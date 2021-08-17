Afghanistan news – live: Taliban says women safe to join government, as Raab urges West to be ‘pragmatic’

The Taliban has said that it will accept women in a future government in Afghanistan, as the militant group seeks to ease widespread fears of a return to its brutal Islamist regime prior to the US-led invasion in 2001.

While Afghanistan’s UN ambassador warned the body’s Security Council of “mass executions of military personnel and target killing of civilians”, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, Enamullah Samangani, said the group was declaring an “amnesty” following its takeover of the capital, and suggested that it believes women “should be in the government structure according to Shariah law”.

Meanwhile, the UK’s foreign secretary Dominic Raab said the situation at Kabul airport was “stabilising” on Tuesday morning, after thousands of panicked people took to the runway in an attempt to flee the country. Seven people died at the airport in their bid to seek sanctuary abroad, including two who are believed to have dropped from the sky after falling from a US Air Force C-17 aircraft.

Mr Raab said he would “not dissent” from the view that the Taliban are a “red tag bunch of thugs”, but suggested the West would need to be “pragmatic” in their attempts to “moderate” the country’s new rulers, saying: “They are now in power, and we now need to deal with that reality.”

Meanwhile, Joe Biden, the US president, has defended the decision to withdraw troops from the country, but warned the Islamist group that any hostility would be met with a “swift and forceful” response.

Read More

Who are the Taliban and how have they taken control of Afghanistan?

Where does the Taliban get its money and weapons from?

Videos show Kabul airport overwhelmed with US personnel and Afghans as Taliban take the capital

What is the relationship between the Taliban and Isis?

Key points

Taliban says women can join government

West must be ‘pragmatic’ in dealing with Taliban, Raab says

‘Not on the cards’ for British forces to fight the Taliban

Afghanistan´s UN ambassador warns of ‘targeted killings’

Biden: Choice between Trump-negotiated agreement or return to fighting

Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel discuss future human rights measures for Afghanistan

Story continues

11:39 , Andy Gregory

Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel have discussed the need for internationally-agreed measures to gauge the Taliban’s future record on human rights, according to Downing Street.

In a call this morning, the prime minister told the German chancellor of his plans to reconvene a meeting of the G7 to discuss this, No 10 said.

“They agreed that global cooperation was crucial, both on the urgent need to evacuate foreign nationals and others from Afghanistan, and the longer-term importance of preventing a humanitarian crisis in the country and region,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

“Both leaders resolved to use their bilateral and multilateral influence to encourage international partners to adopt a joined-up approach to the challenges ahead. The prime minister also stressed the need to agree shared international standards on human rights that any future Taliban government in Afghanistan will be held to by the international community.

“The prime minister outlined his intention to convene G7 leaders for a virtual meeting to discuss this at the earliest opportunity.”

11:09 , Andy Gregory

Here are more images from TOLONews showing its female broadcasters reporting in Kabul today.

News anchor Beheshta Arghand had earlier been pictured interviewing a Taliban member in the broadcaster’s studio.

Our brave female journalists out and about in Kabul this morning ⁦@TOLOnews⁩ pic.twitter.com/tAC29Y2zIG — Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) August 17, 2021

Nato campaign in Afghanistan was doomed from the start, Gorbachev says

10:54 , Andy Gregory

Mikhail Gorbachev – the leader who oversaw the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989 after Moscow's failed decade-long campaign there – has claimed that Nato's campaign there was doomed from the start.

“They should have admitted failure earlier,” the 90-year-old was cited by Russia’s RIA news agency as saying. “The important thing now is to draw the lessons from what happened and make sure that similar mistakes are not repeated.”

“It was a failed enterprise from the start even though Russia supported it during the first stages,” he added.

The Soviet-backed authorities in Afghanistan managed to survive for three years in the wake of Moscow’s withdrawal of its main forces – a nine-month process ending in February 1989.

But the Soviet-backed Afghans never recovered from a Russian decision to cut aid to them after the Soviet collapse in January 1992, and fell later that year.

‘Pitiful’: Raab criticised for suggesting aid spending in Afghanistan could rise by 10% after multi-million pound cuts

10:36 , Andy Gregory

Dominic Raab has been accused of offering “pitiful” support to Afghanistan as he suggested aid spending could be increased by 10 per cent — despite millions already being removed from the budget due to government cuts.

The foreign secretary told the BBC’s Today programme that the UK will “reconfigure” the aid budget in Afghanistan, stressing that “security capacity building money” that has previously been given to the country’s government would not be handed to the Taliban.

“I expect that we will increase our aid budget for development and humanitarian purposes probably by 10 per cent is what I have in mind on last year,” he said. “We want to try and make sure it won’t go through the Taliban, but make sure we can alleviate humanitarian suffering.”

Our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn has the full story:

‘Pitiful’: Raab criticised for suggesting aid spending in Afghanistan could rise by 10% after multi-million pound cuts

Armed Taliban militants appear to ride dodgems and merry-go-round

10:24 , Andy Gregory

Surreal footage is emerging from Kabul, appearing to show members of the Taliban riding dodgems at an amusement park.

Other footage purports to show Taliban fighters lifting weights in the gym at the newly captured presidential palace, but questions have been raised over its validity.

I deleted two videos of Taliban fighters as someone smarter than me helpfully pointed out that one of the videos was not from the presidential palace as initially thought. I took both videos down to avoid confusion. Apologies. — Sune Engel Rasmussen (@SuneEngel) August 17, 2021

10:08 , Andy Gregory

Here’s more on the “bespoke” resettlement scheme touted by Downing Street to be announced by the prime minister in the coming days

The concept could be similar to that used to take in Syrian refugees in 2015, which saw women with children, people with serious medical conditions and survivors of torture prioritised, The Telegraph has reported.

While the Syrian programme enabled 20,000 to be resettled over six years, the paper said the government had yet to determine how many Afghan refugees could benefit from a similar initiative.

And asked on Monday whether women's rights activists could be among those to be welcomed to Britain, armed forces minister James Heappey said: “It is not in my gift as the minister for the armed forces to say here and now, yes they should, but I know their cries are not falling on deaf ears.”

UK will need to support tens of thousands of Afghan refugees, Labour says

10:00 , Andy Gregory

The UK will need to support tens of thousands of refugees from Afghanistan, according to Labour’s shadow foreign office minister, Stephen Kinnock.

Speaking about government plans for a “bespoke” resettlement scheme for vulnerable Afghans, Mr Kinnock told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that “it needs to be a bold and ambitious and generous offer”.

Asked if that meant tens of thousands of people rather than a few thousand, Mr Kinnock said: “I would have thought so, yes, yes – we, of course, need to see the detail, but I think this needs to be a significant offer.”

He added: “We need to see an offer that is also backed up with the capacity to process it.

“As you pointed out, the situation on the ground there is so difficult at the moment that we have got to ensure that we don't open up an offer that we can't actually deliver on. So we need to see the detail of the plan from the government, but it is absolutely right that we make an ambitious and bold offer.”

Some Taliban fighters swap AK-47s for US-made guns

09:42 , Andy Gregory

In something of a propaganda coup, the Taliban has posted footage and pictures on social media showing fighters carrying US-made M4 carbines and M16 rifles, discarded by Afghan army units. Other images show Taliban forces capturing abandoned government vehicles.

But while the American guns are more accurate and have greater range than the AK-47s and their derivatives typically used by militant groups, this may not necessarily translate to added capability on the battlefield.

“Some of the hardware might be useful to have if looking to intimidate rival warlords, but that's about it,” Grant Newsham, a retired United States Marine Corps colonel, told Reuters. “They’ve done rather well with what they already had.”

Political commentator John Rentoul to host ‘Ask Me Anything’ as parliament is recalled

09:23 , Andy Gregory

As MPs prepare to return to parliament after the House of Commons was recalled early to debate the ongoing situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday, our chief political commentator John Rentoul will be on hand at 4pm today for an “Ask Me Anything” session ahead of the discussion.

He suggests that, while many have questioned the usefulness of parliament meeting after the fall of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, it makes sense in principle that our representatives should discuss a significant moment in British foreign policy – even if it is too late to affect the immediate outcome.

A Downing Street source had earlier said that Boris Johnson was seeking a recall, which was quickly granted by Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, as influential Tory MPs lined up to criticise Western inaction.

Afghanistan: John Rentoul to host ‘Ask Me Anything’ as parliament is recalled

West must be ‘pragmatic’ with Taliban, Raab says

09:12 , Andy Gregory

The West will have to be pragmatic in its relations with the Taliban and attempt to “moderate” the new regime, Dominic Raab has said.

Told by Sky News’s Kay Burley that the Taliban were a “red tag bunch of thugs”, Mr Raab said: “I’m not going to dissent from that view but they are now in power, and we now need to deal with that reality.”

“We want to do everything we can, through the full range of diplomatic-economic sanction measures, to make sure we can use as much leverage as we conceivably have, and I'm realistic about that, to try and moderate and exercise some form of positive influence around the regime," the foreign secretary said.

“As long as there is an engagement ... We want to test whether there is scope to moderate the kind of regime that we will now see in place,” Raab said, adding: “Our message is going to be this: Afghanistan must never be used to launch terrorist attacks against the West, we’ve had 20 years of success in that regard.”

08:55 , Andy Gregory

Here’s more on Afghanistan’s UN ambassador’s comments to the UN Security Council, who he urged to use every means possible to bring an immediate halt to violence and to “prevent Afghanistan descending into a civil war and becoming a pariah state”.

Claiming to be “speaking on behalf of millions of people in Afghanistan, whose fate hangs in the balance and are faced with an extremely uncertain future”, Ghulam Isaczai – who was appointed by Ashraf Ghani's ousted government – warned of ongoing violence across the country.

“We have seen gruesome images of Taliban's mass executions of military personnel and target killing of civilians in Kandahar and other big cities,” he said.

“Kabul residents are reporting the Taliban have already started house-to-house searches in some neighbourhoods, registering names and looking for people in their target list. There are already reports of target killings and looting in the city. Kabul residents are living in absolute fear right now.”

The ambassador also called for the urgent establishment of “a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of those at risk of Taliban’s retributions and attacks” and for neighbouring countries to open their borders to people trying to escape.

Taliban announces ‘amnesty’ and calls for women to join government

08:49 , Andy Gregory

The Taliban has announced an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and called for women to join its government, as the militant group attempts to calm fears about its new control over the country.

While there have not yet been major reports of widespread abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed home and remain fearful after the insurgents’ takeover saw prisons emptied and armouries looted. Older generations remember their ultra-conservative Islamic views, which included stonings, amputations and public executions during their rule two decades ago.

"The Islamic Emirate doesn't want women to be victims" said a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, Enamullah Samangani, using the militants' term for Afghanistan. “They should be in government structure according to Shariah law.”

He added: “The structure of government is not fully clear, but based on experience, there should be a fully Islamic leadership and all sides should join.”

Female anchor returns to Afghan news channel

08:36 , Andy Gregory

A female news anchor has been reported as interviewing a Taliban member live on a major news channel.

The broadcaster’s head of news tweeted out images of his colleague Beheshta Arghand back on air, which have been widely shared by journalists.

Tolonews, the largest and most viewed TV station in #Afghanistan resumed its operation today. A female anchor is interviewing a Taliban member about the situation #Kabul #lifeundertaliban pic.twitter.com/xDasJC6GP4 — Hamid Shalizi (@HamidShalizi) August 17, 2021

Sharif Hassan, a reporter with the New York Times, suggested it could be “the most important development in the last two days”.

Female anchor of TOLONEWS is interviewing a Talib official. It is the most important development in the last two days, I think. Taliban are actually showing they are different now. Photo via @MiraqaPopal pic.twitter.com/SbJgxXq9Jn — Sharif Hassan (@MSharif1990) August 17, 2021

Japan closes Kabul embassy

08:23 , Andy Gregory

Japan has closed its embassy in Kabul and the last remaining personnel have left Afghanistan, the country’s foreign ministry has said.

“Due to the rapid worsening of the security situation in Afghanistan, we are temporarily closing our embassy there,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that it was relocating the embassy's duties to an office in Istanbul.

“Twelve remaining embassy personnel have been flown out of Kabul airport on a military flight provided by a friendly nation and been evacuated to Dubai.”

‘No one saw this coming,’ says Dominic Raab on swift Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

08:20 , Andy Gregory

Dominic Raab has claimed no one saw the swift Taliban takeover in Afghanistan “coming” and suggested the UK government would have taken action earlier if they had, our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn reports.

“We saw a very swift change in the dynamics and of course this has been part and parcel of the withdrawal of Western troops, but it’s also been the way and approach of the Taliban, and of course it’s been a test for the Afghan security forces,” Mr Raab said.

The frank admission came as the foreign secretary also said he would not have taken a holiday overseas in “retrospect” after the rapid fall of Kabul to the insurgents over the weekend.

‘No one saw this coming,’ says Dominic Raab on swift Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Flights begin to resume in Kabul

07:54 , Andy Gregory

Some flights appear to be slowly resuming at Kabul airport, where seven people are reported to have died in recent days amid desperate attempts to flee the country after the capital fell to the Taliban.

Stefano Pontecorvo, NATO's senior civilian representative to Afghanistan, posted video online showing the runway empty with American troops on the tarmac. What appeared to be a military cargo plane could be seen in the distance from behind a chain-link fence in the footage.

Runway in HKIA #Kabul international airport is open. I see airplanes landing and taking off #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/9nueT20G7W — Stefano Pontecorvo (@pontecorvoste) August 17, 2021

And overnight, flight-tracking data showed a US Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules plane at the airport, later taking off for Qatar. There were no other immediate flights seen in Afghan airspace, which has been taken over by the American military.

Position at Kabul airport is ‘stabilising’, Raab says

07:30 , Andy Gregory

The situation at Kabul airport is “stabilising”, following a new “surge” of US troops, and 600 additional personnel from the UK, according to the foreign secretary.

Speaking to Sky News this morning, Dominic Raab said 150 British nationals had been repatriated on Sunday, with 289 Afghans who had helped the UK effort there having also been evacuated in the past week.

Challenged that this was considerably below a target of 1,500 evacuations per day previously cited by the defence secretary Ben Wallace, Mr Raab said: “It depends if you’re talking about the ARAP programme or nationals… ARAP is translators or other Afghans who have served the UK.”

Adding that some 2,000 British nationals had contacted the Foreign Office, he said: “Given the nervousness and the fear on the ground, you’ve seen a lot of people effectively heading for the door.

“We’ve got to make sure that we can stabilise the situation, and I think ultimately the British people would expect us to prioritise our nationals – including dual nationals – in Afghanistan, but also those who have so loyally served us. That’s what we’re doing.”

Australia to allow Afghan citizens to remain in the county after their visa expires

07:10 , Stuti Mishra

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday that Afghan nationals in the country on temporary visas will not be forced to return to Afghanistan after their visas expire and can remain in the country in light of the Taliban’s takeover.

“They’ll be able to remain … under the visas they’re currently on,” Mr Morrison said Tuesday in Canberra, the capital.

He also expressed his disappointment that the Australian government will not be able to help all Afghans who worked with and supported Australian troops. However, Mr Morrison said he was “optimistic” about a current Australian Defence Force operation to Kabul that is seeking to repatriate 130 citizens as well as Afghan nationals.

Kabul’s situation better under Taliban: Russian ambassador

06:42 , Stuti Mishra

The Taliban’s approach to ruling Afghanistan was “good, positive and business-like,” said Russia’s ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov.

He said the hardline group, which overtook Kabul on Sunday and pushed the country into chaos, has made Kabul “better” in the first 24 hours than it had been under previous authorities.

“The situation is peaceful and good and everything has calmed down in the city. The situation in Kabul now under the Taliban is better than it was under (President) Ashraf Ghani,” Mr Zhirnov told Moscow’s Ekho Moskvy radio station, according to Reuters.

“Yesterday the regime fell like a house of cards. There was a feeling of disorder, a power vacuum, and looters came out on the streets,” Mr Zhirnov said.

Mr Ghani fled the country on Sunday after the Taliban marched to the capital and took over the presidential palace. Russia’s news agency RIA Novosti earlier reported that Mr Ghani fled from Kabul with four cars and a helicopter full of cash.

Republicans reunite in criticism of Biden’s Afghanistan handling

06:06 , Stuti Mishra

The fall of the Afghan government and the Taliban’s swift return to power has reunited Republicans in criticism of Joe Biden. Longtime opponents of a withdrawal argued on Monday that the president should have seen the disaster coming. Even those who cheered his decision to pull out troops turned to slamming him for doing it badly.

It was a rare moment of cohesion for a party that has been divided between an old guard that long pushed for US military aggression and supporters of former President Donald Trump who prioritised “America First.”

Read the full analysis here:

GOP hits Biden despite divides over Afghanistan withdrawal

‘Our Hearts Are Heavy’ George Bush reacts to chaos in Afghanistan

05:33 , Stuti Mishra

Former President George W Bush, whose administration launched the war in Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks, broke his silence on the chaos in Afghanistan on Monday night.

In a detailed statement issued by him and former first lady Laura Bush, the 43rd president of the US said: “Our hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much and for the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much.”

“The United States government has the legal authority to cut the red tape for refugees during urgent humanitarian crises,” the statement further said. “And we have the responsibility and the resources to secure safe passage for them now, without bureaucratic delay.”

Indian embassy officials, including ambassador, evacuating Kabul

05:07 , Stuti Mishra

India on Tuesday said it is evacuating its officials from Kabul, including the ambassador, after the US and several other European countries moved their diplomatic staff to the airport.

“In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately,” Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a Twitter post.

In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 17, 2021

India has so far remained tight-lipped on its evacuation plans, but recent Indian media reports stated that an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft left Kabul on Tuesday with the second batch of officials. The aircraft is bringing 120 officials back home, according to Hindustan Times.

Afghan athletes to now miss Paralympic Games

05:01 , Graeme Massie

Zakia Khudadadi would have been the first woman to represent the country in Tokyo later this month, but with the Taliban’s takeover that is now not happening.

Two Paralympic athletes from Afghanistan were scheduled to compete in the Games, which starts on 24 August, taekwondo athlete Zakia Khudadadi and track athlete Hossain Rasouli.

“Regrettably, NPC (National Paralympic Committee) Afghanistan will no longer participate in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games,” IPC spokesman Craig Spence said.

“Due to the serious ongoing situation in the country, all airports are closed and there is no way for them to travel to Tokyo.”

Former Obama adviser urges Biden to continue Kabul evacuations

04:30 , Graeme Massie

Ben Rhodes took to Twitter to say that the White House should evacuate “as many Afghans as possible.”

“Trying to evacuate as many Afghans as possible isn’t just the right thing to do by them - it will be good for America in ways that we can’t even foresee today. Which is what the story of America is all about,” he wrote.

Trying to evacuate as many Afghans as possible isn’t just the right thing to do by them - it will be good for America in ways that we can’t even foresee today. Which is what the story of America is all about. https://t.co/9ZCX6tqRRO — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 17, 2021

News organisations ask White House for help

03:45 , Graeme Massie

The Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Washington Post have asked the Biden administration to help them get 200 journalists and others working for them to safety.

“As employers, we are looking for support for our colleagues, and as journalists we’re looking for an unequivocal signal that the government will stand behind the free press,” the organisations wrote.

(AFP via Getty Images)

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to brief press Tuesday

03:15 , Graeme Massie

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Press Secretary Jen Psaki will brief reporters at the White House on Tuesday, according to the administration’s daily schedule.

(Getty Images)

Facebook bans Taliban as group takes power in Afghanistan

02:45 , Graeme Massie

The social media giant says it is “proactively” removing content from its platforms that promotes the Taliban.

The group is on Facebook’s list of dangerous organisations and any content promoting the group is banned by the company.

“We are relying on that policy to proactively take down anything that we can that might be dangerous or that is related to the Taliban in general,” said head of Instagram Adam Mosseri.

“Now this situation is evolving rapidly, and with it I’m sure the risk will evolve as well. We are going to have to modify what we do and how we do it to respond to those changing risks as they happen.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Afghan reporter becomes emotional at Pentagon briefing as she demands to know where her president fled to

01:45 , Tom Batchelor

An Afghan reporter became emotional at a Pentagon briefing when she demanded to know where the country’s president had fled to.

Journalist Nazira Karimi fought back tears as she demanded answers from the Biden administration about the chaotic state of her country.

Read the full report here:

Afghan reporter becomes emotional as she asks where president fled to

America First: How Trump and then Biden botched the US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Tuesday 17 August 2021 00:45 , Tom Batchelor

The president may blame his predecessor for timing of the US withdrawal, but the manner in which it was carried out is on him, Richard Hall writes.

Here is his analysis:

How Trump and then Biden botched the US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Analysis: Biden heads into uncertain political territory amid Afghanistan’s collapse

Monday 16 August 2021 23:59

President Joe Biden is facing shaky unknown political consequences after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban quicker than expected amid his plan to withdraw US troops by the end of this month.

Mr Biden cut short a visit to Camp David to address the situation on Monday as media reports during the weekend showed Afghan people clinging to planes departing from Kabul, and Taliban leaders in the Afghan presidential palace.

The images contrast with the US president’s pledge last month that “there’s going to be no circumstance where you’re going to see people being lifted off the roof of a embassy of the United States from Afghanistan”, when there was , in fact, video of just that.

Continue reading:

Political ramifications for Biden are unclear amid Afghanistan’s collapse

Full text of Joe Biden’s speech on withdrawal from Afghanistan

Monday 16 August 2021 23:48

Joe Biden has defended his decision to pull US armed forces out of Afghanistan, as images of the chaos unfolding in Kabul as the Taliban took power spread around the world.

At least eight people died on Monday at Kabul’s main airport, and people mobbed the runway trying to force their way onto military evacuation flights. All civilian air travel out of the city has been suspended.

In remarks at the White House, Mr Biden blamed the country’s rapid collapse mostly on its own political leaders and military, even though the US has been occupying Afghanistan and influencing its affairs for two decades.

Read the speech here:

Full text of Joe Biden’s speech on withdrawal from Afghanistan

Washington Post publisher calls on Biden to evacuate journalists and families

Monday 16 August 2021 23:38

The publisher of the Washington Post has sent a plea to the Biden administration for help evacuating US journalists and their families from Afghanistan as the Taliban seizes control of the country.

Fred Ryan, the publisher, sent an email on Monday to National Security adviser Jake Sullivan requesting assistance for the reporters and their families.

“Jake, Urgent request on behalf of the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post is to have our 204 journalists, support staff and families transported by US Military from the civilian side of the Kabul airport to the military side of the airport where they can be safe as they await evacuation flights,” Mr Ryan wrote, according to NBC News.

Mr Ryan claimed that journalists at the papers are “currently in danger” and “need the US government to get them to safety.”

Continue reading:

Washington Post publisher calls on Biden to evacuate journalists and families from Afghanistan

Biden: withdrawal was the ‘right choice’ for the US

Monday 16 August 2021 23:25 , Joanna Taylor

President Biden has reiterated his message that withdrawal from Afghanistan was the “right choice” for US citizens.

His stance has been criticised by those that say the global superpower failed to help restore stability in the nation, despite retaining troops in the country for two decades.

I know my decision on Afghanistan will be criticized. But I would rather take all that criticism than pass this responsibility on to yet another president.



It’s the right one for our people, for the brave servicemembers who risk their lives serving our nation, and for America. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 16, 2021

Jill Biden posts message of support to US veterans

Monday 16 August 2021 23:13 , Joanna Taylor

First Lady Jill Biden has said that her heart is with with the families of those who “served and sacrificed in Afghanistan” in the last two decades.

My heart is with all the families of those who served and sacrificed in Afghanistan for the last 20 years. As the President said, “I cannot – and I will not – ask our troops to fight on endlessly...” (1/3) — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) August 16, 2021

Shocking photos show 640 Afghans crammed into fleeing US Air Force plane

Monday 16 August 2021 22:58

On Sunday, as it became clear that Kabul would fall to the Taliban, nearly 650 Afghans packed onto the floor of a departing US Air Force transport plane, according to a shocking new photo.

The image shows roughly 640 Afghans who had been cleared to evacuate crammed inside the C-17 Globemaster II cargo jet, believed to be the most people ever inside such a plane and far more than the aircraft’s original designated load of passengers.

“The crew made the decision to go,” a defence official told military news site Defense One, which obtained the image. “Approximately 640 Afghan civilians disembarked the aircraft when it arrived at its destination.”

Continue reading:

Shocking photos show 600+ Afghans crammed in fleeing US Air Force plane

US ‘working to decide who to recognise as legitimate govt’

Monday 16 August 2021 22:46 , Joanna Taylor

The US State Department has told press that it is working with its international partners on deciding who to recognise as Afghanistan’s legitimate government.

Spokesman Ned Price declined to say whether Ashraf Ghani is still recognised as the nation’s president now that he has left the country.

Boris Johnson announces new resettlement scheme

Monday 16 August 2021 22:36 , Joanna Taylor

Boris Johnson is set to announce a “new and bespoke resettlement scheme” for Afghans most in need.

Downing Street say that the prime minister will offer more information about the scheme in coming days.

British Armed Forces in Afghanistan are, meanwhile, being bolstered to 900 amid efforts to evacuate UK nationals and certain Afghans out of the country.

Prince Harry calls on veterans to ‘reach out to each other’

Monday 16 August 2021 22:24 , Joanna Taylor

Prince Harry has called on veterans to support each other as the Taliban take over Afghanistan.

The Duke of Sussex is patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, which supports veterans, and spent a decade in the army.

He released a joint statement with foundation’s chair Lord Allen of Kensington and chief executive Dominic Reid, in which he encouraged veterans to “reach out to each other and offer support”.

Biden: no amount of US force could deliver stable Afghanistan

Monday 16 August 2021 22:14 , Joanna Taylor

President Biden has said that the Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops proves that “what is happening now could just as easily have happened five years ago”.

He added in a tweet that “no amount of American military force would ever deliver a stable, united, secure Afghanistan”.

The events we are seeing now are sadly the proof that no amount of American military force would ever deliver a stable, united, secure Afghanistan.



What is happening now could just as easily have happened five years ago — or fifteen years in the future. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 16, 2021

Raab: protecting ‘our nationals’ is immediate priority

Monday 16 August 2021 22:10 , Joanna Taylor

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says that he has discussed the situation in Afghanistan with his US counterpart.

Mr Raab tweeted that he and Secretary of State Antony Blinken had discussed the need for “international coordination to prevent Afghanistan being used as a base for terrorist groups”.

He stressed that his priority is to ensure the safety of “our nationals”.

Useful discussion with @SecBlinken on Afghanistan. Our immediate priority is ensuring the safety of our nationals & those who supported our work over the last 20 years. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/p7bU25MHgh — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) August 16, 2021

Human rights crisis unfolding, British diplomat says

Monday 16 August 2021 22:04 , Joanna Taylor

Afghanistan is facing a “catastrophic human rights crisis”, British diplomat James Kariuki has said.

Mr Kariuki, the UK’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told an emergency security council session that evidence of Taliban abuses including harsh restrictions on women and allegations of civilians being used as human shields are a “tragedy”.

Watch his full address here:

Watch: Afghanistan facing ‘catastrophic human rights crisis’, says UK representative to UN

Biden to return to Camp David retreat

Monday 16 August 2021 21:52 , Joanna Taylor

President Biden is to return to Camp David after cutting his trip to the country retreat short to address the US on the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

The president defended his decision to withdraw troops from the country, saying he stands “squarely behind” it – but added that the takeover had happened “more quickly” than “anticipated”.

Camp David, in Maryland, was built as a camp for federal agents but has housed visiting presidents since the 1940s.

Biden admits that Taliban took over Afghanistan quicker than administration expected

Monday 16 August 2021 21:44 , Joanna Taylor

President Joe Biden has admitted that the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan happened faster than he and his administration anticipated.

The president said that he stands “squarely behind” his decision to withdraw troops from the country, but added: “This did unfold more quickly than we anticipated.”

Just six weeks ago, Biden said that he believed a Taliban takeover to be highly unlikely.

Read more:

Biden admits that Taliban took over Afghanistan quicker than administration expected

Satellite images show chaos as Afghans swarm Kabul airport to escape Taliban takeover

Monday 16 August 2021 21:39

Satellite images captured scenes of chaos at Kabul’s main airport on Monday, as thousands of desperate Afghans attempted to flee the Taliban takeover of the country.

The photos show dense crowds of people on the tarmac itself, surrounding parked civilian airplanes, whose flights have been suspended until further notice.

Continue reading:

Satellite images show chaos as Afghans swarm Kabul airport to escape Taliban takeover

Joe Biden: US will use ‘devastating force, if necessary’

Monday 16 August 2021 21:28 , Joanna Taylor

President Joe Biden has said that the United States will use “devastating force, if necessary” against the Taliban if they try to interfere with US evacuation.

Follow more updates here:

Biden points finger at Afghanistan officials and Trump as he stands behind decision to withdraw troops

Biden points finger at Afghanistan officials and Trump as he stands behind decision to withdraw troops

Monday 16 August 2021 21:19 , Tom Batchelor

President Joe Biden characterized the US mission in Afghanistan as accomplished on Monday, even as the Afghan government collapsed in the face of advancing Taliban militants in Kabul.

In a national address called by the White House in the hours after Kabul fell to the Taliban and videos showed a chaotic evacuation of US personnel from the city’s airport, Mr Biden said that he stands “squarely behind” his decision, explaining that the only alternative was a return to all-out war with the Taliban.

Here is the story:

Biden points finger at Afghanistan officials and Trump as he stands behind decision to withdraw troops

Biden: Choice between Trump-negotiated agreement or return to fighting

Monday 16 August 2021 21:09 , Tom Batchelor

Joe Biden is speaking now from the White House, where he said the choice he had to make was either follow through on the Trump-negotiated agreement or return to fighting.

The president said the cold reality he faced was to follow through on agreement or escalate the conflict.

“I will not repeat the mistakes we have made in the past, the mistake of staying and fighting indefinitely in a conflict that is not in the interests of the United States,” Mr Biden said.

Merkel brands Afghanistan situation ‘awful'

Monday 16 August 2021 21:07 , Joe Middleton

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called the latest developments in Afghanistan “bitter, dramatic and awful”.

Ms Merkel told reporters on Monday night that the “breathtaking speed” with which the Taliban have taken over is especially bitter for the “millions of Afghans who supported a more liberal society and who counted on the support of the Western countries when it comes to democracy, education, women’s rights and who also had achieved important progress”.

Ms Merkel said the development was also bitter “for Germany and the other allied nations who fought against terrorism under the lead of the United States and Nato in Afghanistan for 20 years after the terror attacks of September 11”.

The chancellor added that especially in these difficult hours, “one should never forget the people who gave their lives in this conflict - including 59 Germans who died in Afghanistan and many more who were injured”.

She said a thorough analysis was needed of what went wrong and lessons had to be drawn for future military engagement.

Ms Merkel also vowed to support neighbouring countries such as Pakistan when it comes to helping refugees fleeing the crisis in Afghanistan.

AP

Who gets Afghanistan’s money: Not the Taliban says the US

Monday 16 August 2021 20:56 , Joe Middleton

The Taliban will be blocked from claiming the estimated billions of dollars in Afghan reserves held in the United States.

“Any Central Bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States will not be made available to the Taliban,” a US official told the AFP.

The previous Afghan regime held $9.4bn in gross reserves at the end of April, the International Monetary Fund reported.

Bevan Hurley has the details

Who gets Afghanistan’s money: Not the Taliban says the US

We’ll die slowly in history’: Girl’s tearful video from Afghanistan reveals anguish as Taliban takes control

Monday 16 August 2021 20:49 , Joe Middleton

A video of an Afghan girl crying over the Taliban‘s return to power has gone viral online, capturing the hopelessness some Afghans feel as the US’s 20 year presence in the country comes to an end.

The video was posted just days before the Taliban entered Kabul and took control of the capital.

“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the girl says through tears.

Graig Graziosi reports

‘We’ll die slowly in history’: Girl’s tearful video from Afghanistan reveals anguish as Taliban takes control

Macron warns that Afghanistan must not become ‘haven for terrorists’

Monday 16 August 2021 20:38 , Joe Middleton

Islamist militants will seek to benefit from the turmoil in Afghanistan, said French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.

“Afghanistan must not become the haven for terrorists that it once was,” Macron said in a national address.

“It is a challenge for peace and international stability, against a common enemy. We will do everything we can so that Russia, the United States and Europe can cooperate efficiently, because our interests are the same.

“The United Nations’ security council will have to come up with a common and united answer.”

There was a risk that a wave of migrants would sweep towards Europe, Macron said. France would continue to protect the most vulnerable and would play its part in an organised and fair international effort to share the burden, he added.

France, Germany and some other European countries would take the initiative to build a “robust, united, and coordinated response” with the help of transit countries, Macron said.

Political commentator John Rentoul to host ‘Ask Me Anything’ as parliament is recalled

Monday 16 August 2021 20:27 , Joe Middleton

The Taliban has returned to power in Afghanistan after 20 years. The events of recent days has meant parliament has been recalled to discuss the ongoing situation and our chief political commentator John Rentoul will be on hand to answer your questions.

The event will be taking place at 4pm on Tuesday (17 August). Click on the article below to submit your question in time for tomorrow.

Afghanistan: John Rentoul to host ‘Ask Me Anything’ as parliament is recalled

Afghanistan´s UN ambassador warns of ‘targeted killings’ and calls for halt to violence

Monday 16 August 2021 20:20 , Joe Middleton

Afghanistan´s U.N. ambassador says “there is no time for the blame game anymore” and has urged the Security Council and secretary-general to use every means at their disposal to call for an immediate halt to violence.

Ghulam Isaczai told an emergency meeting of the U.N.´s most powerful body on Monday that he was “speaking on behalf of millions of people in Afghanistan, whose fate hangs in the balance and are faced with an extremely uncertain future.”

Isaczai, who was appointed by Ashraf Ghani´s government that was ousted by the Taliban on Sunday, expressed extreme concern that the Islamic militant group will not honour commitments and agreements it made during talks in Qatar´s capital Doha and other international meetings.

“We have seen gruesome images of Taliban´s mass executions of military personnel and target killing of civilians in Kandahar and other big cities,” he said.

“Kabul residents are reporting the Taliban have already started house-to-house searches in some neighbourhoods, registering names and looking for people in their target list. There are already reports of target killings and looting in the city. Kabul residents are living in absolute fear right now.”

GOP senator Rick Scott suggests Biden be removed from office over Afghanistan withdrawal

Monday 16 August 2021 20:06 , Joe Middleton

Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida has suggested that Joe Biden’s cabinet should remove him from office following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s subsequent seizure.

He said on Twitter: “After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office or has time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?”

GOP senator Rick Scott suggests Biden be removed from office over Afghanistan withdrawal

The women trapped in Afghanistan plagued by fear as the Taliban ramp up control

Monday 16 August 2021 19:40 , Joe Middleton

“We are lost and confused and hurt,” a woman rights activist, currently trapped in Afghanistan, says. “As you can imagine, in this fight between egotist men, it is women and children who get affected. Pray for us.”

The campaigner, who cannot be named as she is well-known by the Taliban, so could be targeted for speaking out, is based in the capital of Kabul. A city which has been catapulted into chaos since the Taliban seized control on Sunday. A city which people are so desperate to escape that they have been attaching themselves to moving aeroplanes departing from Kabul airport.

“Things are bad,” the activist adds. “They are very bad, unfortunately. We are stuck between a rock and a hard place. I can’t see the suffering of my people anymore. Our hearts break. People come to Kabul from provinces in the worst possible condition. I wonder when Kabul falls where we will go.”

Read the latest exclusive from The Independent’s women’s correspondent Maya Oppenheim.

The women trapped in Afghanistan plagued by fear as the Taliban ramp up control

Up to seven dead as thousands rush to Kabul airport to flee Taliban

Monday 16 August 2021 19:20 , Joe Middleton

The first morning of Afghanistan’s return to Taliban rule saw the streets of the capital empty, but violent scenes at the airport with regular bursts of shooting and witnesses speaking of up to seven people dead in the chaos.

Both US troops and Taliban fighters fired in the air as a desperate crowd rushed there in the hope of getting on civilian flights, most of which had, in fact, been cancelled. Others went on to the military side of the airport where American, British and other foreign governments were airlifting their nationals, as well as some Afghans who had worked for them, out of the country.

Some flights on Sunday evening had to abort takeoffs when families with luggage went on to the runways. American troops later cleared the area, putting up barbed wire in an effort to stop further incursions. At one point, evacuation flights were temporarily suspended as so many people thronged the airport, but later restarted.

Get the latest from Kim Sengupta in Kabul.

Up to seven dead as thousands rush to Kabul airport to flee Taliban

Hillary Clinton video predicting Afghanistan chaos goes viral

Monday 16 August 2021 19:05 , Joe Middleton

A video of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton warning of the “huge consequences” of a US withdrawal from Afghanistan has gone viral.

Chaos has unfolded in the country’s capital Kabul following the collapse of the government and the takeover by Taliban forces.

Seven people were killed at the city’s airports as thousands of Afghans stormed the runways at Kabul International Airport, with people clinging to the fuselage of a US military plane as it taxied.

Graeme Massie reports.

Hillary Clinton video predicting Afghanistan chaos goes viral

US reaches deal with Taliban over evacuations from Kabul airport, report says

Monday 16 August 2021 18:49 , Joe Middleton

An official with US Central Command has reportedly met with Taliban officials in Doha, Qatar, and struck a deal that will allow for American evacuations to continue from Kabul’s airport uninhibited by the militant force.

The Associated Press reported on Monday that General Frank McKenzie met with Taliban leaders and expressed the US’s promise that any attempts to stop the evacuations or harm US personnel at the airport would be met with force.

The Taliban reportedly agreed to not interfere with evacuations, a US defence official told the news service.

The Independent’s John Bowden has the details.

US reaches deal with Taliban over evacuations from Kabul airport, report says

UN Security Council calls for new government in Afghanistan

Monday 16 August 2021 18:42 , Joe Middleton

The UN Security Council called for the establishment, through negotiations, of a new government in Afghanistan that is “united, inclusive and representative, including with the full, equal and meaningful participation of women.”

The 15-member body, which met to discuss the country on Monday, also called for an immediate end to hostilities and human rights abuses and for all parties to allow immediate, safe and unhindered humanitarian access.

Reuters

‘Stand to the side’: Taliban order female CNN reporter to get out of their way

Monday 16 August 2021 18:35 , Joe Middleton

CNN’s Clarissa Ward says she was told by Taliban forces guarding the presidential palace in Kabul to step aside “because she’s a woman”.

Ward, dressed all in black and wearing a hijab, took to the streets of Afghanistan’s capital city on Monday to report on the Taliban’s rapid takeover, writes The Independent’s Bevan Hurley.

Approaching a checkpoint outside the former home of the Afghan president Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country, she said the Taliban were maintaining law and order.

Taliban order female CNN reporter to get out of their way

Home Office deletes asylum guidance for Afghanistan claiming no ‘real risk of harm’ to general population

Monday 16 August 2021 18:25 , Joe Middleton

The Home Office has deleted a document used by officials considering asylum applications that claimed there was no “real risk of harm” to the general public in Afghanistan.

Official guidance on the security situation in the country, which has not been replaced since being deleted on Monday morning, said failed asylum seekers could still be safely deported to Kabul despite “indiscriminate violence”.

“The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has worsened but has not deteriorated to the extent that it represents, in general, a real risk of harm [contrary to the European Convention on Human Rights],” the document added.

The Independent’s home affairs correspondent Lizzie Dearden reports

Home Office deletes official document claiming no general ‘risk of harm’ in Afghanistan

Taliban will be denied Afghan reserves held in the US

Monday 16 August 2021 18:09 , Joe Middleton

The Taliban will reportedly not be able to access Afghan financial reserves that are currently held in the United States.

A US official told news agency AFP today: “Any Central Bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States will not be made available to the Taliban.”

The current amount of the reserves is substantial and stands at $9.4 billion, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), however it is not clear how much of that is currently held in the US, as reported by Raw.

UK confirms further 200 troops being sent to Kabul

Monday 16 August 2021 17:58 , Joe Middleton

A further 200 UK troops are to be sent to Kabul to assist with the evacuation effort in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.

Around soldiers have already been sent to the country to help evacuate UK nationals and other staff who worked for the UK.

Why were the clocks wrong in Biden’s situation room?

Monday 16 August 2021 17:45 , Joe Middleton

A photo of President Joe Biden’s situation room showed the wrong times for London and Moscow, setting off a flurry of online theories.

The White House released a photo of Mr Biden meeting virtually with his top national security advisers to discuss the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.

The world clocks showed the time in London as 16.29, and Moscow three hours behind at 19.29.

Bevan Hurley investigates

Why were the clocks wrong in Biden’s situation room?

Foreign Secretary Raab ‘surprised’ at how quickly Taliban took over Afghanistan

Monday 16 August 2021 17:24 , Joe Middleton

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said everyone was surprised by the pace at which the Taliban took control in Afghanistan.

Speaking to broadcasters following a Cobra meeting on Monday, he said: “Everyone, I think, has been surprised by the scale and the pace at which the Taliban have taken over in Afghanistan, and that’s a lesson that we’ve all got to learn from.

“But the truth is what matters right now is focusing on getting British nationals out, getting out those who have so loyally served the UK, and making sure that the gains that we’ve made over 20 years are not lost.”

Dominic Raab admits government was surprised by ‘scale and pace’ of Taliban takeover

China ready for ‘friendly relations’ with the Taliban

Monday 16 August 2021 17:12 , Joe Middleton

As foreign governments move to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan, China has said it is ‘ready for friendly relations’ with the Taliban and is one of the few countries whose embassy in Kabul remains operational.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said during the daily press briefing on Monday that Beijing respects Afghan people’s right to determine their own destiny and that the Chinese government hopes to keep developing a cooperative relationship with Afghanistan.

“The Taliban have repeatedly expressed their hope to develop good relations with China, and that they look forward to China’s participation in the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan,” she said.

William Yang reports

China ready for ‘friendly relations’ with the Taliban

Germany pledges to airlift out as many people as possible

Monday 16 August 2021 16:56 , Joe Middleton

Germany is working to get as many people as possible out of Afghanistan quickly, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

He added that NATO allies had misjudged the situation when they thought Afghan government forces could hold back the Taliban.

“We want to get as many people out of the country as quickly as possible,” Maas told reporters.

He said people who had worked with German military forces in the country, human rights activists and Afghan-German dual nationals will make up the bulk of some 10,000 people Germany wants to lift out of Afghanistan.

Reuters

Don Jr accused of ‘gloating’ over Afghanistan turmoil

Monday 16 August 2021 16:49 , Joe Middleton

Donald Trump Jr has been accused of celebrating images of chaos in Afghanistan, after militants on Sunday took control of the country’s capital, Kabul.

The eldest son of former US president Donald Trump, who agreed to fully withdraw American forces from Afghanistan last year, issued a series of tweets attacking President Joe Biden for what has widely been seen as a failure in US foreign policy.

“Not surprising,” Mr Trump Jr said of the Taliban’s unexpected return to Kabul. “Biden’s woke ‘intelligence’ gurus are the same ones who were WRONG on Russian collusion & Russian bounties, WRONG about China & Iran being ‘competitors,’ WRONG on Covid origins, WRONG on Hunter’s laptop, & WRONG on basically everything else.”

Gino Spocchia reports

Don Jr accused of ‘gloating’ over Afghanistan turmoil

Afghanistan facing ‘catastrophic human rights crisis’, says UK representative to UN

Monday 16 August 2021 16:37 , Joe Middleton

Afghanistan is facing a “catastrophic human rights crisis” with evidence of Taliban abuses in areas they have seized power, including harsh restrictions on women and allegations of civilians being used as human shields, according to a top UK diplomat.

Addressing an emergency session of the UN security council, James Kariuki described the unfolding scenes in the middle eastern country as a “tragedy” as he made three key demands on the insurgents after the capture of Kabul.

The Independent’s political correspondent Ashley Cowburn reports.

Afghanistan facing ‘catastrophic human rights crisis’, says UK representative to UN

President Biden set to address the nation on Afghanistan crisis

Monday 16 August 2021 16:29 , Joe Middleton

US President Joe Biden has said he will make a statement about the situation in Afghanistan at 3.45pm eastern time (8.45pm BST).

I will be addressing the nation on Afghanistan at 3:45 PM ET today. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 16, 2021

Biden cancels Camp David trip to speak about Afghanistan amid widespread criticism

Priti Patel facing growing pressure to create safe routes to UK for Afghans

Monday 16 August 2021 16:20 , Joe Middleton

Priti Patel is facing growing pressure to create a safe route to the UK for Afghans fleeing the Taliban amid warnings of a humanitarian crisis.

The UK government is working to evacuate British nationals and eligible Afghans from the country, with 370 embassy staff and others flown to the UK over the weekend and plans to fly out 1,500 people in the coming days.

But campaigners say ministers must go further and establish safe and legal routes for a wider pool of Afghan people driven from their homes, writes The Independent’s social affairs correspondent May Bulman.

Calls for Home Office to create safe routes to UK for Afghans fleeing Taliban

Evacuations ‘set to resume’ after overcrowding grounded flights

Monday 16 August 2021 16:01 , Lamiat Sabin

Military flights taking part in the evacuation from Kabul airport are set to resume shortly, a US official told Reuters news agency.

The flights were suspended as the tarmac of the airport was overrun by Afghan people who are desperately trying to flee the country as a result of the Taliban takeover.

Footage showed panicked people rushing on to the airfield with the sound of gunshots in the background, while many hundreds of people were seen trying to board planes by clambering on to jet staircases and clinging on to the sides of a US military plane that was taking off.

Two people are believed to have died dropping from the sky after falling off a US military C-17 aircraft.

The US Air Force had said it would be temporarily halting the evacuation flights to clear the airfield.

Two armed men killed at airport by US forces

Monday 16 August 2021 15:55 , Lamiat Sabin

US soldiers have killed two armed men at Kabul airport, according to AFP news agency citing a source at the Pentagon.

Seven dead amid Kabul Airport pandemonium

Monday 16 August 2021 15:48 , Lamiat Sabin

Seven people are dead amid the chaos at the Kabul airport today.

The number includes some who fell from a departing a US Air Force C-17 transport jet, senior US military officials have said.

UN ambassador warns against recognising government of force

Monday 16 August 2021 15:39 , Lamiat Sabin

Afghanistan’s UN ambassador Ghulam Isaczai has urged the UN to stress that it will not recognise any administration that achieves power by force, or any government that is not inclusive.

He made the statement at the UN Security Council emergency meeting.

UN calls on countries to take in Afghan refugees

Monday 16 August 2021 15:15 , Lamiat Sabin

The UN Security Council emergency meeting has commenced, where countries are being called on to receive Afghan refugees and refrain from deporting asylum seekers.

UN general secretary Antonio Guterres said that he has seen “chilling reports” of severe human rights “restrictions” in the hands of the Taliban.

He urged the international community to be “united” to help protect “women and girls, who fear a return to the darkest days.”

Mr Guterres said: “I am particularly concerned by accounts of mounting human rights violations against the women and girls of Afghanistan.

“We cannot and must not abandon the people of Afghanistan.”

Afghanistan should “never used as a platform or safe haven for terrorist organisations,” he added.

In his closing remarks, Mr Guterres said that “the following days will be pivotal”.

Ghani fled Afghanistan with ‘helicopter full of cash'

Monday 16 August 2021 14:45 , Lamiat Sabin

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani fled the country with cars and a “helicopter full of cash,” according to claims by Russia.

There was so much money that some of it had to be left behind on the tarmac...

Ahmed Aboudouh reports

Afghan president fled with cars and a ‘helicopter full of cash’, claims Russia

Taliban ‘assaulting musicians and destroying their instruments'

Monday 16 August 2021 14:33 , Lamiat Sabin

Taliban fighters are beating up musicians and destroying their instruments, a journalist in Kabul claims.

Frud Bezhan, a reporter for Radio Free Europe, said that the Taliban are targeting musicians as they go door-to-door searching peoples’ homes in Afghanistan’s capital city.

Taliban fighters beating musicians and destroying their instruments as they go door-to-door searching peoples’ homes in #Kabul, several residents told me.



History repeating itself.



Taliban banned music during its brutal former regime. — Frud Bezhan فرود بيژن (@FrudBezhan) August 16, 2021

It comes after it was reported that journalists’ homes had been searched, and that the Taliban were also locating government employees, soldiers, police, and Afghans who have worked with foreign governments and NGOs.

Scores of Afghan soldiers land in Tajikistan after ‘distress signal’

Monday 16 August 2021 14:11 , Lamiat Sabin

More than 100 Afghan soldiers have landed in Tajikistan.

Several military airplanes carrying the soldiers have landed at the airport in the city of Bokhtar, the Tajik foreign affairs ministry was quoted today as saying.

The Tajik authorities allowed the aircraft to enter the country’s airspace and land after receiving a distress signal from them, the ministry said, as reported by Russian news agency RIA.

Afghan military jet shot down for ‘violating Uzbek border’

Monday 16 August 2021 14:07 , Lamiat Sabin

An Afghan military jet was shot down by Uzbek air defences as it tried to violate the border, Uzbekistan’s defence ministry was quoted as saying today by the Russian news agency RIA.

The aircraft came down on Sunday after crossing the border into Uzbekistan.

Its pilot was ejected and survived, the Uzbek defence ministry has been quoted as saying.

Downing Street says it has ‘no target’ for Kabul evacuations

Monday 16 August 2021 14:00 , Lamiat Sabin

No 10 has said that it currently has “no target” for Afghan refugees that could be granted asylum in Britain.

It comes after Canada pledged to assist resettling 20,000 vulnerable Afghans threatened by the Taliban.

Downing Street stressed the government wanted to work with international leaders to agree a “unified approach”.

Evacuations paused to clear airfield of people trying to flee

Monday 16 August 2021 13:12 , Lamiat Sabin

The US military has paused all its evacuation flights in order to clear the Kabul airport airfield, a senior defence official said.

It comes after extraordinary images show panicked Afghan people crowding on to the tarmac in large numbers, and clinging onto departing US military aircraft in a bid to escape the country.

A spokesperson for the German foreign ministry has also confirmed that no evacuation flights are currently leaving Kabul airport because of overcrowding.

UK ambassador to Afghanistan remains in the country - No10 confirm

Monday 16 August 2021 13:07 , Joe Middleton

UK ambassador to Afghanistan Sir Laurie Bristow, who started post in June, remains in country “leading the work to get people out” and “check through visa applications” of those being evacuated, No 10 said today.

There was particular concern for the safety of Afghans who worked with British forces when they were in the country as interpreters and in other roles amid fears of reprisals if they fall into the hands of the insurgents.

Desperate Afghans climb onto plane during takeoff as crowds try to flee Taliban

Monday 16 August 2021 13:03 , Joe Middleton

Desperate Afghans have been filmed climbing onto a US air force plane as crowds of people attempt to flee the Taliban.

The jarring scenes, filmed in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul, captured swarms of citizens chasing the plane as it began driving down the runway.

A group of young men are seen climbing onto the plane’s wheels and undersides of its wings hoping to flee the city now overrun by militant Taliban forces.

Other videos, seen by the Independent, appear to capture bodies falling off the plane after it had reached altitude.

It comes after crowds were filmed swarming Kabul Airport.

Watch: Desperate Afghans climb onto plane during takeoff as crowds try to flee Taliban

Conservative MP predicts ‘major hit on West like 9/11’ after fall of Afghanistan to Taliban

Monday 16 August 2021 12:45 , Joe Middleton

A leading Conservative MP has predicted a “major” terrorist attack on the West following the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban.

Tobias Ellwood, the chairman of the defence select committee, said the UK and its allies would come to “regret” the consequences of pulling troops out of the country, writes The Independent’s Adam Forrest.

The influential MP claimed Afghanistan would become a “haven” for terrorists once again – warning that radical Islamist groups would be keen to demonstrate the futility of two decades of Western intervention.

Tory MP predicts ‘major hit on West like 9/11’ after fall of Afghanistan

First flight carrying evacuated British citizens arrives in UK

Monday 16 August 2021 12:39 , Joe Middleton

The first British repatriation flight from Afghanistan landed in the UK on Sunday night, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

Embassy staff and other British nationals arrived at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire hours after the Taliban overran Kabul.

The evacuation, part of Operation Pitting, was assisted by members of 16 Air Assault Brigade, who reached Afghanistan on Sunday as the security situation in the country worsened.

Rory Sullivan reports:

Afghanistan: First flight carrying evacuated British citizens arrives in UK

China willing to develop ‘friendly relations’ with Taliban

Monday 16 August 2021 12:35 , Joe Middleton

China willing to develop “friendly relations” with the Taliban, a Beijing foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

“China respects the right of the Afghan people to independently determine their own destiny”

Boris Johnson set to hold third Cobra meeting on Afghanistan crisis

Monday 16 August 2021 12:24 , Joe Middleton

Boris Johnson will hold a third emergency Cobra meeting on the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan this afternoon, as the UK continues attempts to evacuate British citizens and Afghan people granted refuge, No 10 has said.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson said 370 people had been evacuated on Saturday and Sunday, with “significant numbers” in the coming days.

“Hundreds everyday will be leaving on flights, but it is a fluid situation,” they said.

They also confirmed reports that the UK ambassador to Afghanistan, Sir Laurie Bristow, is still helping the effort to process visas at Kabul International airport, writes The Independent’s political correspondent Ashley Cowburn.

Crowds scale jet bridge at Kabul airport in desperate bid to escape Taliban

Monday 16 August 2021 12:17 , Joe Middleton

In astonishing scenes at Kabul airport on Monday, scores of desperate Afghanis were seen scaling the air bridge of an aircraft from all sides in a last-ditch attempt to escape the Taliban.

Videos on social media showed chaotic scenes as thousands of people rushed to escape the country after the Taliban captured the capital, writes The Independent’s Shweta Sharma.

People climbed on the stairs leading to the plane from all sides and some were seen dangling from it, videos showed.

Afghanistan: Crowds scale jet bridge at Kabul airport in desperate bid to escape Taliban

Journalists’ homes searched by the Taliban, reporter says

Monday 16 August 2021 12:10 , Lamiat Sabin

Three journalists’ homes have been searched by the Taliban in the space of an hour, according a reporter.

Mustafa Kazemi, a journalist for Radio Free Europe, said that Kabul is “now becoming deadly”.

He also said: “Many have started counting their final hours of life in Kabul. Nobody knows what happens next.”

This is a game changer for us all.



Many have started counting their final hours of life in Kabul.



Nobody knows what happens next.



Pray for us. — Mustafa 47 (@CombatJourno) August 16, 2021

Taliban pinpointing public sector and charity workers

Monday 16 August 2021 12:05 , Lamiat Sabin

Taliban fighters are going door-to-door in Kabul to look for government employees, soldiers, police, and Afghans who have worked with foreign governments and NGOs – according to Radio Free Europe journalist Frud Bezhan.

Taliban fighters going door-to-door in #Kabul, looking for government employees, soldiers and police, and Afghans who worked with foreign govts and NGOs, several residents tell me. — Frud Bezhan فرود بيژن (@FrudBezhan) August 16, 2021

Germany may evacuate as many as 10,000 people

Monday 16 August 2021 11:50 , Lamiat Sabin

Germany may need to evacuate as many as 10,000 people from Afghanistan, Chancellor Angela Merkel told party colleagues on Monday, according to party sources.

That includes 2,500 Afghan support staff as well as human rights activists, lawyers and others whom the government sees being at risk if they remain in the country after the Taliban seized Kabul.

She also said that Germany should co-operate with countries bordering Afghanistan to support those now fleeing the country.

“This topic will keep us busy for a very long time,” she said, according to the party sources.

Two women’s accounts of being unable to leave Afghanistan

Monday 16 August 2021 11:35 , Lamiat Sabin

Massouma Tajik, a 22-year-old data analyst, described scenes of panic at Kabul airport, where she was hoping to board an evacuation flight. After waiting six hours, she heard shots from outside, where a crowd of men and women were trying to climb aboard a plane.

She told Associated Press that US troops sprayed gas and fired into the air to disperse crowds after people scaled the walls and crammed themselves onto the tarmac.

Shafi Arifi, 24, who had a ticket to travel to Uzbekistan on Sunday, was unable to board her plane because it was packed with people who had raced across the tarmac and climbed aboard, with no police or airport staff in sight. “There was no room for us to stand,” she said.

“Children were crying, women were shouting, young and old men were so angry and upset, no one could hear each other. There was no oxygen to breathe.” Ms Arifi gave up and went back home after another woman fainted and was carried off the plane.

Two people fall from sky after holding on to US aircraft – report

Monday 16 August 2021 10:58 , Lamiat Sabin

People desperate to leave Afghanistan are seen clinging on to a US military aircraft.

Extraordinary footage shows men running alongside the US Air Force’s Boeing C-17 as it is taxiing the runway before take-off.

Insane. Don’t have any other words.



The Kabul Airport.



pic.twitter.com/ylraJsDyme — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) August 16, 2021

It has also been reported that at least two people, who were holding on to a plane, allegedly fell from the sky after the aircraft took off from Kabul airport.

It is alleged that it the plane they fell from is the same USAF aircraft that is in the video.

Taliban taking weapons off civilians – report

Monday 16 August 2021 10:44 , Lamiat Sabin

Taliban fighters in Kabul have started confiscating weapons from civilians today.

People no longer need them for personal protection, a Taliban official said.

“We understand people kept weapons for personal safety. They can now feel safe. We are not here to harm innocent civilians,” the official told Reuters.

City resident Saad Mohseni, director of the MOBY group media company, said on Twitter that Taliban soldiers had come to his company compound to enquire about the weapons kept by his security team.

Sign up to the Independent’s free virtual event on Afghanistan

Monday 16 August 2021 10:31 , Lamiat Sabin

A free exclusive Zoom event ‘Afghanistan: A nation abandoned?’ will be held next month.

An expert panel, including The Independent’s defence editor Kim Sengupta, who has been based in Kabul, will discuss the unfolding events in Afghanistan after the Taliban has taken control.

Book a ticket for the event on Wednesday 1 September – from 6.30pm to 7.30pm – here.

Lord Sedwill: ‘Extremists everywhere will be emboldened’

Monday 16 August 2021 10:15 , Lamiat Sabin

Crossbench peer, former Cabinet secretary and former national security adviser Lord Sedwill said it was a “humiliating moment for the West” and warned “extremists everywhere will be emboldened”.

The former Nato senior civilian representative in Afghanistan and former UK ambassador to Afghanistan told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We must be clear about this, this is a humiliating moment for the West.

“Afghan citizens are fearful, extremists everywhere will be emboldened. They’ve been quieter since the end of the Islamic State, they will be emboldened and of course our authoritarian opponents will undoubtedly be saying already that they have the strategic patience that we lack, so it’s a very bad day.”

Ellwood: ‘The West should really hang its head in shame’

Monday 16 August 2021 10:10 , Lamiat Sabin

MP Tobias Ellwood, former captain in the British Army and chairman of the defence select committee, criticised Western countries for pulling out of Afghanistan.

Appearing on Sky News, he said: “The West should really hang its head in shame after abruptly abandoning Afghanistan to a civil war after two decades of effort.”

He added: “This is not a good day for the West at all, and China will be observing things very, very closely indeed. They are already making alliances with the Taliban and glossing over the human rights atrocities that are likely to unfold.”

Meanwhile, former Nato secretary general Lord Robertson said there had been a failure in intelligence by the West, “which allowed President Biden up until the last moment to predict the Taliban would not take over swiftly in Afghanistan“.

He told Good Morning Scotland that he is “sad and sickened” to see the Taliban take control of Afghanistan.

‘Not possible’ for UK to evacuate all who need to be rescued

Monday 16 August 2021 09:49 , Lamiat Sabin

Defence secretary Ben Wallace said “it’s simply not possible” for the UK to get everyone that needs to be evacuated from Afghanistan.

He said one of the “biggest regrets” with the speed of the collapse of the Afghan government is that the timetable to remove Afghans and British people from the nation by August 31 has now been shortened.

Mr Wallace told BBC Breakfast: “With the US’ removal of the framework, the military might and the speed of the Afghan government collapse, it’s simply not possible for us to send small bands of troops miles into Afghanistan to find people if they’re not able to be found.

“It is a deep regret that we have gone to a position we have, I haven’t hidden that over the last few weeks. We are doing everything we can to get those people out.”

He confirmed that Afghan people, such as translators and contractors who have helped British citizens, are eligible to go to the UK, and that they will be checked for affiliation to terrorist groups or the Taliban.

Kabul merchants concerned for their livelihoods

Monday 16 August 2021 09:21 , Lamiat Sabin

A merchant in Kabul said that he will “earn very small amounts of money” from his business now diplomatic staff have fled.

The streets of Afghanistan’s capital city were deserted this morning on the first day after Taliban insurgents took over.

Gul Mohammed Hakim, who has a naan bread shop in the embassy area of Kabul, said it felt “strange” to see empty streets.

“I will be here baking bread, but will earn very small amounts of money,” he said.

“The security guards who were my friends, they are gone.”

He had no customers yet, he said, and was still heating his clay oven.

“My first concern was to grow my beard and how to grow it fast,” Mr Hakim added. “I also checked with my wife if there were enough burqas for her and the girls.”

In the city’s Chicken Street, the scores of shops for Afghan carpets, handicraft and jewellery, as well as small cafes, were closed.

Sherzad Karim Stanekzai, who owns a carpet and textiles business, said he decided to sleep inside his shuttered shop to protect his goods from looters.

“I am in a complete state of shock. The Taliban entering that scared me, but [President Ashraf] Ghani leaving all of us in this situation has been the worst,” he said.

“I lost three brothers in seven years in this war, now I have to protect my business.”

He added: “I know there will be no foreigners, no international people who will now come to Kabul.”

Reporting by Reuters

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website