Afghanistan news – live: Taliban says evacuation deadline not agreed as Boris Johnson hosts G7 crunch talks

The Taliban has confirmed that the US must complete its evacuations from Kabul by 31 August, giving the Biden administration just one more week to get its citizens and allies out of Afghanistan.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesperson for the group, said “all people should be removed” by the end of the month.

“After that we do not allow them, it will not be allowed in our country, we will take a different stance,” he said, adding that the group was “not in favour” of Afghans leaving the country.

This comes as the G7 meets this afternoon to discuss its response to the crisis in Afghanistan, including whether or not to recognise the Taliban.

Chaired by Boris Johnson, the meeting will focus on the evacuation efforts in Kabul and the long term plan once US troops have left the country.

The British prime minister is expected to ask Joe Biden to consider delaying the withdrawal of the US military beyond the 31 August deadline. This would allow more people to be evacuated from the country.

However, the chances of the US president agreeing to the request appear slim, with British defence secretary Ben Wallace admitting it looked “unlikely”.

15:56 , Rory Sullivan

The Taliban will make efforts to “look good” until the final foreign soldier has left, experts have said.

Leslie Vinjamuri, director of Chatham House’s US programme, said: “The Taliban want to look like good citizens - until the last international troop is gone.”

Here’s our security correspondent Lizzie Dearden with more details:

Taliban trying to look like good citizens ‘until last troop leaves Afghanistan’

Opinion: UK should take the lead on Afghan refugee crisis

15:40 , Rory Sullivan

The UK must re-establish some self-respect by responding to the needs of Afghan refugees, writes Vince Cable.

Read the rest of the former Liberal Democrat leader’s article here:

The UK should be taking the lead over the Afghan refugee crisis | Vince Cable

PM does not have enough ‘traction’ with Biden, warns Straw

15:22 , Rory Sullivan

Boris Johnson does not have the “traction” a British prime minister ought to have with the White House, former foreign secretary Jack Straw has said.

The comment comes as Boris Johnson chairs today’s virtual G7 meeting on Afghanistan, in which he will reportedly ask Joe Biden to extend the evacuate deadline in Kabul.

Speaking about the situation, Mr Straw said the government had “very limited options” because it is “not practical to try and hold the airport” without US support.

Former Pence aide: Trump administration ‘destroyed’ visa system

15:14 , Andrew Naughtie

Former Department of Homeland Security official Olivia Troye, who advised Mike Pence before speaking out against Donald Trump in the last phase of his presidency, has described how the Trump administration created the visa backlog that the Biden administration is now urgently trying to clear.

Mr Trump, she said, “had four years when he was president to get these people through the system and the process to issue these visas and the reality is that system was destroyed under Donald Trump.”

She also credited Mr Biden with expanding the programme specifically designed to grant visas to Afghans, but lamented that many of the people it was extended to simply “didn’t get through the system”.

Read more here:

Ex-Pence official says Trump visa system caused Afghan backlog

Taliban needs to be watched ‘very carefully’, says former British ambassador

15:00 , Rory Sullivan

The Taliban needs to be monitored “very carefully”, a former British ambassador to Afghanistan has said.

After a Taliban press conference on Tuesday, Stephen Evans said the spokesperson’s answers contained some “very disturbing” signs.

“We’ve got to watch very carefully to see what the Taliban actually do. It’s their deeds that matter rather than their words,” he said.

He added that one area for concern is the fact that women are currently not allowed to work, something the Taliban claims is a temporary measure “to prevent any ill-treatment”.

Taliban says it will not extend evacuations deadline

14:28 , Rory Sullivan

The Taliban has said once again that it will not allow the west’s evacuation deadline to be extended.

At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson confirmed that all foreign citizens would be allowed to leave the country by 31 August.

“All people should be removed prior to that date. After that we do not allow them, it will not be allowed in our country, we will take a different stance,” he said.

He added that the Taliban is “not in favour” of locals fleeing Afghanistan.

Labour calls for evacuation extension

14:15 , Rory Sullivan

Watch: Lisa Nandy says Afghanistan evacuation deadline needs extension

New figures show scale and speed of US evacuation

14:04 , Andrew Naughtie

The number of people evacuated from Afghanistan by the US yesterday hit a new high, with 12,700 airlifted out in a single day. The White House has confirmed that since 14 August, nearly 59,000 people have been helped to leave the country.

The numbers indicate that the evacuation programme may be improving after its disastrously slow start, though thousands of people are still struggling to get to Kabul airport while others are wary of heading there given the risks posed by overcrowding and the threat of extremist attacks.

In the last 24 hours, 37 US military flights evacuated approximately 12,700 from Afghanistan, the White House says. An additional 57 coalition flights evacuated around 8,900 people.

Exclusive: Hundreds of Afghan refugees wait more than a year for UK to fulfil resettlement promise

14:00 , Rory Sullivan

Hundreds of Afghan refugees who were identified for resettlement to the UK before March 2020 are still waiting for the British government to fulfill its promise, The Independent has revealed.

Laura Padoan, a UNHCR spokesperson, said roughly 200 Afghans living in refugee camps and informal settlements in countries such as Turkey, Iran and India were affected.

“A lot of Afghan refugees have been living in protracted, very difficult situations for a very long time, and that includes women at risk, children at risk, survivors of sexual violence, people with urgent medical needs,” she added.

UNHCR is concerned that these people could face limbo for even longer as a result of the government’s new Afghan resettlement scheme.

Here’s May Bulman with this exclusive:

Afghans who UK promised to resettle still waiting in camps after years

Afghan refugee conditions ‘a living hell’, leaked emails show

13:41 , Rory Sullivan

An air base in Qatar which is being used by the US to accommodate Afghan refugees is “a living hell”, leaked emails have revealed.

An official at US Central Command expressed his concern for the sanitary conditions at the site in emails seen by Axios.

“A humid day today. Where the Afghans are housed is a living hell. Trash, urine, faecal matter, spilled liquids and vomit cover the floors,” he wrote.

In response to the leak, a spokesperson for US Central Command said keeping up with the flow of refugees was “challenging”, adding “we have made progress in caring for and safeguarding these vulnerable individuals”.

“The sweltering Qatar air base where the Biden administration is housing thousands of Afghan evacuees was awash with loose feces and urine and a rat infestation, according to internal emails shared with Axios.”https://t.co/5OdgowVvUE — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) August 24, 2021

Taliban will be held accountable for actions, says Lord Ahmad

13:25 , Rory Sullivan

The Taliban will be held accountable if they do not respect human rights, the British minister for south Asia has said.

Speaking at a meeting of the Human Rights Council on Tuesday, Lord Ahmad said: “The Taliban need to make a political decision to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms. And they must understand that they will be held accountable if they do fail to do so.”

“We urge the Taliban to allow the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals, and those who wish to leave Afghanistan,” he added.

He also urged the international community to tackle Afghanistan’s humanitarian disaster, which he said had been “exacerbated by famine, Covid and internal displacement”.

Russia and China jostling to mediate in Afghanistan

13:08 , Tom Batchelor

Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan are all interested in serving as middlemen in resolving the crisis in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

At the same time, he said, Russia opposes the idea of allowing Afghan refugees to enter the ex-Soviet region of Central Asia - located between Russia and Afghanistan - or having United States troops deployed there.

Irish minister warns ‘not everybody will get out' of Afghanistan

12:55 , Tom Batchelor

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said not all Irish citizens may be evacuated from Afghanistan by the end of the month.

On Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that a team of Irish diplomats supported by the military has been deployed to Afghanistan to help evacuate any citizens remaining in the country.

Mr Coveney said on Tuesday: “I don’t want to raise expectations unrealistically, that everybody will get out as a result of this.

“Even beyond the 31st of this month, into September, we will continue to work with Irish citizens if they’re in Kabul.”

UK evacuates more than 8,400 people from Afghanistan

12:30 , Tom Batchelor

The UK has evacuated more than 8,400 people from Afghanistan as part of the rescue mission began less than two weeks ago.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Tuesday that Operation Pitting, the military evacuation that began on 13 August, has so far taken 8,458 people out of Kabul.

This included people departing the Afghan capital in nine military flights over a 24-hour period.

Embassy staff, British nationals, those eligible under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap) programme and a number of nationals from partner nations were included in the evacuation figure.

Ben Wallace says he’ll ‘prioritise people over pets’ amid row with animal welfare boss in Afghanistan

12:09 , Tom Batchelor

Ben Wallace has insisted he will “prioritise people over pets” in the Afghanistan evacuation amid a row with a former Royal Marine turned animal welfare charity boss who claims to have been “abandoned” in the country.

The defence secretary also accused Paul Farthing — known as “Pen” — of talking “bollocks” after he suggested he had been left by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to fend for himself in Kabul.

Mr Farthing founded the Nowzad animal shelter in Kabul rescuing dogs, cats and donkeys after serving with the British Army in Afghanistan in the mid-2000s.

Here is the story:

Wallace says he’ll ‘prioritise people over pets’ amid row with Kabul charity boss

CIA directors holds secret meeting with Taliban leader

11:42 , Rory Sullivan

CIA director William Burns met Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday, the Washington Post has reported.

This secret meeting came as the militant group said there would be “consequences” if US troops remained in the country beyond 31 August.

CIA director holds secret meeting with Taliban leader, report says

Airbnb to house 20,000 Afghan refugees for free

11:40 , Rory Sullivan

Airbnb has announced that it will provide 20,000 Afghan refugees with free housing.

“The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the US and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up,” said the company’s co-founder, Brian Chesky.

He also expressed his hope that other businesses would be inspired to help Afghans.

Starting today, Airbnb will begin housing 20,000 Afghan refugees globally for free. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) August 24, 2021

Credible reports of serious Taliban violations, says UN human rights official

11:30 , Rory Sullivan

There have been credible reports of summary executions and women’s rights abuses perpetrated by the Taliban, the top UN human rights official has said.

Speaking in Geneva on Tuesday, Michelle Bachelet urged the Human Rights Council to monitor the Taliban closely.

She also said that the hardline Islamist group’s treatment of women would be a “fundamental red line”.

“There are grave fears for women, for journalists and for the new generation of civil society leaders who have emerged in the past years,” she said.

Ex-marine accuses MoD of blocking evacuation flight

11:20 , Rory Sullivan

Watch: Ex-Royal Marine accuses MoD of blocking Kabul evacuation flight

Australia evacuates 50 female Afghan athletes

11:06 , Rory Sullivan

Australia has evacuated more than 50 female Afghan athletes and their families, following calls to do so from high-profile sports stars.

They are among the 1,000 people to have been flown out of Kabul by Australia since 15 August, the Australian Broadcoasting Corporation (ABC) reported on Tuesday.

FIFPRO, a worldwide football association that was involved in the efforts, confirmed the group evacuation.

“We are grateful to the Australian government for evacuating a large number of women footballers and athletes from Afghanistan,” it said in a statement.

“These young women, both as athletes and activists, have been in a position of danger and on behalf of their peers around the world we thank the international community for coming to their aid.”

Millions of Afghans fear for lives, says senior diplomat

10:44 , Rory Sullivan

Millions of Afghans fear for their lives amid the “uncertainty” of Taliban rule, a senior diplomat has said.

Nasir Ahmad Andisha, from the deposed Afghan government, told the UN Human Rights Council that the Taliban should be held to account for their actionsm, while describing the “uncertain and dire” situation in the country.

He added that a broad-based government should be formed, including women and representatives from every ethnic group.

Taliban appoints finance minister, report suggests

10:05 , Rory Sullivan

The Taliban has named a finance minister among a wave of new senior appointments, according to the Pajhwok news agency.

Gul Agha will head the finance ministry, while Sadr Ibrahim will serve as the acting interior minister, it said.

The report also suggested that Najibullah will be intelligence chief, Mullah Shirin will be the governor of Kabul and Hamdullah Nomani will be the capital’s mayor.

Pakistan expresses hope for ‘peaceful and stable’ Afghanistan

09:50 , Rory Sullivan

An inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan is required to secure peace, Pakistan has said.

In a conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the stability of Afghanistan was of the utmost importance for the region.

He will be travelling around Central Asia this week to discuss Afghan developments with leaders in Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Iran.

The foreign ministry also confirmed that Pakistan is helping with the evacuation of foreigners in Afghanistan.

Inside the UK’s evacuation operation

09:33 , Rory Sullivan

Safi Abdullah Hidaytullah, a 67-year-old retired academic seated on one of the UK’s evacuation flights, says he is unlikely to ever see Afghanistan again.

“I am sad about that, but I am glad that young people are getting away. They’ll have no life here with what is going to happen with the Taliban – they look to the past, not the future. That is their way.”

The Independent’s defence correspondent Kim Sengupta talks to him and other Afghans, as well as British soldiers working on evacuations from Kabul airport.

Here is his report:

Inside the UK operation in Kabul: ‘We are here to stand by those who stood by us’

French evacuations to stop when US withdraws

09:20 , Rory Sullivan

The French government has confirmed that its evacuation efforts in Kabul will stop when the US withdraws.

This comes after British politicians likewise acknowledged that UK troops will not remain without American support.

The French government has confirmed that its evacuation efforts in Kabul will stop when the US withdraws.

This comes after British politicians likewise acknowledged that UK troops will not remain without American support.

Scenes at Kabul airport

09:08 , Rory Sullivan

Here’s journalist Charlie Faulkner with an update from Kabul airport on Tuesday:

Here's journalist Charlie Faulkner with an update from Kabul airport on Tuesday:

Scenes at Kabul airport right now at Abbey Gate as entry becomes impossible. People are wading through filthy drainage water in their bid to escape.

Deploying more troops to Afghanistan ‘not the solution', says defence secretary

08:55 , Rory Sullivan

Flying thousands more British troops to Kabul airport is not the answer, defence secretary Ben Wallace has said.

The Tory frontbencher told the BBC: “It’s not about effectively whether I could fly in thousands of troops and secure the airport. Yes, I could do that, I could probably secure the airport for a few months, or maybe a year or two.

“But for what purpose? For them to be shot at, attacked, people not to get to the airport and to trigger just a permanent fight? I don’t think that is a solution.”

Taliban would have to agree to evacuation extension, says Tugendhat

08:36 , Rory Sullivan

The Taliban and not just the US would need to back an extension of the evacuation deadline, the chair of the foreign affairs committee has said.

Tory MP Tom Tugendhat, who served as an army officer in Afghanistan, stressed that the British operation in Afghanistan would end when the US withdraws.

“We can ask the Americans if they’re willing to stand with us. If they’re not then we can’t secure the perimeter and we can’t manage air traffic control, so if the Americans decide to go now I’m afraid that is it. But we can ask,” he said.

PM needs to ‘step up’ after years of ‘trashing alliances’, says Nandy

08:12 , Rory Sullivan

Boris Johnson needs to “step up” in Afghanistan and the region after years of “trashing our alliances”, the shadow foreign secretary has said.

Speaking about the situation in Afghanistan, Lisa Nandy told BBC Breakfast that the government must do more to help.

The Labour frontbencher said that the UK should support countries in the region like Pakistan, which are “seeing huge numbers of people crossing the border at the moment”.

“To keep those borders open we need the world’s wealthiest countries to step up and say, ‘We will support you, this will not be your problem alone when this refugee crisis is over’,” she added.

She said the G7 talks later matter because “this group of countries alone can make that commitment”.

Boris Johnson to chair G7 on Afghanistan crisis

07:57 , Rory Sullivan

Boris Johnson will chair a G7 meeting later today on the Afghanistan crisis.

“I will ask our friends and allies to stand by the Afghan people and step up support for refugees and humanitarian aid,” he said.

Today I will hold an emergency @G7 meeting to coordinate our response to the crisis in Afghanistan.



Today I will hold an emergency G7 meeting to coordinate our response to the crisis in Afghanistan.

I will ask our friends and allies to stand by the Afghan people and step up support for refugees and humanitarian aid.

Evacuations being conducted on ‘war footing’, says Nato diplomat

07:40 , Rory Sullivan

Evacuations from Kabul airport are being conducted on a “war footing”, with a week to go until a US troop withdrawal deadline, a Nato diplomat has said.

The unnamed official also told Reuters that situation was calmer than it has been outside the airport, but added that better crowd control was still needed.

Evacuation extension ‘unlikely’, admits British defence secretary

07:28 , Rory Sullivan

It is “unlikely” that the evacuations from Kabul will be extended beyond the 31 August deadline, the British defence secretary has said.

Speaking to Sky News about the possibility of an extension, Ben Wallace said: “I think it is unlikely. If you look at the public statements of president Biden, I think it is unlikely, but it is definitely worth us all trying and we will.”

He added that the security risk will “go up” as the deadline approaches.

Extension to Afghanistan evacuation deadline ‘unlikely’, defence secretary admits

8,600 people evacuated by UK from Kabul

07:16 , Rory Sullivan

The UK has evacuated around 8,600 people from Afghanistan in under two weeks as part of Operation Pitting.

Speaking to Sky News, defence minister Ben Wallace admitted that “we’re not going to get everybody out of the country. The good news is however that we’ve evacuated over 2,000 people in the last 24 hours.”

“It means we’ve evacuated 8,600 people since the beginning of this on August 14.”

There are currently 1,000 British troops in the country helping with the evacuations.

The Ministry of Defence said Britain will continue this work as long as the security situation allows.

Fear of al-Qaida and new terror threats rise after Taliban takeover, says former counterterrorism officer

06:55 , Stuti Mishra

The lightning-fast changes in Afghanistan are forcing the Biden administration to confront the prospect of a resurgent al-Qaida, the group that attacked America on 11 September 2001, at the same time the US is trying to stanch violent extremism at home and cyberattacks from Russia and China

With the rapid withdrawal of US forces and the rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan, “I think al-Qaida has an opportunity, and they’re going to take advantage of that opportunity,” says Chris Costa, who was senior director for counterterrorism in the Trump administration.

“This is a galvanizing event for jihadists everywhere.”

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby acknowledged on Friday that al-Qaida remains a presence in Afghanistan, though quantifying it is hard because of a reduced intelligence-gathering capability in the country and “because it’s not like they carry identification cards and register somewhere.”

Read more:

Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent al-Qaida

US military carries out its biggest single day evacuation

06:47 , Stuti Mishra

The US military pulled off its biggest day of evacuation flights out of Afghanistan by far on Monday, but deadly violence that has blocked many desperate evacuees from entering Kabul s airport persisted, and the Taliban signaled they might soon seek to shut down the airlifts.

Twenty-eight US military flights ferried about 10,400 people to safety out of Taliban-held Afghanistan over 24 hours that ended early Monday morning, and 15 C-17 flights over the next 12 hours brought out another 6,660, White House officials said. The chief Pentagon spokesman, John Kirby said the faster pace of evacuation was due in part to coordination with Taliban commanders on getting evacuees into the airport.

“Thus far, and going forward, it does require constant coordination and deconfliction with the Taliban,” Mr Kirby said. “What we’ve seen is, this deconfliction has worked well in terms of allowing access and flow as well as reducing the overall size of the crowds just outside the airport.”

Read more:

US troops surge evacuations out of Kabul but threats persist

Why G7 needs to reflect on its diminished status?

06:36 , Stuti Mishra

After the US and allies withdraw from Kabul, there will inevitably be a period of reflection about the mistakes that have been made. We must all learn from those. But the debacle is also an opportunity.

The west needs to reset its vision of itself. The G7 countries no longer dominate the world to the extent that they did when the group was formed in the 1970s when they accounted for 80 per cent of the world’s economy. They need now to reflect on their diminished status, diminished further by the disaster in Afghanistan.

One virtual G7 meeting, taking place in the middle of an emergency, cannot hope to do more than pose a series of questions – questions that need to be answered in a thoughtful and realistic manner in the coming months.

Read The Independent editorial on why the G7 needs to reflect on its diminished status.

Editorial: Afghanistan is a chance for the west to reset its vision of itself

G7 meeting: Leaders to pledge unity on Afghanistan

06:24 , Stuti Mishra

Leaders of the G7 advanced economies are expected to unanimously decide the plan of action to deal with the crisis in Afghanistan. The discussions will include key points like extending the deadline beyond 31 August, the legitimacy of the Taliban as rulers and Afghanistan and whether or not economic sanctions should be imposed on Afghanistan, according to Reuters news agency.

Leaders from the US, the UK, Italy, France, Germany, Japan and Canada will take part in this urgent virtual meet, which was called on Sunday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who currently leads the group.

“It is vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years,” Mr Johnson said on Twitter on Sunday.

06:10 , Stuti Mishra

Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the Afghanistan crisis. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from inside Kabul airport and beyond.