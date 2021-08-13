Afghanistan News LIVE: Afghanistan Collapse Speeds Up as Kandahar, Herat Fall to Taliban; May Take Over Kabul 'Sooner Than Expected'

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: The Taliban has reportedly captured Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second-largest city and the movement’s spiritual birthplace. The government has now effectively lost control of most of the country, following an eight-day onslaught by the insurgents that has caught the United States by surprise, even as it pushes forward with a troop withdrawal due to be completed by the end of the month.

“Kandahar is completely conquered. The Mujahideen reached Martyrs’ Square in the city,” a Taliban spokesman tweeted on an officially recognised account — a claim backed by a resident, who told AFP government forces appeared to have withdrawn en masse to a military facility outside the city. The fresh take over has now left only the capital and pockets of other territory in government hands.

Appalled by the development, the United States has decided to send troops to evacuate personnel from Afghanistan. As the insurgents swept across more territory, Washington and London moved to quickly pull out their embassy staff and other citizens from the capital.

“We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, while noting the embassy would remain open. “This is not abandonment. This is not an evacuation. This is not the wholesale withdrawal,” he said.

The Pentagon said 3,000 US troops would be deployed to Kabul within the next 24 to 48 hours, underscoring that they would not be used to launch attacks against the Taliban.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said London would send 600 of its own troops to evacuate its nationals and “support the relocation of former Afghan staff who risked their lives serving alongside us”.

Price said the United States would also start sending in daily flights to evacuate Afghan interpreters and others who assisted the Americans and are fearful for their lives due to the Taliban’s sweeping offensive.

In a joint statement, the international community, including the United States, Pakistan, the European Union and China, said they would not recognise any government in Afghanistan “imposed through the use of military force”.

