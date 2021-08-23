



Afghanistan: 146 evacuees reach India today via various flights

At least 146 people evacuated from Afghanistan reportedly reached India on Monday via various flights. India has been evacuating its citizens, officials, along with nationals from other countries from Afghanistan since the Taliban seized control of the country over a week ago. The United States—which is managing the Kabul international airport—has said it is hoping to complete evacuations by August 31.

Details: Qatar, Air India, IndiGo, Vistara flights carried evacuees

According to ANI, 146 people evacuated from Afghanistan reached Delhi Monday via various flights. Reportedly, Qatar Airways flight QR578 carrying 30 passengers reached Delhi from Doha at 1:55 am. Air India flight AI 972 reportedly reached Delhi from Doha carrying one person from Afghanistan. Meanwhile, an IndiGo and a Vistara flight evacuating people from Afghanistan also reached Delhi Monday.

Fact: Left Afghanistan on August 14; stayed in Qatar: Evacuee

An evacuee, Sunil, told ANI, "We left (Afghanistan) on August 14. A US Embassy flight took us to Qatar where we stayed at an Army base. The US Embassy spoke with the Indian Embassy after which people from the Indian Embassy came to take us."

