Afghanistan crisis: Minority Affairs Minister backs CAA

New Delhi, Aug 23 (ANI): Amid India’s evacuation mission from Afghanistan, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi backed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He said, “The criticism company of CAA should see that the Act has become a life saving guarantee for the people, who don’t have any option.” The CAA allows persecuted minorities belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to avail of Indian citizenship. Hailing the Centre for CAA, he also hit out at the political parties which protested against the Act. The Opposition parties and several groups have protested against the implementation of CAA. CAA's detractors believe that the law coupled with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise is intended to target the minorities in India.