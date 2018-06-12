Afghanistan cricketers hit nets ahead of Test against India

The Afghanistan cricket team will be playing a Test against team India on June 14. The match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Ahead of the face-off, the Afghani players were spotted hitting the nets. All eyes will be on the Afghani spin sensation, Rashid Khan who is currently in good form. In addition, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rahmat Shah, Zahir Khan and star all-rounder Mohammad Nabi completes the spin brigade which skipper Asghar Stanikzai is counting on.