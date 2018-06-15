Afghanistan out for 109, trail by 365 runs

Bengaluru, June 15 (IANS) Afghanistan were bowled out for 109 in their first innings and are trailing by 365 runs against India at tea on the second day of the one-off Test here on Friday.

A good bowling effort from star off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, left arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Ishant Sharma helped India bowled out Afghanistan in just 27.5 overs, the lowest total at the Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

Ashwin scalped four wickets for 27 runs while Jadeja and Ishant picked up two wickets each to dismiss the visitors inside a session.

For Afghanistan, Mohammad Nabi (24) was the highest scorer.

It all started with Hardik Pandya, when the 24-year-old displayed brilliant fielding to get rid of opener Mohammad Shahzad (14) in the fourth over. Ishant and Umesh Yadav then came in the picture when the duo picked up a couple of peaches.

Ishant clean bowled Javed Ahmadi (1) in the very next over and after three overs, Umesh dismissed Rahmat Shah (14) to make it 35/3 in 8.2 overs.

Wicketkeeper batsman Afsar Zazai (6) was also dismissed in the next over by Ishant.

Skipper Asghar Stanikzai (11) then came in the middle and it seemed that the regular fall of wickets will stop but Indian spinners -- Jadeja and Ashwin-- had some other plans.

Stanikzai, Mohammad Nabi (24), Rashid Khan (7), Yamin Ahmadzai (0) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (15) were packed up by the spinning duo in no time. The spin twins bagged six wickets between them to bring Afghanistan's downfall.

Nabi was the only batsman to show some application and composure, while the rest surrendered meekly to the quality of the Indian attack.

Earlier, India folded up for a substantial 474 in their first innings after Afghanistan cleaned up the remaining four wickets at the stroke of lunch.

India managed to add 127 runs to their overnight total of 347/6, thanks to a brilliant half century from all-rounder Pandya (71) coupled with some cameos from the tailenders.

For Afghanistan, pacer Yamin Ahmadzai was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while fellow quick Wafadar and wrist spinner Rashid Khan chipped in with two wickets each.

Brief Scores: India 474 (Shikhar Dhawan 107, Murali Vijay 105, Hardik Pandya 71, Yamin Ahmadzai 3/51) vs Afghanistan 109 all out (Mohammad Nabi 24, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 15; Ravichandran Ashwin 4/27, Ishant Sharma 2/28) at tea on Day 2.

--IANS

gau/vm