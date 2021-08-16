Afghanistan: India Plans To Evacuate Its Staff And Embassy Personnel From Kabul Within 48 Hours

With the Taliban taking back control of Afghanistan two decades after it was ousted from power by the United States (US) led troops, India has prepared to evacuate all staff and embassy personnel from the Afghan capital of Kabul within 48 hours, reports Times of India.

The Indian commercial flights are still continuing as the Kabul airport is continuing to be in control of the US' forces. However, this is unlikely to continue for long. India is said to be planning to evacuate its personnel and nationals before the US completes its own withdrawal.

This comes as India is perceived as a particular target for the Taliban and the Government is unwilling to take any chances.

This gains significance as Taliban forces are said to have already taken over security positions in various parts of the city. It should be noted that the speed of the Taliban's takeover of Kabul has come as a surprise to many.

The US and several other western nations have also jumped into action to evacuate their staff, and have begun moving them close to the airport.