden: US will use ‘devastating force, if necessary’

Monday 16 August 2021 21:28 , Joanna Taylor

President Joe Biden has said that the United States will use “devastating force, if necessary” against the Taliban if they try to interfere with US evacuation.

Biden points finger at Afghanistan officials and Trump as he stands behind decision to withdraw troops

Biden points finger at Afghanistan officials and Trump as he stands behind decision to withdraw troops

Monday 16 August 2021 21:19 , Tom Batchelor

President Joe Biden characterized the US mission in Afghanistan as accomplished on Monday, even as the Afghan government collapsed in the face of advancing Taliban militants in Kabul.

In a national address called by the White House in the hours after Kabul fell to the Taliban and videos showed a chaotic evacuation of US personnel from the city’s airport, Mr Biden said that he stands “squarely behind” his decision, explaining that the only alternative was a return to all-out war with the Taliban.

Biden points finger at Afghanistan officials and Trump as he stands behind decision to withdraw troops

Biden: Choice between Trump-negotiated agreement or return to fighting

Monday 16 August 2021 21:09 , Tom Batchelor

Joe Biden is speaking now from the White House, where he said the choice he had to make was either follow through on the Trump-negotiated agreement or return to fighting.

The president said the cold reality he faced was to follow through on agreement or escalate the conflict.

“I will not repeat the mistakes we have made in the past, the mistake of staying and fighting indefinitely in a conflict that is not in the interests of the United States,” Mr Biden said.

Merkel brands Afghanistan situation ‘awful'

Monday 16 August 2021 21:07 , Joe Middleton

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called the latest developments in Afghanistan “bitter, dramatic and awful”.

Ms Merkel told reporters on Monday night that the “breathtaking speed” with which the Taliban have taken over is especially bitter for the “millions of Afghans who supported a more liberal society and who counted on the support of the Western countries when it comes to democracy, education, women’s rights and who also had achieved important progress”.

Ms Merkel said the development was also bitter “for Germany and the other allied nations who fought against terrorism under the lead of the United States and Nato in Afghanistan for 20 years after the terror attacks of September 11”.

The chancellor added that especially in these difficult hours, “one should never forget the people who gave their lives in this conflict - including 59 Germans who died in Afghanistan and many more who were injured”.

She said a thorough analysis was needed of what went wrong and lessons had to be drawn for future military engagement.

Ms Merkel also vowed to support neighbouring countries such as Pakistan when it comes to helping refugees fleeing the crisis in Afghanistan.

AP

Who gets Afghanistan’s money: Not the Taliban says the US

Monday 16 August 2021 20:56 , Joe Middleton

The Taliban will be blocked from claiming the estimated billions of dollars in Afghan reserves held in the United States.

“Any Central Bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States will not be made available to the Taliban,” a US official told the AFP.

The previous Afghan regime held $9.4bn in gross reserves at the end of April, the International Monetary Fund reported.

Who gets Afghanistan’s money: Not the Taliban says the US

We’ll die slowly in history’: Girl’s tearful video from Afghanistan reveals anguish as Taliban takes control

Monday 16 August 2021 20:49 , Joe Middleton

A video of an Afghan girl crying over the Taliban‘s return to power has gone viral online, capturing the hopelessness some Afghans feel as the US’s 20 year presence in the country comes to an end.

The video was posted just days before the Taliban entered Kabul and took control of the capital.

“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the girl says through tears.

‘We’ll die slowly in history’: Girl’s tearful video from Afghanistan reveals anguish as Taliban takes control

Macron warns that Afghanistan must not become ‘haven for terrorists’

Monday 16 August 2021 20:38 , Joe Middleton

Islamist militants will seek to benefit from the turmoil in Afghanistan, said French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.

“Afghanistan must not become the haven for terrorists that it once was,” Macron said in a national address.

“It is a challenge for peace and international stability, against a common enemy. We will do everything we can so that Russia, the United States and Europe can cooperate efficiently, because our interests are the same.

“The United Nations’ security council will have to come up with a common and united answer.”

There was a risk that a wave of migrants would sweep towards Europe, Macron said. France would continue to protect the most vulnerable and would play its part in an organised and fair international effort to share the burden, he added.

France, Germany and some other European countries would take the initiative to build a “robust, united, and coordinated response” with the help of transit countries, Macron said.

Afghanistan´s UN ambassador warns of ‘targeted killings’ and calls for halt to violence

Monday 16 August 2021 20:20 , Joe Middleton

Afghanistan´s U.N. ambassador says “there is no time for the blame game anymore” and has urged the Security Council and secretary-general to use every means at their disposal to call for an immediate halt to violence.

Ghulam Isaczai told an emergency meeting of the U.N.´s most powerful body on Monday that he was “speaking on behalf of millions of people in Afghanistan, whose fate hangs in the balance and are faced with an extremely uncertain future.”

Isaczai, who was appointed by Ashraf Ghani´s government that was ousted by the Taliban on Sunday, expressed extreme concern that the Islamic militant group will not honour commitments and agreements it made during talks in Qatar´s capital Doha and other international meetings.

“We have seen gruesome images of Taliban´s mass executions of military personnel and target killing of civilians in Kandahar and other big cities,” he said.

“Kabul residents are reporting the Taliban have already started house-to-house searches in some neighbourhoods, registering names and looking for people in their target list. There are already reports of target killings and looting in the city. Kabul residents are living in absolute fear right now.”

GOP senator Rick Scott suggests Biden be removed from office over Afghanistan withdrawal

Monday 16 August 2021 20:06 , Joe Middleton

Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida has suggested that Joe Biden’s cabinet should remove him from office following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s subsequent seizure.

He said on Twitter: “After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office or has time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?”

GOP senator Rick Scott suggests Biden be removed from office over Afghanistan withdrawal

The women trapped in Afghanistan plagued by fear as the Taliban ramp up control

Monday 16 August 2021 19:40 , Joe Middleton

“We are lost and confused and hurt,” a woman rights activist, currently trapped in Afghanistan, says. “As you can imagine, in this fight between egotist men, it is women and children who get affected. Pray for us.”

The campaigner, who cannot be named as she is well-known by the Taliban, so could be targeted for speaking out, is based in the capital of Kabul. A city which has been catapulted into chaos since the Taliban seized control on Sunday. A city which people are so desperate to escape that they have been attaching themselves to moving aeroplanes departing from Kabul airport.

“Things are bad,” the activist adds. “They are very bad, unfortunately. We are stuck between a rock and a hard place. I can’t see the suffering of my people anymore. Our hearts break. People come to Kabul from provinces in the worst possible condition. I wonder when Kabul falls where we will go.”

The women trapped in Afghanistan plagued by fear as the Taliban ramp up control

Up to seven dead as thousands rush to Kabul airport to flee Taliban

Monday 16 August 2021 19:20 , Joe Middleton

The first morning of Afghanistan’s return to Taliban rule saw the streets of the capital empty, but violent scenes at the airport with regular bursts of shooting and witnesses speaking of up to seven people dead in the chaos.

Both US troops and Taliban fighters fired in the air as a desperate crowd rushed there in the hope of getting on civilian flights, most of which had, in fact, been cancelled. Others went on to the military side of the airport where American, British and other foreign governments were airlifting their nationals, as well as some Afghans who had worked for them, out of the country.

Some flights on Sunday evening had to abort takeoffs when families with luggage went on to the runways. American troops later cleared the area, putting up barbed wire in an effort to stop further incursions. At one point, evacuation flights were temporarily suspended as so many people thronged the airport, but later restarted.

Up to seven dead as thousands rush to Kabul airport to flee Taliban

Hillary Clinton video predicting Afghanistan chaos goes viral

Monday 16 August 2021 19:05 , Joe Middleton

A video of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton warning of the “huge consequences” of a US withdrawal from Afghanistan has gone viral.

Chaos has unfolded in the country’s capital Kabul following the collapse of the government and the takeover by Taliban forces.

Seven people were killed at the city’s airports as thousands of Afghans stormed the runways at Kabul International Airport, with people clinging to the fuselage of a US military plane as it taxied.

Hillary Clinton video predicting Afghanistan chaos goes viral

US reaches deal with Taliban over evacuations from Kabul airport, report says

Monday 16 August 2021 18:49 , Joe Middleton

An official with US Central Command has reportedly met with Taliban officials in Doha, Qatar, and struck a deal that will allow for American evacuations to continue from Kabul’s airport uninhibited by the militant force.

The Associated Press reported on Monday that General Frank McKenzie met with Taliban leaders and expressed the US’s promise that any attempts to stop the evacuations or harm US personnel at the airport would be met with force.

The Taliban reportedly agreed to not interfere with evacuations, a US defence official told the news service.

US reaches deal with Taliban over evacuations from Kabul airport, report says

UN Security Council calls for new government in Afghanistan

Monday 16 August 2021 18:42 , Joe Middleton

The UN Security Council called for the establishment, through negotiations, of a new government in Afghanistan that is “united, inclusive and representative, including with the full, equal and meaningful participation of women.”

The 15-member body, which met to discuss the country on Monday, also called for an immediate end to hostilities and human rights abuses and for all parties to allow immediate, safe and unhindered humanitarian access.

Reuters

‘Stand to the side’: Taliban order female CNN reporter to get out of their way

Monday 16 August 2021 18:35 , Joe Middleton

CNN’s Clarissa Ward says she was told by Taliban forces guarding the presidential palace in Kabul to step aside “because she’s a woman”.

Ward, dressed all in black and wearing a hijab, took to the streets of Afghanistan’s capital city on Monday to report on the Taliban’s rapid takeover, writes The Independent’s Bevan Hurley.

Approaching a checkpoint outside the former home of the Afghan president Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country, she said the Taliban were maintaining law and order.

Taliban order female CNN reporter to get out of their way

Home Office deletes asylum guidance for Afghanistan claiming no ‘real risk of harm’ to general population

Monday 16 August 2021 18:25 , Joe Middleton

The Home Office has deleted a document used by officials considering asylum applications that claimed there was no “real risk of harm” to the general public in Afghanistan.

Official guidance on the security situation in the country, which has not been replaced since being deleted on Monday morning, said failed asylum seekers could still be safely deported to Kabul despite “indiscriminate violence”.

“The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has worsened but has not deteriorated to the extent that it represents, in general, a real risk of harm [contrary to the European Convention on Human Rights],” the document added.

Home Office deletes official document claiming no general ‘risk of harm’ in Afghanistan

Taliban will be denied Afghan reserves held in the US

Monday 16 August 2021 18:09 , Joe Middleton

The Taliban will reportedly not be able to access Afghan financial reserves that are currently held in the United States.

A US official told news agency AFP today: “Any Central Bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States will not be made available to the Taliban.”

The current amount of the reserves is substantial and stands at $9.4 billion, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), however it is not clear how much of that is currently held in the US, as reported by Raw.

UK confirms further 200 troops being sent to Kabul

Monday 16 August 2021 17:58 , Joe Middleton

A further 200 UK troops are to be sent to Kabul to assist with the evacuation effort in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.

Around soldiers have already been sent to the country to help evacuate UK nationals and other staff who worked for the UK.

Why were the clocks wrong in Biden’s situation room?

Monday 16 August 2021 17:45 , Joe Middleton

A photo of President Joe Biden’s situation room showed the wrong times for London and Moscow, setting off a flurry of online theories.

The White House released a photo of Mr Biden meeting virtually with his top national security advisers to discuss the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.

The world clocks showed the time in London as 16.29, and Moscow three hours behind at 19.29.

Why were the clocks wrong in Biden’s situation room?

Foreign Secretary Raab ‘surprised’ at how quickly Taliban took over Afghanistan

Monday 16 August 2021 17:24 , Joe Middleton

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said everyone was surprised by the pace at which the Taliban took control in Afghanistan.

Speaking to broadcasters following a Cobra meeting on Monday, he said: “Everyone, I think, has been surprised by the scale and the pace at which the Taliban have taken over in Afghanistan, and that’s a lesson that we’ve all got to learn from.

“But the truth is what matters right now is focusing on getting British nationals out, getting out those who have so loyally served the UK, and making sure that the gains that we’ve made over 20 years are not lost.”

Dominic Raab admits government was surprised by ‘scale and pace’ of Taliban takeover

China ready for ‘friendly relations’ with the Taliban

Monday 16 August 2021 17:12 , Joe Middleton

As foreign governments move to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan, China has said it is ‘ready for friendly relations’ with the Taliban and is one of the few countries whose embassy in Kabul remains operational.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said during the daily press briefing on Monday that Beijing respects Afghan people’s right to determine their own destiny and that the Chinese government hopes to keep developing a cooperative relationship with Afghanistan.

“The Taliban have repeatedly expressed their hope to develop good relations with China, and that they look forward to China’s participation in the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan,” she said.

China ready for ‘friendly relations’ with the Taliban

Germany pledges to airlift out as many people as possible

Monday 16 August 2021 16:56 , Joe Middleton

Germany is working to get as many people as possible out of Afghanistan quickly, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

He added that NATO allies had misjudged the situation when they thought Afghan government forces could hold back the Taliban.

“We want to get as many people out of the country as quickly as possible,” Maas told reporters.

He said people who had worked with German military forces in the country, human rights activists and Afghan-German dual nationals will make up the bulk of some 10,000 people Germany wants to lift out of Afghanistan.

Reuters

Don Jr accused of ‘gloating’ over Afghanistan turmoil

Monday 16 August 2021 16:49 , Joe Middleton

Donald Trump Jr has been accused of celebrating images of chaos in Afghanistan, after militants on Sunday took control of the country’s capital, Kabul.

The eldest son of former US president Donald Trump, who agreed to fully withdraw American forces from Afghanistan last year, issued a series of tweets attacking President Joe Biden for what has widely been seen as a failure in US foreign policy.

“Not surprising,” Mr Trump Jr said of the Taliban’s unexpected return to Kabul. “Biden’s woke ‘intelligence’ gurus are the same ones who were WRONG on Russian collusion & Russian bounties, WRONG about China & Iran being ‘competitors,’ WRONG on Covid origins, WRONG on Hunter’s laptop, & WRONG on basically everything else.”

Don Jr accused of ‘gloating’ over Afghanistan turmoil

Afghanistan facing ‘catastrophic human rights crisis’, says UK representative to UN

Monday 16 August 2021 16:37 , Joe Middleton

Afghanistan is facing a “catastrophic human rights crisis” with evidence of Taliban abuses in areas they have seized power, including harsh restrictions on women and allegations of civilians being used as human shields, according to a top UK diplomat.

Addressing an emergency session of the UN security council, James Kariuki described the unfolding scenes in the middle eastern country as a “tragedy” as he made three key demands on the insurgents after the capture of Kabul.

Afghanistan facing ‘catastrophic human rights crisis’, says UK representative to UN

President Biden set to address the nation on Afghanistan crisis

Monday 16 August 2021 16:29 , Joe Middleton

US President Joe Biden has said he will make a statement about the situation in Afghanistan at 3.45pm eastern time (8.45pm BST).

I will be addressing the nation on Afghanistan at 3:45 PM ET today. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 16, 2021

Biden cancels Camp David trip to speak about Afghanistan amid widespread criticism

Priti Patel facing growing pressure to create safe routes to UK for Afghans

Monday 16 August 2021 16:20 , Joe Middleton

Priti Patel is facing growing pressure to create a safe route to the UK for Afghans fleeing the Taliban amid warnings of a humanitarian crisis.

The UK government is working to evacuate British nationals and eligible Afghans from the country, with 370 embassy staff and others flown to the UK over the weekend and plans to fly out 1,500 people in the coming days.

But campaigners say ministers must go further and establish safe and legal routes for a wider pool of Afghan people driven from their homes, writes The Independent’s social affairs correspondent May Bulman.

Evacuations ‘set to resume’ after overcrowding grounded flights

Monday 16 August 2021 16:01 , Lamiat Sabin

Military flights taking part in the evacuation from Kabul airport are set to resume shortly, a US official told Reuters news agency.

The flights were suspended as the tarmac of the airport was overrun by Afghan people who are desperately trying to flee the country as a result of the Taliban takeover.

Footage showed panicked people rushing on to the airfield with the sound of gunshots in the background, while many hundreds of people were seen trying to board planes by clambering on to jet staircases and clinging on to the sides of a US military plane that was taking off.

Two people are believed to have died dropping from the sky after falling off a US military C-17 aircraft.

The US Air Force had said it would be temporarily halting the evacuation flights to clear the airfield.

Two armed men killed at airport by US forces

Monday 16 August 2021 15:55 , Lamiat Sabin

US soldiers have killed two armed men at Kabul airport, according to AFP news agency citing a source at the Pentagon.

Seven dead amid Kabul Airport pandemonium

Monday 16 August 2021 15:48 , Lamiat Sabin

Seven people are dead amid the chaos at the Kabul airport today.

The number includes some who fell from a departing a US Air Force C-17 transport jet, senior US military officials have said.

UN ambassador warns against recognising government of force

Monday 16 August 2021 15:39 , Lamiat Sabin

Afghanistan’s UN ambassador Ghulam Isaczai has urged the UN to stress that it will not recognise any administration that achieves power by force, or any government that is not inclusive.

He made the statement at the UN Security Council emergency meeting.

UN calls on countries to take in Afghan refugees

Monday 16 August 2021 15:15 , Lamiat Sabin

The UN Security Council emergency meeting has commenced, where countries are being called on to receive Afghan refugees and refrain from deporting asylum seekers.

UN general secretary Antonio Guterres said that he has seen “chilling reports” of severe human rights “restrictions” in the hands of the Taliban.

He urged the international community to be “united” to help protect “women and girls, who fear a return to the darkest days.”

Mr Guterres said: “I am particularly concerned by accounts of mounting human rights violations against the women and girls of Afghanistan.

“We cannot and must not abandon the people of Afghanistan.”

Afghanistan should “never used as a platform or safe haven for terrorist organisations,” he added.

In his closing remarks, Mr Guterres said that “the following days will be pivotal”.

Ghani fled Afghanistan with ‘helicopter full of cash'

Monday 16 August 2021 14:45 , Lamiat Sabin

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani fled the country with cars and a “helicopter full of cash,” according to claims by Russia.

There was so much money that some of it had to be left behind on the tarmac...

Afghan president fled with cars and a ‘helicopter full of cash’, claims Russia

Taliban ‘assaulting musicians and destroying their instruments'

Monday 16 August 2021 14:33 , Lamiat Sabin

Taliban fighters are beating up musicians and destroying their instruments, a journalist in Kabul claims.

Frud Bezhan, a reporter for Radio Free Europe, said that the Taliban are targeting musicians as they go door-to-door searching peoples’ homes in Afghanistan’s capital city.

Taliban fighters beating musicians and destroying their instruments as they go door-to-door searching peoples’ homes in #Kabul, several residents told me.



History repeating itself.



Taliban banned music during its brutal former regime. — Frud Bezhan فرود بيژن (@FrudBezhan) August 16, 2021

It comes after it was reported that journalists’ homes had been searched, and that the Taliban were also locating government employees, soldiers, police, and Afghans who have worked with foreign governments and NGOs.

Scores of Afghan soldiers land in Tajikistan after ‘distress signal’

Monday 16 August 2021 14:11 , Lamiat Sabin

More than 100 Afghan soldiers have landed in Tajikistan.

Several military airplanes carrying the soldiers have landed at the airport in the city of Bokhtar, the Tajik foreign affairs ministry was quoted today as saying.

The Tajik authorities allowed the aircraft to enter the country’s airspace and land after receiving a distress signal from them, the ministry said, as reported by Russian news agency RIA.

Afghan military jet shot down for ‘violating Uzbek border’

Monday 16 August 2021 14:07 , Lamiat Sabin

An Afghan military jet was shot down by Uzbek air defences as it tried to violate the border, Uzbekistan’s defence ministry was quoted as saying today by the Russian news agency RIA.

The aircraft came down on Sunday after crossing the border into Uzbekistan.

Its pilot was ejected and survived, the Uzbek defence ministry has been quoted as saying.

Downing Street says it has ‘no target’ for Kabul evacuations

Monday 16 August 2021 14:00 , Lamiat Sabin

No 10 has said that it currently has “no target” for Afghan refugees that could be granted asylum in Britain.

It comes after Canada pledged to assist resettling 20,000 vulnerable Afghans threatened by the Taliban.

Downing Street stressed the government wanted to work with international leaders to agree a “unified approach”.

Evacuations paused to clear airfield of people trying to flee

Monday 16 August 2021 13:12 , Lamiat Sabin

The US military has paused all its evacuation flights in order to clear the Kabul airport airfield, a senior defence official said.

It comes after extraordinary images show panicked Afghan people crowding on to the tarmac in large numbers, and clinging onto departing US military aircraft in a bid to escape the country.

A spokesperson for the German foreign ministry has also confirmed that no evacuation flights are currently leaving Kabul airport because of overcrowding.

UK ambassador to Afghanistan remains in the country - No10 confirm

Monday 16 August 2021 13:07 , Joe Middleton

UK ambassador to Afghanistan Sir Laurie Bristow, who started post in June, remains in country “leading the work to get people out” and “check through visa applications” of those being evacuated, No 10 said today.

There was particular concern for the safety of Afghans who worked with British forces when they were in the country as interpreters and in other roles amid fears of reprisals if they fall into the hands of the insurgents.

Desperate Afghans climb onto plane during takeoff as crowds try to flee Taliban

Monday 16 August 2021 13:03 , Joe Middleton

Desperate Afghans have been filmed climbing onto a US air force plane as crowds of people attempt to flee the Taliban.

The jarring scenes, filmed in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul, captured swarms of citizens chasing the plane as it began driving down the runway.

A group of young men are seen climbing onto the plane’s wheels and undersides of its wings hoping to flee the city now overrun by militant Taliban forces.

Other videos, seen by the Independent, appear to capture bodies falling off the plane after it had reached altitude.

It comes after crowds were filmed swarming Kabul Airport.

Watch: Desperate Afghans climb onto plane during takeoff as crowds try to flee Taliban

Conservative MP predicts ‘major hit on West like 9/11’ after fall of Afghanistan to Taliban

Monday 16 August 2021 12:45 , Joe Middleton

A leading Conservative MP has predicted a “major” terrorist attack on the West following the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban.

Tobias Ellwood, the chairman of the defence select committee, said the UK and its allies would come to “regret” the consequences of pulling troops out of the country, writes The Independent’s Adam Forrest.

The influential MP claimed Afghanistan would become a “haven” for terrorists once again – warning that radical Islamist groups would be keen to demonstrate the futility of two decades of Western intervention.

Tory MP predicts ‘major hit on West like 9/11’ after fall of Afghanistan

First flight carrying evacuated British citizens arrives in UK

Monday 16 August 2021 12:39 , Joe Middleton

The first British repatriation flight from Afghanistan landed in the UK on Sunday night, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

Embassy staff and other British nationals arrived at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire hours after the Taliban overran Kabul.

The evacuation, part of Operation Pitting, was assisted by members of 16 Air Assault Brigade, who reached Afghanistan on Sunday as the security situation in the country worsened.

Afghanistan: First flight carrying evacuated British citizens arrives in UK

China willing to develop ‘friendly relations’ with Taliban

Monday 16 August 2021 12:35 , Joe Middleton

China willing to develop “friendly relations” with the Taliban, a Beijing foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

“China respects the right of the Afghan people to independently determine their own destiny”

Boris Johnson set to hold third Cobra meeting on Afghanistan crisis

Monday 16 August 2021 12:24 , Joe Middleton

Boris Johnson will hold a third emergency Cobra meeting on the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan this afternoon, as the UK continues attempts to evacuate British citizens and Afghan people granted refuge, No 10 has said.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson said 370 people had been evacuated on Saturday and Sunday, with “significant numbers” in the coming days.

“Hundreds everyday will be leaving on flights, but it is a fluid situation,” they said.

Crowds scale jet bridge at Kabul airport in desperate bid to escape Taliban

Monday 16 August 2021 12:17 , Joe Middleton

In astonishing scenes at Kabul airport on Monday, scores of desperate Afghanis were seen scaling the air bridge of an aircraft from all sides in a last-ditch attempt to escape the Taliban.

People climbed on the stairs leading to the plane from all sides and some were seen dangling from it, videos showed.

Afghanistan: Crowds scale jet bridge at Kabul airport in desperate bid to escape Taliban

Journalists’ homes searched by the Taliban, reporter says

Monday 16 August 2021 12:10 , Lamiat Sabin

Three journalists’ homes have been searched by the Taliban in the space of an hour, according a reporter.

Mustafa Kazemi, a journalist for Radio Free Europe, said that Kabul is “now becoming deadly”.

He also said: “Many have started counting their final hours of life in Kabul. Nobody knows what happens next.”

This is a game changer for us all.



Many have started counting their final hours of life in Kabul.



Nobody knows what happens next.



Pray for us. — Mustafa 47 (@CombatJourno) August 16, 2021

Taliban pinpointing public sector and charity workers

Monday 16 August 2021 12:05 , Lamiat Sabin

Taliban fighters are going door-to-door in Kabul to look for government employees, soldiers, police, and Afghans who have worked with foreign governments and NGOs – according to Radio Free Europe journalist Frud Bezhan.

Taliban fighters going door-to-door in #Kabul, looking for government employees, soldiers and police, and Afghans who worked with foreign govts and NGOs, several residents tell me. — Frud Bezhan فرود بيژن (@FrudBezhan) August 16, 2021

Germany may evacuate as many as 10,000 people

Monday 16 August 2021 11:50 , Lamiat Sabin

Germany may need to evacuate as many as 10,000 people from Afghanistan, Chancellor Angela Merkel told party colleagues on Monday, according to party sources.

That includes 2,500 Afghan support staff as well as human rights activists, lawyers and others whom the government sees being at risk if they remain in the country after the Taliban seized Kabul.

She also said that Germany should co-operate with countries bordering Afghanistan to support those now fleeing the country.

“This topic will keep us busy for a very long time,” she said, according to the party sources.

Two women’s accounts of being unable to leave Afghanistan

Monday 16 August 2021 11:35 , Lamiat Sabin

Massouma Tajik, a 22-year-old data analyst, described scenes of panic at Kabul airport, where she was hoping to board an evacuation flight. After waiting six hours, she heard shots from outside, where a crowd of men and women were trying to climb aboard a plane.

She told Associated Press that US troops sprayed gas and fired into the air to disperse crowds after people scaled the walls and crammed themselves onto the tarmac.

Shafi Arifi, 24, who had a ticket to travel to Uzbekistan on Sunday, was unable to board her plane because it was packed with people who had raced across the tarmac and climbed aboard, with no police or airport staff in sight. “There was no room for us to stand,” she said.

“Children were crying, women were shouting, young and old men were so angry and upset, no one could hear each other. There was no oxygen to breathe.” Ms Arifi gave up and went back home after another woman fainted and was carried off the plane.

Two people fall from sky after holding on to US aircraft – report

Monday 16 August 2021 10:58 , Lamiat Sabin

People desperate to leave Afghanistan are seen clinging on to a US military aircraft.

Extraordinary footage shows men running alongside the US Air Force’s Boeing C-17 as it is taxiing the runway before take-off.

Insane. Don’t have any other words.



The Kabul Airport.



pic.twitter.com/ylraJsDyme — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) August 16, 2021

It has also been reported that at least two people, who were holding on to a plane, allegedly fell from the sky after the aircraft took off from Kabul airport.

It is alleged that it the plane they fell from is the same USAF aircraft that is in the video.

Taliban taking weapons off civilians – report

Monday 16 August 2021 10:44 , Lamiat Sabin

Taliban fighters in Kabul have started confiscating weapons from civilians today.

People no longer need them for personal protection, a Taliban official said.

“We understand people kept weapons for personal safety. They can now feel safe. We are not here to harm innocent civilians,” the official told Reuters.

City resident Saad Mohseni, director of the MOBY group media company, said on Twitter that Taliban soldiers had come to his company compound to enquire about the weapons kept by his security team.

Lord Sedwill: ‘Extremists everywhere will be emboldened’

Monday 16 August 2021 10:15 , Lamiat Sabin

Crossbench peer, former Cabinet secretary and former national security adviser Lord Sedwill said it was a “humiliating moment for the West” and warned “extremists everywhere will be emboldened”.

The former Nato senior civilian representative in Afghanistan and former UK ambassador to Afghanistan told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We must be clear about this, this is a humiliating moment for the West.

“Afghan citizens are fearful, extremists everywhere will be emboldened. They’ve been quieter since the end of the Islamic State, they will be emboldened and of course our authoritarian opponents will undoubtedly be saying already that they have the strategic patience that we lack, so it’s a very bad day.”

Ellwood: ‘The West should really hang its head in shame’

Monday 16 August 2021 10:10 , Lamiat Sabin

MP Tobias Ellwood, former captain in the British Army and chairman of the defence select committee, criticised Western countries for pulling out of Afghanistan.

Appearing on Sky News, he said: “The West should really hang its head in shame after abruptly abandoning Afghanistan to a civil war after two decades of effort.”

He added: “This is not a good day for the West at all, and China will be observing things very, very closely indeed. They are already making alliances with the Taliban and glossing over the human rights atrocities that are likely to unfold.”

Meanwhile, former Nato secretary general Lord Robertson said there had been a failure in intelligence by the West, “which allowed President Biden up until the last moment to predict the Taliban would not take over swiftly in Afghanistan“.

He told Good Morning Scotland that he is “sad and sickened” to see the Taliban take control of Afghanistan.

‘Not possible’ for UK to evacuate all who need to be rescued

Monday 16 August 2021 09:49 , Lamiat Sabin

Defence secretary Ben Wallace said “it’s simply not possible” for the UK to get everyone that needs to be evacuated from Afghanistan.

He said one of the “biggest regrets” with the speed of the collapse of the Afghan government is that the timetable to remove Afghans and British people from the nation by August 31 has now been shortened.

Mr Wallace told BBC Breakfast: “With the US’ removal of the framework, the military might and the speed of the Afghan government collapse, it’s simply not possible for us to send small bands of troops miles into Afghanistan to find people if they’re not able to be found.

“It is a deep regret that we have gone to a position we have, I haven’t hidden that over the last few weeks. We are doing everything we can to get those people out.”

He confirmed that Afghan people, such as translators and contractors who have helped British citizens, are eligible to go to the UK, and that they will be checked for affiliation to terrorist groups or the Taliban.

Kabul merchants concerned for their livelihoods

Monday 16 August 2021 09:21 , Lamiat Sabin

A merchant in Kabul said that he will “earn very small amounts of money” from his business now diplomatic staff have fled.

The streets of Afghanistan’s capital city were deserted this morning on the first day after Taliban insurgents took over.

Gul Mohammed Hakim, who has a naan bread shop in the embassy area of Kabul, said it felt “strange” to see empty streets.

“I will be here baking bread, but will earn very small amounts of money,” he said.

“The security guards who were my friends, they are gone.”

He had no customers yet, he said, and was still heating his clay oven.

“My first concern was to grow my beard and how to grow it fast,” Mr Hakim added. “I also checked with my wife if there were enough burqas for her and the girls.”

In the city’s Chicken Street, the scores of shops for Afghan carpets, handicraft and jewellery, as well as small cafes, were closed.

Sherzad Karim Stanekzai, who owns a carpet and textiles business, said he decided to sleep inside his shuttered shop to protect his goods from looters.

“I am in a complete state of shock. The Taliban entering that scared me, but [President Ashraf] Ghani leaving all of us in this situation has been the worst,” he said.

“I lost three brothers in seven years in this war, now I have to protect my business.”

He added: “I know there will be no foreigners, no international people who will now come to Kabul.”

Reporting by Reuters

Embassy evacuations continue

Monday 16 August 2021 09:10 , Lamiat Sabin

Diplomatic staff are being evacuated from embassies in Kabul.

Staff serving Italy, Russia, Czechia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, Finland, Sweden, and the US have been evacuated from, or are in the process of leaving, Afghanistan – the countries’ officials have announced.

The UK’s shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said that UK embassy staff had delayed their departure from Afghanistan.

She said: “Heartfelt thanks to all the U.K. Government staff, and the Ambassador, who delayed leaving Afghanistan so they could assist those trying to reach safety. They remind us what courage and dedication look like.”

World leaders called on to urgently help people in Afghanistan

Monday 16 August 2021 08:56 , Lamiat Sabin

Global leaders at an emergency UN Security Council meeting today “must deliver” for people stuck in Afghanistan, the UK’s shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said.

She said that the leaders must agree to a “co-ordinated and immediate humanitarian response” for refugees, as well as ensure the safety of humanitarian workers and diplomats in the country.

Media ‘going toward Talibanization’, says war reporter

Monday 16 August 2021 08:36 , Lamiat Sabin

Mustafa Kazemi, a war reporter from Afghanistan, reported that the media in the country becoming “Talibanized”.

Tweeting with the handle @CombatJourno, he said: “Most television channels have moderated their broadcasting.

“Most channels have taken their female anchors off the screen.

“No music has been played in most channels since this morning.

“Media is going toward Talibanization.”

Most television channels have moderated their broadcasting.



Most channels have taken their female anchors off the screen.



No music has been played in most channels since this morning.



Media is going toward Talibanization. — Mustafa 47 (@CombatJourno) August 16, 2021

Yesterday, Mr Kazemi, a journalist for Radio Free Europe, reported that a local television channel called “Hilal” was airing Taliban songs and footage.

People killed at Kabul Airport – report

Monday 16 August 2021 08:20 , Lamiat Sabin

At least five people have been killed amid the airport chaos at Kabul airport, Reuters news agency has reported.

Footage – that is too distressing to post – has shown several bodies lying on the ground outside the airport, where thousands of people have been desperately trying to flee Afghanistan under the new control of the Taliban.

It is not confirmed why the were gunshots fired and by whom, but there are reports that US troops fired on the large crowds of people who are desperately seeking to leave the country.

One witness told Reuters that he had seen the bodies of five people being taken to a vehicle. Another witness said it was not clear whether the victims were killed by gunshots or in a stampede.

Repeated gunshots can be heard in the background of this video while people are running to the airport in a panic.

#Kabul: Another video emerges from this morning outside Kabul airport. Gunfire can be heard too. pic.twitter.com/elTB2mlpQ1 — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) August 16, 2021

British forces going to fight the Taliban ‘not on the cards'

Monday 16 August 2021 08:11 , Lamiat Sabin

The Taliban are in control of Afghanistan and British and Nato forces will not be returning to fight them, Britain’s defence secretary Ben Wallance has said today.

“I acknowledge that the Taliban are in control of the country,” he told Sky News.

“I mean, you don’t have to be a political scientist to spot that’s where we’re at.”

Asked if Britain and Nato would return to Afghanistan, Wallace said: “That’s not on the cards.”

People desperately try to board planes out of Afghanistan

Monday 16 August 2021 07:38 , Lamiat Sabin

Footage of people frantically trying to climb a staircase of a plane at Kabul airport has been posted on social media.

Nicola Careem, BBC South Asia’s bureau chief, said: “This is, perhaps, one of the saddest images I’ve seen from Afghanistan. A people who are desperate and abandoned. No aid agencies, no UN, no government. Nothing.”

This is, perhaps, one of the saddest images I've seen from #Afghanistan. A people who are desperate and abandoned. No aid agencies, no UN, no government. Nothing. pic.twitter.com/LCeDEOR3lR — Nicola Careem (@NicolaCareem) August 16, 2021

It comes after footage was posted on Twitter last night showing people rushing to the airport on foot in a panic, while gunshots could be heard in the background.

Other clips show the tarmac of Kabul airport crammed with people trying to get on to overcrowded planes.

More countries’ diplomats exit Afghanistan

Monday 16 August 2021 07:22 , Lamiat Sabin

Saudi Arabia has announced that it has evacuated all its diplomats from its embassy in Kabul.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said it has “temporarily closed” its embassy in Kabul and evacuated most of its staff to an unspecified third country in the Middle East.

Afghanistan has been on South Korea’s travel ban list since 2007. There were reportedly around five South Koreans living in Afghanistan before the Seoul government in June called for all of them to leave the country within 10 days as the US and Nato proceeded with withdrawals of troops.

New Zealand’s government is sending a C-130 Hercules military transport plane to help 53 of its people and dozens of Afghan families – who helped New Zealand troops when they were stationed there – to leave the country.

Malala Yousafzai asks global community to ‘provide urgent humanitarian aid’ to Afghans

Monday 16 August 2021 07:12 , Stuti Mishra

Malala Yousafzai has expressed shock and concern for women and minorities in Afghanistan, hours after the Taliban rolled into the capital city of Kabul and took over control.

The Nobel Prize laureate wrote on Twitter: “We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan. I am deeply worried about women, minorities and human rights advocates.”

She also asked for action from global agencies to safeguard refugees and civilians.

Read more here:

Malala Yousafzai says she’s ‘deeply worried about women and minorities’ in Afghanistan

Monday 16 August 2021 07:00 , Stuti Mishra

The US military has taken over Afghanistan’s airspace on Monday morning as it struggles to manage a chaotic evacuation amid residents mobbing the airport to get flee the country. Meanwhile, the Taliban militants tried to project calm circulating videos showing quiet city streets.

Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, tweeted that fighters had been instructed not to enter any home without permission and to protect “life, property and honor.”

“None shall be harmed but must be protected by the Mujahedeen,” he wrote.

The Islamic Emirate has ordered its Mujahideen and once again instructs them that no one is allowed to enter anyone's house without permission. Life, property and honor of none shall be harmed but must be protected by the Mujahedeen. — Suhail Shaheen. محمد سهیل شاهین (@suhailshaheen1) August 16, 2021

Read more here:

Taliban seek to project calm as US speeds chaotic evacuation

US troops fire shots in the air as Kabul airport floods

Monday 16 August 2021 06:50 , Stuti Mishra

US troops fired shots in the air at Kabul airport on Monday as thousands of Afghans crowded the area desperate to catch a flight in hopes of fleeing the country after the Taliban’s takeover.

“I feel very scared here. They are firing lots of shots into the air,” a witness told AFP.

Taliban Spokesman Says "War Is Over In Afghanistan"

Monday 16 August 2021 06:36 , Stuti Mishra

The Taliban announced that war in Afghanistan “was over” in an interview with Al-Jazeera TV after the terror group took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as US-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled on Monday to evacuate their citizens.

The militant group said it did not want to live in isolation and the type of rule and the form of the regime would be clear soon.

“Today is a great day for the Afghan people and the mujahideen [Taliban],” said Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem. “They have witnessed the fruits of their efforts and their sacrifices for 20 years. Thanks to God, the war is over in the country.”

More than 60 countries say Afghans, others must be allowed to leave Afghanistan

Monday 16 August 2021 06:15 , Stuti Mishra

The US State Department, in a joint statement issued by more than 60 countries, said Afghans and international citizens who want to leave the country must be allowed to do so. It added that airports and border crossings must remain open.

“Given the deteriorating security situation, we support, are working to secure, and call on all parties to respect and facilitate, the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country,” the statement issued late on Sunday said.

The United States joins the international community in affirming that Afghans and international citizens who wish to depart must be allowed to do so. Roads, airports, and border crossing must remain open, and calm must be maintained. https://t.co/lsNdsPETsW — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 16, 2021

Monday 16 August 2021 06:05 , Stuti Mishra

Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the situation in Afghanistan. Stay tuned for the latest updates.