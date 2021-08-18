Afghanistan news – live: Boris Johnson says Taliban will be ‘judged on actions’ as May says global Britain MIA

Boris Johnson today told MPs that the Taliban “will be judged on actions not words” and denied that the UK was unprepared for the events unfolding in Afghanistan.

Opening the emergency debate today he said it was not true to say that the UK “did not foresee this” and said that Western nations had no option put to “pull out” of the country.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was deeply critical of the prime minister and said his judgement has been “appalling” and there has been “a failure of preparation”.

Former prime minister Theresa May said the crisis in the region had been a “major setback” for British foreign policy. She added: “We boast about Global Britain, but where is Global Britain on the streets of Kabul?”

It comes as the Taliban senior leadership have reportedly landed back in Afghanistan and are now expected to arrive in the capital Kabul later today or tomorrow.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-leader of the group, landed back in the country with his delegation on Tuesday at Kandahar airport and is widely tipped to become the next country’s leader.

The BBC reports that other Taliban leaders have also started to return to the country from Qatar where they were in exile.

Read More

Who are the Taliban and how have they taken control of Afghanistan?

Afghanistan ‘will not be a country of cultivation of opium anymore’, Taliban insists

Where does the Taliban get its money and weapons from?

Key points

Boris Johnson says Taliban will be judged on ‘actions not words’

UK government vows to take in 20,000 Afghan refugees

Theresa May blasts UK failure to form alternative alliance after US withdrawal

Taliban leaders ‘expected in Kabul’ today or tomorrow

Biden and Johnson have first talk about Taliban’s return

Taliban offers countrywide ‘amnesty’ and urges women to join its government

SNP calls for ‘judge-led inquiry’ into war in Afghanistan

12:25 , Tom Batchelor

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has called for a future “judge-led inquiry” into the war in Afghanistan.

Story continues

“Billions have been invested to support these failed military decisions, and it is the Afghan people who are left paying the ultimate price,” he said.

Mr Blackford said he concentrated his remarks on the here and now because “we understand that the immediate priority must be to do everything that we can to protect lives”.

But he said “there must be a future judge-led inquiry into the war in Afghanistan. We owe that to the brave men and women in our military who were sent there, many of them not returning, many of them who paid the ultimate sacrifice”.

Mr Blackford said: “We have let Afghanistan down by the nature of our departure, but we have also let down our military. We should salute each and every one of them.

“They are right to be angry at the political failure. We owe that inquiry too to the many professionals and volunteers who were led to believe that we were there to support the Afghan people in building their nation.

“And we owe it to the future, that such a massive foreign policy failure is never again repeated.”

Tory MP criticises Afghans for ‘queuing at the airport’ and fleeing Taliban

12:06 , Joe Middleton

A former Conservative minister has criticised Afghans for “queuing at the airport” to flee the Taliban after the fall of Kabul.

Tory MP Sir Desmond Swayne challenged Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer if he would flee if the UK were overthrown by a “wicked and brutal regime”.

New Forest West MP Sir Desmond asked: “Were the government of this kingdom to be overthrown by a wicked and brutal regime, I venture that he would want a leading role in the resistance, he wouldn’t be queuing at the airport would he?”

Adam Forrest has the details.

Tory MP criticises Afghans for ‘queuing at the airport’ and fleeing Taliban

Sign up to our free exclusive virtual event ‘Afghanistan: A nation abandoned?’

12:02 , Joe Middleton

The Independent has provided decades of award winning journalistic coverage from the ground in Afghanistan. And now we are holding a webinar Afghanistan: An abandoned nation? to discuss the future Afghanistan faces and what lessons can be learned from the past.

The panel will be hosted by foreign editor David Harding and the panel will consist of foreign correspondent and commentator Patrick Cockburn, Camelia Entekhbifard, editor of Independent Persian, and Lieutenant General Sir Simon Mayell, a commander who was the Middle East advisor in the Ministry of Defence and the Defence and Diplomatic Editor at The Independent, Kim Sengupta.

Afghanistan: A nation abandoned? Sign up to our exclusive virtual event

11:46 , Joe Middleton

Scotland will play its part in resettling Afghan refugees - SNP Westminster leader

11:39 , Joe Middleton

Ian Blackford told the Commons that Scotland “stands ready to play its full part” in resettling Afghan refugees, and called for a summit of the four UK nations to house those fleeing Afghanistan.

The SNP Westminster leader said: “We have made clear that Scotland stands ready to play its full part in resettling refugees. We have called for a four nations summit to integrate those efforts across the United Kingdom - something I hope the Prime Minister will respond positively to.”

Mr Blackford also warned that the Government’s approach to refugees needed “fundamental change”.

He said: “It is important to say that if we are to support the Afghan people - then this crisis needs to mark a point of fundamental change in this Government’s approach to refugees. In the past few months alone, this is a Government which has introduced a hateful anti-refugee bill that would rip up international conventions.”

'Felt terrible about leaving staff’: Afghan central bank chief blames Ghani and flees Kabul

11:29 , Joe Middleton

The head of Afghanistan’s central bank called the collapse of the government after the Taliban took over Kabul “disorienting and difficult to comprehend” as he escaped the country.

Ajmal Ahmady, in a series of tweets, blamed Ashraf Ghani for the chaos that has engulfed the country and questioned the loyalty of Afghan security forces.

Mr Ahmady also described his dramatic escape from the country on a military flight.

Maroosha Muzaffar has the details.

‘Felt terrible about leaving staff’: Afghan central bank chief blames Ghani and flees Kabul

Theresa May blasts UK failure to form alternative alliance after US withdrawal

11:19 , Joe Middleton

Theresa May has criticised the government’s “incomprehensible and worrying” failure to bring together an “alternative alliance” to prevent the collapse of the Afghanistan administration after the US withdrawal.

In scathing comments, she said the events unfolding in the region had been a “major setback” for British foreign policy, adding: “We boast about Global Britain, but where is Global Britain on the streets of Kabul?

“What does it say about NATO if we are entirely dependent on a unilateral decision taken by the United States?” she told MPs.

The Independent’s political correspondent Ashley Cowburn reports.

Theresa May condemns UK failure to form alternative alliance after US exit from Afghanistan

11:02 , Joe Middleton

Labour leader calls for a refugee programme that ‘meets the scale of the challenge’

10:55 , Joe Middleton

Sir Keir Starmer has called on the UK Government to lead an international response and create an Afghan refugee resettlement programme that “meets the scale of the challenge”.

The Labour leader told the Commons: “The scale of the refugee crisis requires an international response but we must lead it, and lead with a resettlement programme that meets the scale of the challenge.

“The scheme must be generous and welcoming. If it is not, we know the consequences, we know the consequences now: violent reprisals in Afghanistan, people tragically fleeing into the arms of human traffickers - we know this is what will happen - more people risking and losing their lives on unsafe journeys including across the English Channel.

“We cannot betray our friends, we must lead.”

He later added: “The Government is right not to recognise the Taliban as the official government and the Prime Minister has made that clear, but this must be part of a wider strategy developed with our UN security partners, our Nato allies, to apply pressure on the Taliban not only to stamp out a resurgence of terror groups but to retain the liberties and human rights of Afghans.”

Taliban could be ‘more reasonable’ than before, British army chief claims

10:45 , Joe Middleton

The Taliban might be “more reasonable” in power this time around, the head of the British army has claimed.

General Nick Carter, Britain’s chief of defence staff, made the comment after the militant group promised to respect women’s rights under its rule.

However, the Taliban’s charm offensive appears to be at odds with reports on the ground, which suggest some women have been beaten by Taliban fighters because they disapproved of the clothes they were wearing.

Rory Sullivan reports

Taliban could be ‘more reasonable’ than before, British army chief claims

Tory MP asks Starmer if he would be ‘queuing at the airport’ if UK was overthrown by ‘wicked’ regime

10:38 , Joe Middleton

A Conservative former minister has asked whether Sir Keir Starmer would be “queuing at the airport” if the UK were overthrown by a “wicked and brutal regime”.

But the Labour leader hit back, saying he would not “take that” from former international development minister Sir Desmond Swayne.

New Forest West MP Sir Desmond asked: “Were the Government of this kingdom to be overthrown by a wicked and brutal regime, I venture that he would want a leading role in the resistance, he wouldn’t be queuing at the airport would he?”

Sir Keir replied: “When I was director of public prosecutions I had some of my prosecutors in Afghanistan at huge risk working on counterterrorism with other brave souls there. So I won’t take that from him or anybody else.”

The rest of the House was similarly unimpressed with the Tory MP’s question as many jeered and someone shouted “disgraceful”.

Many MPs without face masks in crowded parliament as house recalled to debate Afghanistan

10:30 , Joe Middleton

Many MPs - including Tory front benchers - were seen without face masks in a crowded parliament after the House was recalled to debate the situation in Afghanistan.

Key figures in government - including the prime minister, the foreign secretary and the heath secretary - chose not to wear a face covering as they sat near each other on benches on Wednesday morning.

Most MPs on the Conservative’s side of parliament appeared to not wear as face mask, writes The Independent’s Zoe Tidman.

Many MPs without face masks in crowded parliament as house recalled to debate Afghanistan

Keir Starmer pays tribute to ‘British sacrifice’ after ‘disastrous week’

10:26 , Joe Middleton

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said “it’s been a disastrous week, an unfolding tragedy” in Afghanistan.

Speaking in the House of Commons, he described some of the conditions in Afghanistan prior to the intervention in 2001.

He added: “Since then a fragile democracy emerged. It was by no means perfect, but no international terrorist attacks have been mounted from Afghanistan in that period, women have gained liberty and won office.

“Schools and clinics have been built, and Afghans have allowed themselves to dream of a better future.

“Those achievements were born of sacrifice, sacrifice by the Afghan people, who bravely fought alongside their Nato allies, and British sacrifice, over 150,000 UK personnel have served in Afghanistan, including members across this House.”

Boris Johnson says Taliban will be judged on ‘actions not words’

10:22 , Joe Middleton

The UK will judge the Taliban regime on its “actions, rather than by its words” after its promises of an amnesty and to protect women’s rights, Boris Johnson has said.

Opening an emergency debate, the prime minister faced criticism from MPs for the chaotic withdrawal from Kabul – and for being on holiday at the weekend, when the capital fell.

But he insisted the UK did “forsee” the Taliban takeover, although the speed of it had come as a surprise.

The Independent’s deputy political editor Rob Merrick has the latest.

Boris Johnson says Taliban will be judged on ‘actions not words’

‘We will judge this regime on the choices it makes’ - PM

10:16 , Joe Middleton

Boris Johnson told MPs that the Government will “judge this regime on the choices it makes, and by its actions rather than its word.”

He added: “On its attitude to terrorism, crime, narcotics as well as humanitarian access and the rights of girls to receive an education.”

“Defending human rights will remain of the highest priority.”

Afghan army sacrifices should never be forgotten - PM

10:08 , Joe Middleton

The Prime Minister said the sacrifices of the Afghan army and its troops who have died in the conflict should “never” be forgotten.

He said that in 2014 when the UK brought “the vast majority of our troops home and handed over responsibility for security to the Afghans themselves”.

And that “even at that stage, we should remember, that conflict was continuous and that in spite of the bravery and sacrifice of the Afghan army - and we should never forget that 69,000 of those Afghan army troops have given their lives in this conflict - significant parts of the country remain contested or under Taliban control”.

It is not true to say we did not foresee this - PM

10:00 , Joe Middleton

The Prime Minister said: “I think it would be fair to say that the events in Afghanistan have unfolded and the collapse has been faster than even the Taliban themselves predicated.

“What is not true is to say the UK Government was unprepared or did not foresee this.

“It was certainly part of our planning - the very difficult logistical operation for the withdrawal of UK nationals has been under preparation for many months, and I can tell the House that the decision to commission the emergency handling centre at the airport took place two weeks ago.”

The PM was responding to Conservative MP Mark Harper (Forest of Dean) who had said: “Can I just take him back to his remarks in the House of July 8 when he referred to the assessment that he had made, there has clearly been a catastrophic failure of our intelligence or our assessment of the intelligence because of the speed that this has caught us unawares.”

Boris Johnson told the Commons that events in Afghanistan have “unfolded” faster “than even the Taliban predicted”, but said this had not caught the Government “unawares”.

Former PM May asks Johnson when he spoke to NATO chief

09:57 , Joe Middleton

Theresa May asked Boris Johnson when he first spoke to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on possibility of putting together an alliance to replace US forces in Afghan.

“I spoke to him the other day about Nato’s continuing role in Afghanistan.”

The PM added that is was an “illusion” to suggest there was any further appetite for a military presence in the country.

PM praises ‘heroism and tireless work’ of armed forces

09:49 , Joe Middleton

Boris Johnson told MPs: “We will be doing everything to support those who have helped the UK mission in Afghanistan and investing everything we can to support the wider area around Afghanistan - and to do everything we can to avert a humanitarian crisis.”

The Prime Minister praised the “heroism and tireless work” of the armed forces “contributed to national elections” and the protecting of “human rights”.

He added that “20 years ago almost no girls went to school” and that women were “banned from positions of government”. However Mr Johnson admitted that some of this progress is fragile.

Boris Johnson begins to address the House of Commons

09:42 , Joe Middleton

The Government accepted an amendment from Conservative former minister David Davis to extend the time of the debate. It will now end at 5pm rather than 2.30pm.

The Prime Minister told sitting MPs that the sacrifice in Afghanistan is “seared into our national consciousness with 150,000 people serving their across the length and breadth of the United Kingdom.”

He added that it was “absolutely right for us to come together for this debate.”

Afghan president Ghani’s daughter in New York complains of ‘vitriol’ directed at family over decision to flee

09:33 , Joe Middleton

Mariam Ghani, the daughter of exiled Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani, said she has been “pretty burned out” and has been on the receiving end of “vitriol” after her father left their home country as the Taliban wrested control.

Ms Ghani, a 42-year-old visual artist and filmmaker who lives in Brooklyn in New York city, shared a list of resources in an Instagram post that individuals and activists can use to help Afghanistan’s citizens. She also thanked those who expressed solidarity with her.

“To everyone who has checked in and reached out in solidarity over the past days: thank you,” Ms Ghani said in the post. “It has meant a lot. I’m pretty burned out, but I hope I’ll be able to reply to you all individually at some point,” she added.

Anuj Pant reports

‘I’m pretty burned out’: Afghan president Ghani’s daughter in New York complains of ‘vitriol’ directed at family over decision to flee

Taliban leaders ‘expected in Kabul’ today or tomorrow

09:20 , Joe Middleton

The BBC is reporting that the Taliban’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and other leaders are heading to the capital Kabul. They will arrive either today or tomorrow.

Baradar arrived in the country yesterday at Kandahar airport and was reportedly greeted by thousands of Afghan’s before being whisked away in white SUVs, the Washington Post reported.

He is one of many members of the senior leadership who have now landed back in the country after travelling from Qatar where they were in exile.

Video ‘shows desperate Afghan filming himself clinging to side of moving plane as it prepares for takeoff'

09:06 , Joe Middleton

A man appears to have filmed himself along with several others clinging to the side of a US Air Force plane as it prepares to take off from an Afghani airport.

The video is thought to have been filmed at Kabul Airport on August 16 as desperate Afghan’s sought to flee the country after the Taliban claimed the capital city.

Those seen gripping the sides of the craft were filmed waving to crowds lining the runway’s tarmac.

It comes after a witness on the ground filmed crowds scrambling to climb onto a US military craft as it taxied down the runway.

Watch: Video appears to show desperate Afghan filming himself clinging to side of moving plane as it prepares for takeoff

Government must ‘get serious’ on Afghanistan crisis - Labour MP

08:58 , Joe Middleton

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said the UK government must “get serious” on the crisis in Afghanistan.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, she said: “What we haven’t criticised the UK government for is the act of withdrawal. What we’re struggling to understand, and I think most people are, is why we’ve known for 18 months that our time in Afghanistan was coming to an end but none of those basic things like evacuation plans, processing visas for Afghans who helped us, have been put in place.”

She added that the lack of organisation had led to “chaotic scenes” at the airport in Kabul and could lead to “appalling consequences” for those who helped the UK trying to flee.

Ms Nandy also said that a “global agreement” is needed to help deal with the growing refugee crisis.

She said: “We’ve got to start working with our international partners to see what leverage we can muster in order to stop Afghanistan from once again collapsing into a haven for terrorists.”

She urged the Prime Minister to “use his convening power as the president of the G7” and a “leading member of the UN security number” to draw up global coordination.

“The world has to make a commitment that we will rise to scale of challenge,” she added.

08:41 , Joe Middleton

Taliban ‘have seized US biometrics devices’

08:33 , Joe Middleton

The Intercept has reported that the Taliban took US biometrics devices during last week’s offensive.

The system, called Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment (HIIDE), could be used to identify Afghans who helped coalition forces.

The devices contain identifying information such as iris scans, fingerprints and broader biographical information about people.

“I don’t think anyone ever thought about data privacy or what to do in the event the [HIIDE] system fell into the wrong hands”



This runs on @microsoft XP.



The Taliban have seized U.S. military biometrics devices https://t.co/uLIlV9bkiu by @kenklippenstein, @SaraLSirota — Rachel 'flatten the curve' Weidinger (@rachelannyes) August 17, 2021

Taliban could be more reasonable than they were in the 1990s - UK’s defence chief

08:23 , Joe Middleton

General Sir Nick Carter told BBC’s R4 that we must be “patient” and that the Taliban could have changed to become more “reasonable.”

He said: “We have to be patient. We’ve heard a lot from the Taliban over the last 24 hours and it may be that this Taliban is a different Taliban to the one people remember from the 1990s.

“It may well be a Taliban that is more reasonable , is less repressive, and indeed if you look at the way it is governing Kabul at the moment, there are some indications that it is more reasonable.

“Now yes your earlier reports talked about sharia law, talked about what women’s rights under Islamic law look like, but we’ve got to be patient, lets see what happens. It may well be that they have learned from the last 20 years in the same way we have learned from the last 20 years.”

Priti Patel claims UK cannot accommodate 20,000 refugees ‘all in one go’ amid criticism of scheme

08:13 , Joe Middleton

Priti Patel has claimed the UK cannot accommodate 20,000 refugees “all in one go” amid criticism of the new scheme that is expected to offer sanctuary to just 5,000 vulnerable people in its first year.

Unveiled last night, the government said the Afghanistan citizen resettlement scheme will aim to provide refuge to 20,000 fleeing persecution from the Taliban forces in the “long term”.

Ministers suggested the new scheme was modelled on the Syrian vulnerable persons resettlement scheme, which relocated 20,000 Syrian refugees over a seven-year period from 2014 to 2021.

The Independent’s political correspondent Ashley Cowburn reports.

Priti Patel claims UK cannot accommodate 20,000 refugees ‘all in one go’ amid criticism of scheme

‘We hope to get 1,000 people out today’ - UK military chief

07:53 , Joe Middleton

General Sir Nick Carter, who served in Afghanistan on multiple occasions appeared on BBC’s Today programme to give an update on the evacuation of British personnel in the country.

He told the BBC’s flagship morning programme:”It’s going relatively smoothly, I think the next 24 hours will be pretty critical. We hope to get around a 1000 people out today, we’ve got about seven aircraft going in.

“There are a lot of challenges on the ground not least because as the images from the news have shown over the past few days there are a lot of desperate people trying to get to the airport and subject to the situation remaining calm, which the Taliban are working hard to achieve alongside us, the system will work we believe.”

He said that at the moment UK is “collaborating with the Taliban on the ground who are providing security.”

General Carter added: “They are making sure the centre of Kabul is very calm at the moment and so far we’ve not had reports that people are finding it difficult to get to the airport.”

Taliban political leaders return from exile

07:39 , Joe Middleton

The Taliban political leadership have reportedly landed back in Afghanistan as the co-leader of the group arrived at Kandahar airport on Tuesday.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund landed back in the country with his delegation and is widely tipped to become the next country’s leader.

The BBC reports that other Taliban leaders have also started to return to the country from Qatar where they were in exile.

Australia evacuates 26 people from Afghanistan in first flight

07:13 , Stuti Mishra

Australia evacuated 26 people from Afghanistan in its first rescue flight on Wednesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced.

The first Australian rescue flight arrived in Afghanistan late on Tuesday to deploy personnel to facilitate the rescue of citizens and Afghans given visas after working for Australia. It then left Kabul, carrying 26 people, Mr Morrison was quoted by Reuters news agency as saying.

“This was the first of what will be many flights, subject to and weather and we do note that over the back end of this week, there is some not too favourable weather forecast,” Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

On Monday, Australia said it would send 250 military personnel to Kabul to evacuate its citizens and an unspecified number of Afghans who had been given visas after working for Australia.

Clip of only Congress member who opposed the Afghan war in 2001 goes viral

06:49 , Stuti Mishra

A two-decade-old clip of Barbara Lee, the only Congress member to oppose the Afghanistan war in 2001, has gone viral with the Taliban’s return.

Ms Lee, a Democratic representative from California, warned at the time that approving the so-called Authorisation for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) could mean the US would be embarking “on an open-ended war with neither an exit strategy nor a focused target.”

Now, 20 years later, the 2001 AUMF remains in effect, having been used to justify incursions in at least 21 different countries, and Ms Lee’s passionate speech from the time defending her controversial vote has gone viral, as Afghanistan returns to the headlines.

Read more details:

Clip of lone congresswoman to oppose Afghanistan in 2001 war goes viral as Taliban retakes country

Pictures of vandalised statue of slain Hazara leader emerge

06:26 , Stuti Mishra

Pictures emerging on social media show a vandalised statue of slain Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari, allegedly attacked by the Taliban, right after the hardline group claimed law and order will be upheld.

Tweeted by rights activist Saleem Javed, the photos show the now desecrated statue in Bamiyan, a place where a Buddha statue was vandalised by Afghanistan in 2001.

Abdul Ali Mazari, a leader from the minority Hazara community which has been under repeated attacks from the militant group in the past, was killed by the Taliban in 1995.

So Taliban have blown up slain #Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari’s statue in Bamiyan. Last time they executed him, blew up the giant statues of Buddha and all historical and archeological sites.



Too much of ‘general amnesty’. pic.twitter.com/iC4hUZFqnG — Saleem Javed (@mSaleemJaved) August 17, 2021

Is the new media-savvy Taliban is here to stay?

05:44 , Stuti Mishra

There they sat, beneath black and white flags, in their black and white Pashtun robes, looking not wholly unlike an Isis hostage video, with the slight tweak to the format being that the hostage was not an unlucky IT contractor from Wisconsin but an entire country.It says “Everybody has been pardoned,” and there will be no revenge. It also assures women’s rights will be provided “within the framework of Sharia”.

The new Taliban is smarter than the last time. It’s learnt that it pays to just say it’s doing one thing while actually doing the complete opposite.Is the new media-savvy Taliban is here to stay? Tom Peck has the story.

The Taliban held a press conference and told some lies. I wonder where that idea came from? | Tom Peck

Biden popularity drops in new poll in wake of Afghan chaos

05:01 , Graeme Massie

Joe Biden’s popularity has slumped by 7 percentage points to its lowest level in the wake of the chaotic scenes as the Taliban swept back into power in Afghanistan, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The national opinion poll, which was conducted on Monday, found that 46 per cent of American adults approved of Biden’s performance in office, the lowest number since he took office in January.

That was down from 53 per cent who felt that way in a similar poll carried out on Friday, according to Reuters.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Air Force launches investigation after body parts found in wheel well of Kabul flight

04:21 , Graeme Massie

Air Force officials confirmed that human body parts were discovered in the wheel well of a US C-17 cargo plane that left the international airport in Kabul amid chaotic scenes.

The plane was mobbed by Afghan people desperate to escape on a flight out of the country, with some seen climbing on the outside of the aircraft as it took off, and even fell from it as it climbed into the sky.

The Air Force has not said how many people die, but that it was probing “the loss of civilian life.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Canada not planning to recognise Taliban

03:43 , Graeme Massie

Canada says it does not plan on recognising the Taliban as Afghanistan’s official government, after it swept into power in Kabul this week.

“Canada has no plans to recognize the Taliban as the Government of Afghanistan,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday.

“They have taken over and replaced a duly elected democratic government by force.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Why did US leave Afghanistan and how much did America spend?

02:58 , Graeme Massie

The US is fully withdrawing fromAfghanistan, leaving the country after 20 years of war and more than 100,000 lives lost between Afghan civilians, military, coalition troops and militant fighters.

In the wake of the pull-out, critics from both sides of the political aisle have criticised Joe Biden’s decision to end the US’s presence in the country.

Graig Graziosi has the story.

Why did US leave Afghanistan and how much did America spend?

Afghanistan: White House aide clarifies comments to insist that all Americans will be brought back home

02:17 , Graeme Massie

Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser has clarified his comments to insist that all Americans will be brought home from Afghanistan.

Jake Sullivan took to Twitter to confirm that the Biden administration is committed to achieving that goal before US troops leave the country at the end of the month.

White House aide clarifies comments to insist that all Americans will be brought back home

US military evacuated 1,100 US citizens on Tuesday

01:37 , Graeme Massie

Officials say the 1,100 US citizens left Afghanistan on 13 flights, officials said.

Earlier lawmakers were told that there are between 10,000 and 15,000 US citizens in the country, tweeted CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

The military evacuated approximately 1,100 U.S. citizens, U.S. permanent residents and families on 13 flights today. Administration officials told lawmakers earlier they believe there are about 10-15k Americans in Afghanistan. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 18, 2021

US government watchdog issues scathing report on America’s efforts in Afghanistan

01:30 , Graeme Massie

A US government watchdog has issued a scathing report on America’s efforts in Afghanistan.

The report was issued amid the chaotic scenes in the country, which has seen the government collapse and the Taliban sweep back into power.

More below.

US government watchdog issues scathing report on America’s efforts in Afghanistan

A recap of today’s developments:

01:00 , Lamiat Sabin

The UK government pledges to take in 20,000 Afghan refugees over five years

President Biden and PM Boris Johnson have their first talk about the Taliban takeover

US Air Force said human were remains found in wheel well of USAF C-17 aircraft bound for Qatar from Kabul

UN Human Rights Council announces that it will hold special session on Afghanistan crisis next week

The EU said it will engage with the Taliban since they have “won the war” in Afghanistan

The Taliban has promised to the US that it will allow a safe passage for civilians to reach Kabul airport

Afghan women protest on the streets of Kabul for their rights to live in a fair and just society

Taliban holds first press conference where spokesperson says women’s rights to be respected within Islamic law

Afghan women will be expected to wear hijab but not burkha, Taliban spokesperson says

Taliban spokesman claims that the group does not want anymore conflict or war

Afghanistan must not slip “back to a hotbed for international terrorism”, UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said

Russia claims that Afghanistan under the Taliban is better than it was under President Ashraf Ghani

Surreal footage emerges showing Taliban members riding bumper cars and attempting to use gym equipment in Kabul

Woman news anchor loses job on state TV

Wednesday 18 August 2021 00:40 , Lamiat Sabin

A state TV news anchor in Afghanistan has been replaced by a male Taliban official.

Khadija Amin was taken off air on Monday after the Taliban took control of the country.

Khadija Amin the new anchor on state TV last week.

Taliban taking over her seat as of Monday.

Ms. Amin told us her boss informed her Taliban have banned women from returning to work at state television.#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/S4BfISKkaG — Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) August 17, 2021

The New York Times reported that her boss told her that the Taliban have banned women from returning to work on state TV.

She told the newspaper: “What will I do next? The next generation will have nothing, everything we have achieved for 20 years will be gone.

“The Taliban is the Taliban. They have not changed,”

Socialist MPs slam ‘failed’ occupation of Afghanistan

Wednesday 18 August 2021 00:20 , Lamiat Sabin

Socialist Labour MPs have called on the British government to have its own foreign policy and cease being an “unquestioning partner” in military interventions led by the US.

The statement, which criticised the “failed” 20-year-long occupation of Afghanistan, came ahead of an emergency House of Commons debate on Wednesday on the Taliban’s takeover.

Jeremy Corbyn, Islington North MP and former Labour Party leader, said the statement by the Socialist Campaign Group of Labour MPs – that he co-signed – was “welcome” ahead of the debate.

Welcome statement ahead of Parliamentary debate. https://t.co/J2sqsYUzDP — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) August 17, 2021

State Department: US could remain in Kabul past 31 August

Wednesday 18 August 2021 00:01 , Lamiat Sabin

The US could extend diplomatic presence in Kabul beyond 31 August “if safe”.

The State Department has spoken to the Taliban to ensure the safe evacuation of about 11,000 people with US nationality, including diplomats, contractors and Afghan people who helped US forces.

The department’s spokesman Ned Price said today that the US could decide to keep its core diplomatic presence, now operating out of the airport after the embassy was shut down, into September.

“If it is safe and responsible for us to potentially stay longer, that is something we may be able to look at,” Mr Price said.

US to probe ‘a series of mistakes’ made over the last 20 years

Tuesday 17 August 2021 23:40 , Lamiat Sabin

Members of the US Congress are increasingly frustrated with events in Afghanistan, they said in vowing to investigate a “series of mistakes made by Republican and Democratic administrations over the past 20 years”.

Senator Bob Menendez, Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, added: “We are now witnessing the horrifying result of many years of policy and intelligence failures.”

Mr Menendez said his committee would hold a hearing on US policy toward Afghanistan, including negotiations between the Trump administration and the Taliban, and the Biden administration’s execution of withdrawal of troops.

The date of the hearing was not immediately announced.

Reporting by Reuters

Canada has ‘no plans' to recognise a Taliban government

Tuesday 17 August 2021 23:30 , Lamiat Sabin

Canada has “no plans” to recognise the Taliban as Afghanistan’s government, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today.

He told reporters: “They have taken over and replaced a duly elected democratic government by force.”

Priti Patel urges other countries to resettle Afghan refugees

Tuesday 17 August 2021 23:15 , Lamiat Sabin

Home Secretary Priti Patel has called on other countries to help take in Afghan refugees, saying the UK “cannot do this alone”.

It comes as the government pledged to take in 20,000 Afghan refugees over the next five years, with 5,000 to be resettled in Britain this year.

Ms Patel wrote in the Daily Telegraph: “The UK is also doing all it can to encourage other countries to help.

“Not only do we want to lead by example, we cannot do this alone.”

‘No time to waste’ in rescuing Afghans, Lib Dem MP says

Tuesday 17 August 2021 23:02 , Lamiat Sabin

Layla Moran said the government’s aim to take in 20,000 Afghan refugees over the next five years should be the starting point, not the target number – and that rescue efforts should start immediately.

We need these vulnerable people out of the country ASAP, instead of the vague promise of the ‘long-term’. Govt have kicked this into the long grass when Afghans need help now.



20k should be the starting point of this scheme, not the target. 🧵(1/3)https://t.co/KXtB1Q52wx — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) August 17, 2021

The Lib Dem MP added: “It has never been more urgent to secure a corridor escape route to an international border. Kabul airport cannot be the only route out of the country.

“We must work with our international allies to make this happen before it’s too late.

“There is no time to waste. The Taliban are knocking on doors right now and making lists of those they plan to kill.

“Every hour brings a new horror story of the devastating impact to women and girls stuck in the country.”

UK government vows to take in 20,000 Afghan refugees

Tuesday 17 August 2021 22:43 , Lamiat Sabin

The British government has pledged to allow 20,000 Afghan refugees into the UK over the coming years.

The scheme will be open to those most at risk of persecution by the Taliban, such as women, children, those forced to flee their homes, those who have had threats of persecution, and those who worked to help UK forces.

PM Boris Johnson – who will address MPs tomorrow at an emergency Commons session on the crisis in Afghanistan – has promised that up to 5,000 Afghans can find refuge in Britain this year, with up to 20,000 in the longer term.

However, opposition parties have said the plans do not go far enough and are too vague to make a difference.

Adam Forrest has the details

Just 5,000 Afghans to be offered refuge in UK over next year

Biden and Johnson have first talk about Taliban’s return

Tuesday 17 August 2021 22:28 , Lamiat Sabin

Joe Biden and Boris Johnson spoke on the phone today about the developing situation in Afghanistan, a No 10 spokesperson said.

The US President’s conversation with Prime Minister Mr Johnson is believed to be the first talk he has had with a world leader since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital Kabul.

Mr Johnson stressed to Mr Biden the importance of preserving gains made in Afghanistan over the last 20 years, of protecting the UK and US against emerging threats of terrorism and of continuing to support Afghan people, Downing Street said in a statement.

The statement also says: “The Prime Minister and President looked forward to discussing this issue further at a virtual meeting of G7 leaders in the coming days.”

Biden speaks with Boris Johnson in first foreign call after Kabul’s fall

Biden’s approval rating plummets amid Taliban takeover

Tuesday 17 August 2021 22:03 , Lamiat Sabin

US president Joe Biden’s approval rating dropped by 7 per cent and hit its lowest level so far, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The national opinion poll, conducted on Monday, found that 46 per cent of American adults approved of Mr Biden’s performance in office, the lowest recorded in weekly polls that started since he succeeded Donald Trump in January.

It is also down from the 53 per cent who felt the same way in a similar Reuters/Ipsos poll that ran on Friday.

Mr Biden’s popularity dropped as the US-backed Afghan government collapsed over the weekend after the Taliban took hold of Kabul.

Human remains found in wheel well of USAF C-17 aircraft

Tuesday 17 August 2021 21:38 , Lamiat Sabin

The US Air Force said today that it was investigating the circumstances surrounding human remains found in the wheel well of one of its C-17 aircrafts that flew out of Kabul to Qatar.

The military plane flew out of Kabul on Monday amid ultimate chaos at the airport. The tarmac had been crowded with thousands of people desperate to leave Afghanistan during the Taliban’s takeover.

Extraordinary footage shows hundreds of Afghan people clinging on to one C-17 aircraft, but it is not confirmed whether this is the same plane in which human remains were found.

In a statement, the Air Force said that the aircraft landed at Kabul’s airport on Sunday and was surrounded by hundreds of Afghan civilians trying to get on board.

“Faced with a rapidly deteriorating security situation around the aircraft, the C-17 crew decided to depart the airfield as quickly as possible,” the statement said.

Afghan-born councillor: ‘Taliban can't be trusted’ to fulfil vows

Tuesday 17 August 2021 21:20 , Lamiat Sabin

A London councillor, who is believed to have been the first person of Afghan origin in the UK to be elected to public office, said the Taliban cannot be trusted.

Peymana Assad, who was born in Kabul and came to the UK as a refugee with her parents at the age of three, arrived back on a flight from Afghanistan on Tuesday morning.

The Harrow councillor told Channel 4 News: “I don’t believe the Taliban. I don’t trust the Taliban.

“I think that... I was one of (the) people who supported peace negotiations and coming to a compromise. But what I don’t believe in is the Taliban ruling by the force of a gun and not through the ballot.”

It comes after the Taliban held a press conference where they promised to respect women’s rights and ensure Afghanistan does not become a haven for terrorists.

Ms Assad added: “So, they say one thing to the international media, but they do another thing on the ground.”

Government urged to take in interpreters who helped UK

Tuesday 17 August 2021 21:11 , Lamiat Sabin

An Afghan interpreter in Britain has pleaded with the government to help families “who offered their sons when your sons needed help”.

The 35-year-old man, who gave his name only as Mr Hottak to protect his family’s identity, started helping British forces when he was just 17 before emigrating to the UK in 2011.

Although he is now a British citizen, his brother – who also helped British soldiers – and parents remain trapped in Kabul.

His parents are in hiding while his brother – having finally been granted asylum in Britain – is desperately trying to leave Kabul.

Mr Hottak is to hold a protest outside Parliament tomorrow to demand the UK offers asylum to all interpreters and their families.

Addressing the government, he said: “We supported you in that war against terror, many of us carry mental and physical scars.”

The protest is due to take place at Parliament Square at 10am on Wednesday 18 August.

‘We’ve seen what they’ve done before’: Biden advisor Jake Sullivan says ‘heart goes out’ to Afghan women and girls

Tuesday 17 August 2021 20:45 , Joe Middleton

President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, expressed concern for the women and girls of Afghanistan in the face of a Taliban takeover on Monday, while defending the administration’s decision to withdraw US troops from the country.

At the White House’s first press briefing since Kabul fell on Sunday, Mr Sullivan said that the Taliban’s track record on women’s rights provided great cause for concern, and asserted that the US would continue to advocate for the safety and rights of women even as the military occupation ended.

“Truly, deeply, my heart goes out to Afghan women and girls today under the Taliban. We’ve seen what they’ve done before,” Mr Sullivan said of the Taliban’s history. “That was a very hard thing for us to face.”

John Bowden reports

Biden adviser Jake Sullivan says ‘heart goes out’ to Afghan women and girls

Bipartisan group of US senators calls for ‘humanitarian parole category’ for Afghans

Tuesday 17 August 2021 20:22 , Joe Middleton

A group of US senators have sent a letter to leaders in the Biden administration asking for the creation of a special category for Afghans trying to escape the country.

Of the 46 Senators who signed the letter, 43 are members of the Democratic caucus and three are Republicans. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also signed the letter, while Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and James Inhofe of Oklahoma were the Republicans.

Eric Garcia has the details.

Bipartisan group of senators calls for ‘humanitarian parole category’

UN Human Rights Council to hold special session on Afghanistan crisis

Tuesday 17 August 2021 20:14 , Joe Middleton

The UN Human Rights Council is to hold a special session next week on the situation in Afghanistan to address “serious human rights concerns” after the Taliban takeover, a United Nations statement said on Tuesday.

The Geneva forum is set to convene on August 24 at the request of Pakistan and nearly 90 other countries supporting the move, it said. Convening a special session requires support from one-third of the Council’s 47 member states.

Backers so far include members Britain and France - but not China or Russia - while the United States was not among supporting countries with observer status, a provisional UN list showed.

Reuters

Crowds surround Kabul Airport amid flight cancellation chaos

Tuesday 17 August 2021 20:02 , Joe Middleton

Crowds of people have been filmed flocking to Kabul airport after the Afghani capital was taken over by the Taliban.

Swarms of people were captured outside the gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport as desperate families attempted to flee.

Shocked onlookers covered their faces as they watched the citizens scramble to get into the airport.

All commercial flights were said to have been cancelled from the airport after chaos ensued when Taliban militants claimed the city.

It comes as desperate Afghans were filmed climbing onto a departing US Air Force plane.

Watch: Crowds surround Kabul Airport amid flight cancellation chaos

Veteran: ‘Young Afghan people abandoned to the wolves'

Tuesday 17 August 2021 19:50 , Lamiat Sabin

Western governments who gave young Afghan people hope have now “abandoned them to the wolves”, a veteran trapped in Afghanistan has said.

Paul Farthing, a former Royal Marine Commando and founder of the Nowzad animal charity, tried to organise his wife’s escape from Afghanistan via Kabul Airport on Tuesday, but said she became “crushed” in the uncontrolled crowd.

After serving in the Afghan province of Helmand in the mid-2000s, Mr Farthing, known as Pen, set up the sanctuary which has been rescuing stray dogs, cats and other animals for 15 years.

He has urged the British government to help his staff, their dependants and the animals leave Afghanistan under a campaign called Operation Ark, which aims to fundraise £200,000.

The veteran said he will not leave the country without the 71 refugees.

Biden ‘not spoken to world leaders’ about Taliban takeover

Tuesday 17 August 2021 19:45 , Lamiat Sabin

US president Joe Biden “has not yet spoken with any other world leaders” since the Taliban’s takeover, according to his national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

At the White House’s first press briefing since Kabul fell on Sunday, Mr Sullivan expressed concern for Afghan women and girls, and defended the administration’s decision to withdraw US troops from the country.

John Bowden reports

Biden adviser Jake Sullivan says ‘heart goes out’ to Afghan women and girls

Three Western Balkan nations to host refugees for US

Tuesday 17 August 2021 19:35 , Lamiat Sabin

North Macedonia will temporarily take in 450 Afghans by the end of the week.

The refugees will be hosted by the country while they seek visas to enter the US, the Skopje government said today.

North Macedonia is the third country in the Western Balkans, along with Albania and Kosovo, to have approved a request by the US administration.

EU says it must talk to the Taliban as they have “won the war”

Tuesday 17 August 2021 19:30 , Lamiat Sabin

The EU must engage with the Taliban since they have “won the war” in Afghanistan, the bloc’s foreign policy chief has said.

After an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss the crisis, Josep Borrell said Brussels has decided that it was necessary to talk with Afghanistan’s new ruling power.

Adam Forrest reports

EU must talk to Taliban, says bloc’s foreign policy chief

Taliban promises safe passage for civilians to reach airport

Tuesday 17 August 2021 19:15 , Lamiat Sabin

The Taliban has told US national security adviser Jake Sullivan that it will provide a safe passage for civilians to reach the airport in Kabul.

Mr Sullivan has also told a White House news briefing the US believes the evacuation of people from Afghanistan can continue until 31 August, and that it is talking to the Taliban about the exact timeline and how it will play out.

It comes after Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen had said that the US should “withdraw all their forces” from Afghanistan by 9/11, but that it was “committed not to attack” remaining soldiers in the country after that date.

UK government urged to take in 20,000 Afghan refugees

Tuesday 17 August 2021 19:03 , Lamiat Sabin

Boris Johnson has been urged to allow at least 20,000 Afghan refugees to settle in Britain.

The Prime Minister is expected to unveil a new “bespoke” scheme for people fleeing Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover.

It has been reported that it will be based on the Syrian Vulnerable People’s Resettlement Scheme, a programme that was set up in 2014 and helped around 20,000 Syrians settle in the UK.

Beth Gardiner-Smith, chief executive of Safe Passage International, said: “We’re calling on the government to commit today to resettle at least 20,000 Afghan refugees over the next two years, in addition to their emergency relocation programme.

“This commitment should go hand in hand with a pledge of a long-term global resettlement scheme, which helps an additional 10,000 refugees a year.”

Robina Qureshi, director of Positive Action in Housing, said: “We should not forget that there are thousands of Afghan asylum seekers already in the UK who are unable to build a life because they are still waiting for their asylum claim decided upon.

“We are therefore calling on the Prime Minister to recognise the plight of Afghans already here and grant them asylum and not to differentiate between those who arrived by boat, lorry or other ‘irregular’ means.”

UK security services concerned about potential terrorist activity in ‘ungoverned spaces’

Tuesday 17 August 2021 18:45 , Joe Middleton

British intelligence agencies are monitoring the impact of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan on jihadists in the UK and groups that may take advantage of “ungoverned spaces”.

In a 2020 deal that ensured the withdrawal of US troops, the Taliban pledged to ensure terrorist groups including al-Qaeda and Isis were not able to use Afghan territory to train and plot foreign attacks.

But there are concerns that the agreement may not be honoured, or that the Taliban may lose control of parts of the country to its rivals.

The Independent’s security correspondent Lizzie Dearden reports.

UK security services concerned about potential terrorist activity in Afghanistan

Tuesday 17 August 2021 18:27 , Joe Middleton

Kabul airport is still ‘very chaotic’ -French defence minister

Tuesday 17 August 2021 18:22 , Joe Middleton

The main challenge in evacuating French citizens and Afghan staff who worked for French authorities is the difficulty of reaching Kabul airport, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said today

Parly spoke as a first flight with 40 evacuees - French, Afghan and other nationals - landed at a Paris airport.

“The situation at Kabul airport remains very chaotic and access to the airport is extremely difficult,” Parly told reporters.

She said that France relies on the United States army to provide security for Kabul airport and that further evacuation flights would depend on getting landing slots.

How US media reacted to President Biden’s speech

Tuesday 17 August 2021 18:12 , Joe Middleton

President Joe Biden’s national address on Monday following the fall of Kabul to Taliban forces drew mixed reactions in the media and broader Washington political sphere, with many calling for the Biden administration to own its inability to remove greater numbers of Americans out of the country before it fell.

The president told the American people that he stood “squarely” behind his decision to remove combat troops from the country by the end of August and proceed with the military withdrawal started by former President Donald Trump, and he defended that decision as the morally right thing to do with no guarantee of achieving a better outcome if troops remained for years or decades.

“I am President of the United States of America, and the buck stops with me. I’m deeply saddened by the facts we now face. But I do not regret my decision to end America’s war fighting in Afghanistan,” he said.

John Bowden has the details

‘95% of Americans would support Biden speech’: How US reacted to president’s Afghanistan address that Brits said was ‘devoid of empathy’

Women hold up signs in protest against Taliban in Kabul

Tuesday 17 August 2021 18:01 , Joe Middleton

Four Afghani women held up signs asking for their rights to live in a fair and just society on the streets of Kabul, Afghanistan, after the Taliban have retaken control of the city.

In the above video, you can see the four women wearing black abayas and black and green hijabs peacefully hold up their signs while people look on all around them.

It is the first such protest by a group of women since the militant group retook control of Kabul on Sunday (15 August), after US President Joe Biden pulled troops from the country.

Watch: Women hold up signs in protest against Taliban in Kabul

EU will only work with Taliban if rights are respected

Tuesday 17 August 2021 17:46 , Joe Middleton

The EU will only cooperate with the Afghan government following the Taliban’s return to power if it respects fundamental rights, including women, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said on Tuesday.

“Cooperation with any future Afghan government will be conditioned on a peaceful and inclusive settlement and respect for the fundamental rights of all Afghans, including women, youth and persons belonging to minorities, as well as respect for Afghanistan’s international obligations, commitment to the fight against corruption and preventing the use of Afghanistan’s territory by terrorist organisations,” Josep Borrell said in a statement.

It came after an emergency meeting of European Union foreign ministers to discuss events in Afghanistan.

He said that, to address “the worsening humanitarian situation in Afghanistan“, the EU would continue to provide assistance to the Afghan people.

Borrell called on all actors to allow safe and unhindered access for humanitarian assistance to Afghan women, men and children in need, including to the large number of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

“The EU calls on the Taliban to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law in all circumstances. The EU will also support Afghanistan‘s neighbours in coping with negative spill overs, which are to be expected from an increasing flow of refugees and migrants,” he added.

Reuters

Female mayor in Afghanistan says she’s waiting for Taliban to ‘come ... and kill me’

Tuesday 17 August 2021 17:29 , Joe Middleton

One of Afghanistan’s first female mayors has said that she is waiting for the Taliban to find her and kill her.

Zarifa Ghafari, the 27-year-old former mayor of Maidan Shar in Wardak province, told the i newspaper: “I’m sitting here waiting for them to come. There is no one to help me or my family”.

“I’m just sitting with them and my husband. And they will come for people like me and kill me.

“I can’t leave my family,” she said. “And anyway, where would I go?”

Celine Wadhera has the details.

Female mayor in Afghanistan says she’s waiting for Taliban to ‘come ... and kill me’

Afghanistan will not longer cultivate opium, claims spokesman

Tuesday 17 August 2021 17:15 , Joe Middleton

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has confirmed at today’s press conference that the group wants the country to be free of opium.

Afghanistan is at the moment the largest exporter of opium in the world. But Mr Mujahid said the group wanted “international help” to get production down to zero.

“Afghanistan will not be a country of cultivation of opium anymore”



Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says the country will need “international help” but will see opium production reduced to “zero again”



Latest: https://t.co/2f6JMTG6t0 pic.twitter.com/dAtTAl1dID — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 17, 2021

No10 confirms Boris Johnson and Imran Khan have spoken about Afghanistan

Tuesday 17 August 2021 17:04 , Joe Middleton

A Downing Street spokesperson said:“The Prime Minister spoke to Pakistani Prime Minister Khan this afternoon about the situation in Afghanistan.

“The Prime Minister stressed his commitment to work with international partners to avoid a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan and the wider region.

“The Prime Minister underlined that any recognition of the new government in Afghanistan to happen on an international, not unilateral basis.

“He said that any the legitimacy of any future Taliban government will be subject to them upholding internationally agreed standards on human rights and inclusivity.

“The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Khan agreed their governments will keep in close contact in the coming days on the evolving situation.”

German evacuation plane to Afghanistan left with just ‘7 people on board’

Tuesday 17 August 2021 16:57 , Joe Middleton

The first German evacuation plane to Afghanistan managed to leave with just seven people on board, Berlin’s foreign ministry confirmed.

Germany has the second largest military contingent in the country after the United States and wants to airlift thousands of dual nationals out as well as people who worked with them, such as activists and lawyers.

They managed to land a A-400M aircraft at Kabul airport but could only get a few people on board due to the “chaotic” situation.

German evacuation plane to Afghanistan left with just ‘7 people on board’

First protest against Taliban by Afghan women takes place

Tuesday 17 August 2021 16:43 , Joe Middleton

Afghan women staged their first protest against the Taliban since the militant group seized Kabul on Sunday.

Four women in black abayas and black and green hijabs can be seen in a video of the protest, holding up signs, demanding that the Taliban give them proper rights.

In another clip more women are seen marching through the streets of Kabul, chanting and holding their paper signs above their heads.

Celine Wadhera has the details

First protest against Taliban by Afghan women takes place

‘Women’s rights will be within Islamic law’ - Taliban spokesman

Tuesday 17 August 2021 16:26 , Joe Middleton

Zabihullah Mujahid. the Taliban’s spokesman, added at the group’s first press conference that women’s rights would be honoured.

The Taliban’s previous regime had been renowned for its harsh treatment of women. Mr Mujahid clarified that the women’s rights would be within Islamic law.

He said the Taliban wanted private media to “remain independent”, but stressed journalists “should not work against national values”.

Mr Mujahid also stressed that Afghanistan would not allow itself to harbour anyone targeting other nations.

That was a key demand in a deal the militants struck with the Trump administration in 2020 that led to the ultimate US withdrawal under current President Joe Biden.

We don’t want to anymore conflict or war - Taliban spokesman

Tuesday 17 August 2021 16:20 , Joe Middleton

The Taliban’s spokesman added: “The Islamic Emirate - after the freedom of this nation - is not going to revenge anybody, we do not have any grudges against anybody.

“We know that we have been undergoing very challenging periods and crises, a lot of mistakes were made that were in the advantage of the occupiers.

“We want to make sure that Afghanistan is not the field of conflict, the battlefield of conflict, any more.”

He added: “We have pardoned anyone, all those who have fought against us. We don’t want to repeat any conflict, any war, again, and we want to do away with the factors for conflict.

“Therefore, the Islamic Emirate does not have any kind of hostility or animosity with anyone, animosities have come to an end, and we would like to live peacefully.

“We don’t want any internal enemies and any external enemies.”

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told the press conference: “Freedom and independence-seeking is a legitimate right of every nation.”

‘We have emancipated our country’ says Taliban spokesman

Tuesday 17 August 2021 16:13 , Joe Middleton

Speaking to the media in Afghanistan’s capital, the group’s spokesman said: “This is a proud moment for the whole nation.”

He said nobody should be “worried about our norms and principles”, and that the rights of women would be respected within the “frameworks of Sharia” law.

He said: “Our women are Muslim, they will also be happy to be living within our framework of Sharia.”

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has told a press conference in Kabul that “after 20 years of struggle, once again we have emancipated our country”.

VP of scattered Afghan government says he is ‘legitimate caretaker president'

Tuesday 17 August 2021 16:05 , Andy Gregory

The vice president of the scattered Afghan government has said he is still in the country and is still the “legitimate caretaker president” after Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday as the Taliban took Kabul.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Amrullah Saleh said that it was “futile” to argue with Joe Biden, who has decided to pull out US forces – but Mr Saleh called on Afghans to show that the country “isn't Vietnam & the Talibs aren't even remotely like Vietcong”, in a reference to comparisons made with the US withdrawal from Saigon.

Mr Saleh said that unlike the US and Nato, “we haven't lost spirit and see enormous opportunities ahead. Useless caveats are finished JOIN THE RESISTANCE."

He added that he would “under no circumstances bow” to “the Talib terrorists”, and would “never betray” Ahmad Shah Massoud, the leader of the Northern Alliance who was assassinated by two al Qaeda operatives just before 9/11.

Taliban co-founder tipped as next president ‘arrives in Kandahar’, spokesperson says

Tuesday 17 August 2021 15:52 , Andy Gregory

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the co-founder of the Taliban in Afghanistan, has landed with a delegation at Kandahar airport, a spokesperson for the group said.

غادر بعد ظهر اليوم وفد رفيع المستوى من إمارة أفغانستان الإسلامية برئاسة الملا بارادار أخوند قطر ووصل إلى بلدنا الحبيب عصر الیوم وهبط في مطار قندهار. — Dr.M.Naeem (@IeaOffice) August 17, 2021

The group’s political chief was released with the help of the Trump administration after years in a Pakistan prison, eventually signing the Doha agreement, and is tipped by some to become the country’s next leader.

Afghanistan’s all-girls robotics team ‘begging’ Canada to help them escape Taliban

Tuesday 17 August 2021 15:38 , Andy Gregory

An all-girls robotics team in Afghanistan, which recently made headlines for innovating a prototype using old car parts, is desperately asking Canada to take them in and help them flee the country, my colleague Shweta Sharma reports.

The 20-member team, known as the “Afghan Dreamers”, includes girls between ages 12 and 18. They are “extremely terrified” after they watched national capital Kabul fall to the Taliban, human rights lawyer Kimberley Motley told CBC News Network on Sunday.

Afghanistan’s all-girls robotics team ‘begging’ Canada to help escape Taliban

Taliban to hold first press conference

Tuesday 17 August 2021 15:28 , Andy Gregory

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a tweet that he will soon hold a news conference at a media centre in Kabul, which was previously used by the Afghan government.

Belgian to evacuate people from Afghanistan

Tuesday 17 August 2021 15:26 , Andy Gregory

Belgium is sending planes to Islamabad, Pakistan's capital, from where they will fly to Afghanistan to evacuate people in the wake of the Taliban’s takeover, Reuters cites Belgian media as reporting.

Peter Mandelson: Biden’s humiliating indifference towards the UK over Afghanistan is humiliating

Tuesday 17 August 2021 15:24 , Andy Gregory

Writing for Independent Voices, Peter Mandelson – a Labour peer and trusted strategist to Tony Blair – questions whether Britain still has the drive to “command attention” in the world, in the wake of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

“There is a big question for Britain hanging over President Joe Biden’s Afghan scuttle and so far the only person I have heard pose it is Tom Tugendhat, the outspoken Conservative chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee when he asked: is British foreign policy now entirely made in Washington?”

Read his full piece here:

Biden’s indifference towards the UK over Afghanistan is humiliating | Peter Mandelson

Afghanistan must not slip ‘back to a hotbed for international terrorism’, Starmer says

Tuesday 17 August 2021 15:02 , Andy Gregory

Efforts must be made to prevent Afghanistan from slipping “back to a hotbed for international terrorism” and to safeguard women’s rights, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Following a meeting with national security adviser Sir Stephen Lovegrove, deputy leader Angela Rayner, shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy and shadow defence secretary John Healey, Sir Keir said he was concerned “that Afghanistan could become a place where international terrorism emanates again.

“Everything needs to be done to guard against that, that's why it is very important that the prime minister and our government step up to the role of leading and bringing countries together, to have an assertive approach to that very question,” he told broadcasters.

“But there are broader questions than that. We can't have as our goal here simply that Afghanistan doesn't slip back to a hotbed for international terrorism.

“There have been important developments over the past 20 years, particularly for women and girls, advancements throughout the country, and we must do what we can, working with our partners, to make sure we safeguard some of that progress.”

India’s pledge to evacuate Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan sparks backlash

Tuesday 17 August 2021 14:56 , Andy Gregory

The Indian government is facing a backlash over comments which appeared to prioritise Hindus and Sikhs as a key focus of the repatriation efforts from Afghanistan.

“We are in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities. We will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan,” India’s foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement on Monday.

Soon after the statement, several people questioned the religious bias in providing relief since a mere 650 Sikhs and 50 Hindus are estimated to make up Afghanistan’s 38 million-strong population.

Reportedly, a few members of the Hindu and Sikh community met with Taliban representatives in Kabul and they have been assured of “peace and safety”. Stuti Mishra has the story here:

India’s pledge to evacuate Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan sparks backlash

Taliban says US must stick to 9/11 exit date but ‘we will not attack them’

Tuesday 17 August 2021 14:41 , Andy Gregory

The US should “withdraw all their forces” from Afghanistan by 11 September, but the Taliban is “committed not to attack them”, a spokesperson for the militant group has said.

Joe Biden should respect the Doha agreement signed by the Trump administration last year, which had committed Washington to pulling out of Afghanistan by mid-May, said Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban’s negotiator during the talks in the Qatari capital.

That deadline was extended to 11 September, the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks that led to the US invasion in 2001, after Mr Biden took office in January. Gino Spocchia has the details:

Taliban says US must stick to 9/11 exit date but ‘will not attack’

Unicef ‘quite optimistic’ about Taliban cooperation on girls’ education

Tuesday 17 August 2021 14:35 , Andy Gregory

Some local Taliban representatives have expressed support for educating girls and allowing women to work, the UN’s children agency has said.

Unicef’s chief of field operations, Ben Messaoud, said the agency is still delivering aid to most parts of Afghanistan and is still hopeful for cooperation with the Taliban on girls’ education – but has not yet established a direct line of communication with Taliban leaders in Kabul.

“We have ongoing discussions, we are quite optimistic based on those discussions. We have not a single issue with the Taliban in those field offices,” he said, adding that 11 out of 13 field offices were currently operational.

While UN chief Antonio Guterres warned on Monday of mounting violations against women and girls, Unicef cited some Taliban local representatives as saying they were waiting for guidance from their leaders on the issue of educating girls, while others have said they want schools “up and running”.

One Taliban health director in Herat had also asked female employees to report to duty, Mr Messaoud said.

British student says he is trapped in Kabul after Googling ‘the most dangerous cities to visit’

Tuesday 17 August 2021 14:21 , Andy Gregory

A British student claims he is trapped in Afghanistan after deliberately choosing to holiday in one of the most dangerous places on earth, Arpan Rai reports.

Miles Routledge , 22, a physics student from Birmingham, said he was fully prepared for death and had accepted his fate, as the country was taken over by the Taliban.

Talking about his final rush to enter a safe compound, he said: “Went to the airport, didn’t have anything, found British troops. This is based in like a UN or NATO compound that’s holding out so I’m safe here.”

You can read the full story below:

British student says he is trapped in Kabul after Googling ‘the most dangerous cities to visit’

Afghan women will be expected to wear hijab but not burkha, Taliban spokesperson says

Tuesday 17 August 2021 14:13 , Andy Gregory

The Taliban will force women to wear a hijab but not a burkha under their rule, the militant group’s negotiator during talks in Doha has indicated.

Asked by Sky News why the group felt it could dictate to women what they can wear, Suhail Shaheen said: “These are not our rules, these are Islamic rules. And Muslim women, not only in Afghanistan, but in all Islamic countries, the women observe hijab, so it is a part of our belief.”

Pressed on the contestation of this interpretation of hijab, he eventually added: “That is for their security.”

He added that there will be “no problem” for women to retain their basic rights to education and work.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen says women will be expected to wear the hijab but not the burka in Afghanistan, adding: "That is for their security."https://t.co/Bb4o4gFI3G pic.twitter.com/kDo5QGy7zL — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 17, 2021

Taliban is showing commitment to ‘amnesty’ by its ‘actions and deeds’, spokesperson says

Tuesday 17 August 2021 13:54 , Andy Gregory

Asked what assurances the Taliban can give that they will not revert to the heights of brutality seen during their previous rule once foreign troops leave the country, spokesperson Suhail Shaheen told Sky News: “This is propaganda ... but this is not the facts.

“We have already announced a general amnesty to all Afghan people, all those who have worked in the Kabul administration, who have worked with foreigners, who work in the embassies.

“We have announced to them that their property will be saved and their honour and their [lives] are safe. And we practically are showing [this] by our actions and deeds every day, so they should not be worried about that.”

Conservatives attack Joe Biden’s ‘grotesque’ Afghanistan speech

Tuesday 17 August 2021 13:45 , Andy Gregory

Tory MPs have reacted with anger at Joe Biden’s speech justifying his decision to pull US troops out of Afghanistan while placing blame on the country’s political leaders, our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn reports.

The US president used a national address the day after Kabul was seized by the Taliban to say he stood “squarely behind” his decision to withdraw troops from the region, and argued the country’s “military collapsed” and its political leaders “gave up and fled the country” — rather than resist the insurgents.

The speech provoked anger among some quarters of the Conservative Party, with the MP Simon Clarke posting on social media: “The more you reflect, the more you realise the speech POTUS gave last night was grotesque.”

Conservatives attack Biden’s ‘grotesque’ Afghanistan speech as ‘devoid of empathy’

Russia says Afghanistan under the Taliban is better than it was under Ghani

Tuesday 17 August 2021 13:21 , Andy Gregory

Russia’s ambassador to Afghanistan has claimed that the Taliban has made Kabul “better” than it had been under the Afghan government.

While Dmitry Zhirnov did not yet officially acknowledge the Taliban – which is still designated a terrorist organisation in Russia – to be the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan, his comments reflect an effort by Moscow to deepen ties with the Taliban.

Speaking on Moscow’s Ekho Moskvy radio on Monday, Mr Zhirnov said that he was impressed with the Taliban’s “reasonable and business-like” conduct so far, adding: “The situation is peaceful and good and everything has calmed down in the city.”

My colleague Celine Wadhera has the full story here:

Russia says Afghanistan under the Taliban is better than it was under Ghani

Taliban offers countrywide ‘amnesty’ and urges women to join its government in Afghanistan

Tuesday 17 August 2021 12:56 , Joe Middleton

A senior member of the Taliban on Tuesday announced a general “amnesty” for everyone in the country and urged women to join the government, days after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Enamullah Samangani, a member of Taliban’s cultural commission, claimed on Afghan state television that women in Afghanistan had no reason to be afraid.

He said: “The Islamic Emirate doesn’t want women to be victims.” He added: “The structure of government is not fully clear, but based on experience, there should be a fully Islamic leadership and all sides should join.”

Maroosha Muzaffar reports

Taliban urges women to join its government in Afghanistan

Taliban have broken ‘the shackles of slavery,’ says Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Tuesday 17 August 2021 12:47 , Joe Middleton

The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan said that the Taliban are “breaking the chains of slavery,” inviting the wrath of locals trapped in Afghanistan.

During a ceremony launching the first phase of the single national curriculum across schools in Pakistan, Mr Khan said that adopting someone else’s culture was worse than actual slavery. He said: “When you adopt someone’s culture you believe it to be superior and you end up becoming a slave to it.”

Maroosha Muzaffar has the details

Taliban have broken ‘the shackles of slavery,’ says Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Uganda accepts US request to take in 2,000 refugees

Tuesday 17 August 2021 12:35 , Joe Middleton

Uganda said today it had agreed to a request from the United States to take in temporarily 2,000 refugees from Afghanistan.

The east African nation has long experience receiving people escaping conflict and currently hosts about 1.4 million refugees, most from South Sudan.

“The request was made yesterday by the U.S. government to H.E. (President Yoweri Museveni) and he has given them an OK to bring 2,000 (Afghan) refugees to Uganda,” Esther Anyakun Davinia, Uganda’s junior minister for relief, disaster preparedness and refugees, told Reuters.

“They are going to be here temporarily for three months before the U.S. government resettles them elsewhere.”

Albania and Kosovo have also accepted a US request to temporarily take in Afghan refugees.

UK military arrives in Kabul to evacuate British nationals amid Taliban insurgence

Tuesday 17 August 2021 12:22 , Joe Middleton

Footage captures British forces arriving in Afghanistan to help assist in evacuations of British nationals and staff after the Taliban entered the city

Video released by the UK Ministry of Defence on August 15 captures soldiers boarding military planes.

Upon arriving in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul the soldiers unload supplies.

The evacuations include those eligible for relocation under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy, according to a Ministry of Defence press release.

600 members of the Armed Forces are leading the evacuations.

It comes as the UK’s foreign secretary Dominic Raab said he was “surprised” by the speed of the Taliban takeover.

Watch: UK military arrives in Kabul to evacuate British nationals amid Taliban insurgence

US remains committed to evacuations, Pentagon spokesperson says

Tuesday 17 August 2021 12:10 , Andy Gregory

The US remains committed to evacuating as many US citizens and Afghan interpreters as possible in coming weeks, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has said.

“We remain committed to completing this drawdown in a safe and orderly way, and to doing what we can to getting as many of our American citizens out as well as many of those interpreters and translators”, he told MSNBC.

“We're going to work really hard in the coming weeks to get as many of them out of the country as we can.”

Tuesday 17 August 2021 12:05 , Andy Gregory

Here’s an insightful thread seeking to explain the enduring support for the Taliban in parts of Afghanistan, from a lecturer on the history of Islamic law, the Ottoman Empire, and the modern Middle East at London’s Royal Holloway College.

James E Baldwin argues that support for the Taliban has endured in part because, despite being “brutal and oppressive”, its legal system is arguably “‘just’ on its own terms” – and to some Afghans has previously been viewed as preferable to the status quo.

The Taliban's version of sharia law is misogynistic, placing extreme restrictions on women's lives, & imposes brutal criminal punishments. This obviously very bad. People often call it a strict interpretation, but this is misleading. If you strictly applied sharia you wouldn't 2/ — James E. Baldwin (@james_e_baldwin) August 16, 2021

homes and stone people? Some do, but many others don't, and tacitly support, or decline to oppose, the Taliban anyway. Why?

(NB: this is not an argument about morality. Obviously you can say that such people are still culpable, but it doesn't help us understand the situation) 4/ — James E. Baldwin (@james_e_baldwin) August 16, 2021

On this measure, the Taliban's legal system scores well, at least in comparison with the other legal regimes on offer in Afghanistan. The Taliban's central pitch to the population has always been a legal system that's harsh but fair. In the 90s, when the country was ruled by 6/ — James E. Baldwin (@james_e_baldwin) August 16, 2021

In the context, many found the Taliban better than the status quo. A functioning legal system, even one as oppressive as the Taliban's, allows people (or at least men) to function economically better than no legal system, or a hopelessly corrupt one. 8/ — James E. Baldwin (@james_e_baldwin) August 16, 2021

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website