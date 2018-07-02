Afghanistan, India are victims of terrorism: Afghanistan Envoy to India

Afghanistan Ambassador to India, Shaida Mohammad Abdali spoke about cross border terrorism recently. The Afghan official said that both Afghanistan and India are victims of terrorism. "Afghanistan and India are victims of terrorism from the same sources and that's why they have to stand together with rest of the world to fight terrorism in order for the two of us to be freed from menace of terrorism attacking both nations", he said. Afghan Ambassador to India also spoke on Jalalabad attack that happened recently.