Afghanistan News LIVE: Afghanistan Collapse Speeds Up as Kandahar, Herat Fall to Taliban; May Take Over Kabul 'Sooner Than Expected'

News Desk
·2-min read

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: The Taliban has reportedly captured Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second-largest city and the movement’s spiritual birthplace. The government has now effectively lost control of most of the country, following an eight-day onslaught by the insurgents that has caught the United States by surprise, even as it pushes forward with a troop withdrawal due to be completed by the end of the month.

“Kandahar is completely conquered. The Mujahideen reached Martyrs’ Square in the city,” a Taliban spokesman tweeted on an officially recognised account — a claim backed by a resident, who told AFP government forces appeared to have withdrawn en masse to a military facility outside the city. The fresh take over has now left only the capital and pockets of other territory in government hands.

Appalled by the development, the United States has decided to send troops to evacuate personnel from Afghanistan. As the insurgents swept across more territory, Washington and London moved to quickly pull out their embassy staff and other citizens from the capital.

“We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, while noting the embassy would remain open. “This is not abandonment. This is not an evacuation. This is not the wholesale withdrawal,” he said.

The Pentagon said 3,000 US troops would be deployed to Kabul within the next 24 to 48 hours, underscoring that they would not be used to launch attacks against the Taliban.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said London would send 600 of its own troops to evacuate its nationals and “support the relocation of former Afghan staff who risked their lives serving alongside us”.

Price said the United States would also start sending in daily flights to evacuate Afghan interpreters and others who assisted the Americans and are fearful for their lives due to the Taliban’s sweeping offensive.

In a joint statement, the international community, including the United States, Pakistan, the European Union and China, said they would not recognise any government in Afghanistan “imposed through the use of military force”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Man sentenced to life for murdering, sodomising boy

    Muzaffarnagar, Aug 11 (PTI) A POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering a boy after sodomising him.  Special Judge, Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), Mumtaz Ali also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on the convict Sonu.

  • Foreign news schedule for Wednesday, Aug 11

    -US President Joe Biden rules out changes in US troop withdrawal plan from Afghanistan.

  • Maha: 210 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 10 more deaths

    Thane, Aug 11 (PTI) Thane has reported 210 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,47,153, an official said on Wednesday.

  • PM Modi speaks to local administration over flood-related situation in Varanasi

    New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) With parts of Varanasi facing floods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to the local administration and assured them of all possible help.  Official sources said Modi had a detailed conversation with the Varanasi administration regarding the flood-related situation there.  He took stock of the entire situation and assured all possible support, they said.  Modi represents Varanasi in Lok Sabha. PTI KR DV DV

  • COVID Killed Her Parents: 23-Yr-Old Devika is Now 'Mummy-Papa' to Her 6 Siblings

    23-year-old Devika, who was once just a daughter, is now the head of the family, shouldering the responsibility of looking after her six siblings. Both her parents died due to COVID within just 10 days during the second wave. Devika has five sisters and one brother. The youngest member of the family is her 4-year-old brother. When I asked her how her sisters and brother were dealing with the loss of both their parents, she said she had not yet told her three youngest siblings about it. For now s

  • Sports Schedule

    Sports Schedule on Wednesday, Aug 11 CRICKET: *Preview of second Test between India and England at Lord's.

  • 2 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 7,548

    Port Blair, Aug 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,548 on Wednesday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

  • Taliban Capture Another Provincial Capital, Faizabad in Afghan North: lawmaker

    The Taliban have captured the city now. Both sides have also suffered heavy losses

  • Over 53.24 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

    New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) More than 53.24 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far and a further 72,40,250 doses are in the pipeline, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

  • Delhi police registers case after BJP MP receives extortion call

    New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi Police has begun a probe after Uttar Pradesh's BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta allegedly got an extortion call of Rs 5 crore.

  • Will focus on improving passenger services, says new Bhopal DRM Bandopadhyay

    Bhopal, Aug 11 (PTI) Newly-appointed Bhopal Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Bandopadhyay has said his focus will be on further enhancing passenger services, innovations and raising the division's income.

  • Man drowns in river in UP

    Etawah (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) A 35-year-old man fell in the Sengar river and drowned as he tried to save himself from a stray cattle fight in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

  • Three men sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping woman

    Bareilly, Aug 11 (PTI) A local court here has sentenced three men to 20-year imprisonment for raping a 25-year-old married woman in Subhash Nagar area of the district in 2014.

  • PARLIAMENT SCHEDULE

    Parliament Schedule for Wednesday, August 11 LOK SABHA Obituary references Bills for consideration and passing -The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 RAJYA SABHA Obituary references Bills for consideration and passing -The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 - The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2021 -The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2021 PTI DV

  • 500 kg of beef seized, 2 arrested in Jharkhand

    Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Aug 11 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested and 5 quintals of beef seized from their possession in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday.

  • Mizoram records 863 new COVID-19 cases

    Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], August 11 (ANI): Mizoram recorded 863 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram on Wednesday.

  • NEWS SCHEDULE

    National News Schedule for Wednesday, August 11 Coronavirus updates NATIONAL -Union minister Hardeep Puri, Karnataka and Haryana CMs at CII annual meeting -Parliament session related stories -Health ministry update on COVID-19 situation and vaccination -Political developments and party briefings NCR -CM Arvind Kejriwal to launch 33 online services of transport dept -NDMC standing committee meeting -Farmers' protest related developments NORTH -Himachal

  • West Bengal: Water level rises in Ganga after heavy rainfall

    Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], August 11 (ANI): Rising water of Ganga River due to continuous heavy rainfall caused river banks in Murshidabad to break on Tuesday.

  • Simranjeet Singh - From Last-Minute Entry in Hockey Squad to Goal-Scorer in Medal Match

    Simranjeet Singh wasn't selected in the Indian men's hockey team for the Tokyo Olympics but after the IOC allowed two extra players to added to each squad, Simran was named. He made his Olympics debut in the match against Spain and scored in it and then went onto score two goals in the bronze medal match.

  • Lok Sabha adjourns sine die

    New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, bringing an end to the stormy Monsoon session.