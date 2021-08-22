Afghanistan Crisis: 107 Indians on Their Way to Delhi From Kabul

107 Indians out of 168 passengers on a special repatriation flight by the Indian Air Force, are on their way to Delhi from Kabul.

Meanwhile, two other flights carrying around 350 people evacuated from Kabul, on Saturday, 21 August - Air India and IndiGo - landed in Delhi from Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe and Qatar's Doha on Sunday morning.

The Taliban took over the presidential palace in Afghanistan on Sunday, 15 August, ousting the US-backed government.

It is estimated that around 400 Indians are stranded in Afghanistan.

India has been allowed to operate two flights per day from Kabul to evacuate its nationals stranded in Afghanistan, news agency ANI reported quoting government sources.

Roughly, there are around 400 Indians stranded in Afghanistan, while India continues to look at ways to evacuate them by coordinating with the US and other friendly countries, Indian Express reported.

Evacuation continues!

